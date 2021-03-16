Based on prior history, at least some of the to-be-announced couples are likely appearing on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, which is currently wrapping up its season in the Sunday night timeslot 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will take over on Sunday, April 25 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.
Last year, for example, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s Season 5 cast included two couples who had recently appeared on Season 7 of90 Day Fiance.
According to the @fraudedmedia Instagram account,90 Day Fiance Season 8 couple Jovi and Yara will be one of the pairs starring on Happily Ever After?'s sixth season.
The @fraudedmedia account was formerly @fraudedbytlc, and has previously reported numerous accurate90 Day Fiancespoilers about 90 Day Fiance alums.
Beginning Sunday, April 25 at 11PM ET/PT, TLC will also air new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, the companion show which features 90 Day Fiance alums offering commentary on each week's Happily Ever After? episode as they watch it in bed.
Both 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk will also be available for viewing on discovery+, the new streaming service TLC's parent company launched in January.
"Really good sex" in Budapest, according to Jovi, resulted in the couple dating and traveling the world together.
Six months into their relationship, Yara got pregnant but later experienced a miscarriage. Despite the pain and hurt the incident caused, the couple stayed together and Jovi filed for a K-1 visa so Yara could move to New Orleans and marry him.
Once Yara arrived in America, she said she loved Jovi but the pair had to work through some issues.
Yara desired an intimate wedding in Las Vegas against the wishes of Jovi's mother Gwen, and the blonde beauty also accused Jovi of drinking and partying too much.
Yara then got pregnant again and didn't exactly feel ready for a baby, especially because she and Jovi couldn't seem to stop fighting -- even at their own engagement party -- and she didn't feel like she was Jovi's No. 1 priority.
Yara therefore gave Jovi an ultimatum, saying he needed to cut back drastically on his drinking or she'd fly back to Ukraine and raise their child as a single mother.
She also told Jovi that she couldn't envision herself living in New Orleans permanently.
Jovi promised Yara he would be more sympathetic, supportive, caring and attentive, and so the couple eventually got back on the right track.
Yara then picked out a wedding dress and told Jovi's mother Gwen that she could attend her wedding, which left Gwen feeling overjoyed.
Yara, however, subsequently suffered a fall that hurt her back, and Jovi stayed out later than she had hoped at his bachelor party the night before the couple was scheduled to fly to Las Vegas for their nuptials.
(Jovi was also shown going "upstairs" at a local stripclub with an entertainer for a private dance).
Just as Yara thought Jovi was serious about their relationship and treating her better, all progress seemed to be lost in the moments leading up to their wedding.
"I feel like I want to go back to home... to Ukraine," Yara cried in a confessional in the latest episode.
Click here to read spoilers on Yara and Jovi's relationship and whether they went through with getting married and are now parenting a child together.