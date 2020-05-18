The network confirmed Kalani, Asuelu, Colt and Larissa will be part of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s Season 5 cast in two promos that aired during Sunday night's broadcast of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
"From celebrations to dancing around the issue, guess who's back!" the first trailer teased, while showing video footage of Kalani and Asuelu together.
"We had a lot of challenges during our 90 days. Having two kids has been the most difficult thing I have ever done in my whole life," Kalani told the cameras. "Nonstop screaming, nonstop laundry, nonstop feeding."
But Asuelu countered, "Mother's job is not really hard. They just looking after the kids and cleaning the house."
"I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani vented.
And in the second promo, TLC teased, "From courtship straight to court, guess who's back!"
Footage of Colt and Larissa was featured, and Colt told the cameras, "After Larissa was arrested for the third time, I filed for divorce. I've actually started dating again."
And Larissa said, "I finished my community service," as her friends were egging her on poolside to live the American dream.
"Would you like to come back to my hotel room so we can probably have sex?" Colt asked the girl flat out.
Those are only two of the couples starring on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and more cast members will be announced in the coming days, with the full cast being unveiled by Friday, May 22.
TLC told Reality TV World in a Monday statement, "Our social channels are slowly releasing which couples are being included every day this week."
Kalani met Asuelu when she traveled to Samoa in July 2016 and Asuelu was working as an activities director at the resort Kalani visited.
The couple kept in touch, and during Kalani's second visit to Samoa, she decided to lose her virginity to Asuelu and got pregnant.
Kalani from Orange County, CA, and Asuelu from Samoa starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and Asuelu was shown arriving in America on a K-1 visa so he could become a hands-on father.
But once Asuelu arrived, Kalani learned he had a lot of growing up to do and had no idea how to handle or take care of their son without guidance and instruction. Kalani worried Asuelu might never be the husband and father she hoped he could be.
In September 2019, Kalani took to Instagram and made it clear that the couple's relationship had hit some bumps since the Kennedy's arrival.
"Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 (unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie)?" she asked in an Instagram Stories poll. "Asking for my gottdamn self. Is this normal?"
Apparently 70 percent of Kalani's followers who participated in the poll answered "No."
Kalani and Asuelu also make appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, TLC's 90 Day Fiance spinoff which features former cast members offering commentary on episodes on the reality franchise's newest seasons.
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, and Larissa from Brazil originally appearing on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and they also returned for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
After communicating online, Colt and Larissa decided to meet in person in Cancun, Mexico.
It only took five days for Colt to realize he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Larissa, and so he proposed marriage to her, and 90 Day Fiance's sixth season showed Larissa moving to America on a K-1 visa and getting settled into the home Colt shares with Debbie and their cats in Vegas.
Desite going through several ups and downs following Larissa's move, Colt and Larissa eventually got married and tied the knot on June 24, 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World.
However, Colt and Larissa's relationship remained extremely volatile in the months following their wedding, with Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her and Larissa getting arrested for domestic battery.
After two previous arrests in 2018, Larissa was taken into custody a third time in January 2019 following an explosive argument with Colt at home that escalated into bloody injuries -- including a gash on Larissa's cheek and a cut on the inside of Colt's lip.
Colt filed for divorce in Clark County Court the following day, according to court records obtained by Reality TV World.
Larissa moved on from her relationship with Colt quickly and debuted her "handsome" new boyfriend Eric Nichols on social media in February 2019.
The agreement stated that neither Colt or Larissa would receive spousal support and reportedly requires them not to "slander, defame, disparage or communicate untruths" about the other.
Larissa then accepted a plea deal stemming from her January 2019 arrest in May of last year to avoid jail time.
In September 2019, Larissa suddenly took to Instagram and announced she and Eric -- who had subsequently appeared on Happily Ever After's Season 4 Tell-All special -- had split following an eight-month relationship.
Colt toldEntertainment Tonight in April that he's single and doesn't expect anything from Larissa.
"The only thing I would like is to be left alone, honestly. Left alone by my Larissa. I don't want anymore -- I don't need to do anything with Larissa. I haven't seen her in so long, I can't even imagine what I would say to her. I don't even think I'd recognize her probably."
Colt added, "It's sad but sometimes it just doesn't work out. The only thing I should've done differently is not stayed as long and just probably divorce sooner, honestly."
Colt has also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with his mom as well as TLC's new spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quaratined, which showed Colt in a late April episode still living with Debbie and being laid off from his job.