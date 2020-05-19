"Our social channels are slowly releasing which couples are being included every day this week," TLC told Reality TV World in a statement on Monday.
Tania and Syngin met in South Africa when Tania took a spontaneous trip there to meet another guy whom she had met on a dating app. After her date disappointed, Tania ditched him in the middle of the night and headed to a bar, where she met Syngin the bartender.
Tania and Syngin spent the night together after first meeting, and then Tania's trip to South Africa extended into a two-month stay before she returned to the United States.
Tania and Syngin continued their relationship long distance, and after Tania visited South Africa once more, she returned to America and applied for Syngin's K-1 visa.
Once Tania and Syngin had a romantic reunion in a New York airport, they explored the city together and spent a couple of nights in a hotel. Tania and Syngin then moved into the "she shed" behind her mother's home in Connecticut.
Tania and Syngin got off to a rough start, as they had a lot of work to do in order to fix up the shed, and the couple disagreed over a timeline for starting a family.
Tania told Syngin that she'd be willing to wait three years to have their first child, but Syngin wanted to wait 7-10 more years. Tania also said she wanted to pump out one kid after the next, so Syngin had his fair share of doubts about getting married.
Syngin wanted to travel and have fun before settling down, but Tania's friends believed he'd end up doing what Tania wanted to do since she allegedly wore the pants in their relationship.
"I couldn't be with someone who doesn't want to have kids. I live to have kids, but I also know that I get my way," Tania said in a confessional on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.
Tania said she'd love to do it all with Syngin but he needed to be "down with it" or else she'd have to move on.
"It's almost like you wrote the story and I'm just a character in it," Syngin complained, later pointing out Tania had a "controlling personality."
Tania then traveled to Costa Rica for three weeks in order to learn herbalism. She took a month-long course about natural medicine and natural remedies so she could start her own business with Syngin.
Syngin was left alone with Tania's mother and found himself incredibly bored while his fiancee was away, and Tania and Syngin often fought about Tania's lack of communication and refusal to call him after a night out of partying.
Syngin said he felt "a little abandoned" and didn't think Tania's actions showed that she loved and cared for him, but Tania countered by saying she couldn't meet all of Syngin's demands and needed more breathing room.
"I came here. I have changed my whole life around. You have not changed much about your life at all," Syngin said over FaceTime. "Do you want a boyfriend who doesn't care?"
"You're not my father," Tania said. "I love that you care... but I can't give you everything that you need."
Once Tania returned home, she and Syngin fought about how he wasn't actively working to pursue his many goals for a life in the United States.
Syngin said he didn't have the money to take classes yet, but Tania wanted the self-proclaimed free spirit to be more focused considering he had dreamed of being a fireman, policeman or even a woodworker.
Tania grew concerned Syngin acted like more of a kid than a responsible adult, but Syngin felt unnecessarily attacked.
The pair also later fought when Tania confessed she didn't feel like Syngin was her soul mate. Tania believed her first love was actually her soul mate, unless a person can have more than one, and Syngin was left feeling sad, stressed out and depressed.
"I don't even really know what I'm doing here right now. I feel bad," Syngin told Tania of being in America, adding that he worried they weren't "compatible."
But Tania apologized and understood her man needed some time to heal. She said she was sure about her love for him and didn't want to be with anyone else.
Syngin and Tania therefore decided to go through with a wedding in Connecticut. They had rented an Air BnB with a beautiful backyard and set up chairs, candles and flowers.
Since Tania loves "breaking boundaries," she decided to wear a black lace wedding dress over pink satin instead of a traditional white gown, and Syngin said his bride "looked absolutely stunning" and the emotional ceremony felt "surreal."
In his handwritten vows, Syngin told Tania that he always knew she was going to be more than just a one-night stand to him when they met in South Africa. Syngin told Tania that he loved and respected her and she brought out the best in him.
In reply, Tania promised to call Syngin as often as possible when drunk and tell him how much she loves him. Tania vowed to be patient, softer and more vulnerable, and she said she'd continue breaking down her walls for him.
The pair symbolically connected their love through matching tattoos instead of rings. They both had the Sagittarius symbol tattooed on their left hand's ring finger to represent travel and the power of their relationship.
Tania's mother said she couldn't have asked for a better man to marry her daughter.
And Tania was so happy to start a life with Syngin, who said in a confessional, "It's completely insane to ever think meeting that girl and her sliding her number to me would lead to all of this. We did it! I love you... babe."