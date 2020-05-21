90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season cast will include Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, TLC has announced.

TLC announced Paul and Karine have joined the cast of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a teaser promo video posted to 90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"After living as a family in Brazil, Paul and Karine are starting over in the states! Follow their journey on the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, premiering Sunday June 14 at 8/7c," the show tweeted.

"P.S. Dropping hints for the final returning couple Thursday at 12pm EST."

In the promo video, TLC teased, "From running wild to baby steps. Guess who's back!"

Meanwhile, Paul was shown saying, "Me and Karine have been through a lot. In a lot of ways, it brought us closer together. We decided to go back to America to start a new life there."

The couple was then shown looking for a place to live, as Paul apparently brought Karine to a trailer park.

After looking at one messy trailer in particular, Karine complained to the cameras, "This place is gross."

Afterward, Paul asked his wife, "So what do you think?"

Karine made a face of disgust and rolled her eyes, which prompted Paul to say, "She's just not being receptive to anything I'm showing her so far."

Eight other cast members had previously been revealed during the latest episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season and 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined or on Twitter: Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet, Tania Maduro, Syngin Colchester, Kalani Faagata, Asuelu Pulaa, Colt Johnson, and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Additional cast members will be announced in the next day or two, with the full cast being unveiled by Friday, May 22.

"Our social channels are slowly releasing which couples are being included every day this week," TLC told Reality TV World in a statement on Monday.

Paul, who fell in love with Karine in Brazil and married her in 2017, took to Instagram in early May to announce Karine is pregnant with the couple's second child.

It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.

It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Karine wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy considering she has a history of miscarriage and could be superstitious.

The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.

Paul and Karine appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and then also returned for a new spinoff, the debut season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Pierre, into the world in March 2019, and a few months after Karine gave birth, she obtained a CR-1 spousal visa and moved to the United States to live with Paul in Kentucky.

Paul and Karine celebrated their second wedding anniversary in early November 2019, but then they openly discussed filing for divorce that same month. It wasn't the first -- or even the second time -- Karine had threatened Paul with divorce, however.

Paul and Karine have had a tumultuous relationship ever since meeting in person, with multiple breakups and makeups along the way.

In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.

"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season is currently airing on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT, followed by 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on Monday nights at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is set to premiere Monday, June 1 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!



