90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season cast will include Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, TLC has announced.

TLC announced Elizabeth and Andrei have joined the cast of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a teaser promo video posted to 90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account on Tuesday night.

"See it here first! Elizabeth & Andrei are the fourth couple to join the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After," the show tweeted.

"And between family feuds, money struggles, and a new baby...married life isn't all sunshine and roses! Tune in to the season premiere Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c."

In the promo video, TLC teased, "From wedding bells to sounding the alarm. Guess who's back!"

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, 29, was shown saying, "Married life is everything that I dreamed it would be, good and bad."

"At this moment, I am not working," Andrei noted.

Elizabeth then asked Andrei, "What have you been doing all day? Nothing?"

"I am just concentrated on being a stay-at-home dad," Andrei subsequently told the cameras.

And then Elizabeth admitted in the video, "There have been issues between my family and Andrei since the beginning. I can't believe my husband would make this kind of announcement to my family."

The video clip concluded with the couple arguing over asking Elizabeth's father for money, with Elizabeth saying she had never planned to do so.

Six other cast members had previously been revealed during the latest episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season and 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined: Tania Maduro, Syngin Colchester, Kalani Faagata, Asuelu Pulaa, Colt Johnson, and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Additional cast members will be announced over the next few days, with the full cast being unveiled by Friday, May 22.

"Our social channels are slowly releasing which couples are being included every day this week," TLC told Reality TV World in a statement on Monday.

After originally appearing on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, Elizabeth and Andrei later returned for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The couple also just appeared on a late April episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC.

Elizabeth and Andrei were on Day 16 of quarantining themselves in their home with their daughter Eleanor, who was 14 months old at the time. Andrei joked it was "kind of torture" to be around his wife all the time, and Elizabeth said he was driving her crazy too.

"It's kind of putting a strain on our relationship," Elizabeth admitted. "But we're trying to stay positive."

Andrei complained about Elizabeth buying clothes online when they didn't have groceries or much money.

"That's a problem," Andrei complained to his wife after she apparently spent $400.

"You don't want your wife to look good?" Elizabeth asked.

"I want [you to have], like, some logic," Andrei replied.

Elizabeth's father works in real estate and Elizabeth is a property manager, but neither person had much income coming in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"None of his tenants are paying rent because they're not going to work, and he's not getting the income he usually does and so he's not even really paying me," Elizabeth told Andrei.

"My dad has basically cut my pay in half each week, and it's really taken a toll on us because this is our main source of income. I am the breadwinner right now in our family."

However, the couple's segment ended with them happily working on a puzzle together and Andrei joking they should have sex.

Elizabeth was a 27-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei was a 31-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova when he came to America on a K-1 visa. 

The couple had met on a dating app in 2016 when Elizabeth, the youngest of ten children, was planning a visit to Dublin and decided to "see what was out there" before she visited the city. 

While he was originally from Moldova, Andrei was living in Dublin and working as a bouncer at the time.

It took time for Elizabeth's family to warm up to Andrei, as they allegedly found him controlling and disapproved of their hasty decision to wed after knowing each other for such a short amount of time.

However, Elizabeth and Andrei tied the knot in late 2017 and are currently living together in Florida.

In October 2018, Elizabeth's brother-in-law Orlando Davis appeared to accidentally reveal the couple was expecting their first child together.

Elizabeth and Andrei later confirmed the news, and the couple welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- in January 2019.

Elizabeth and Andrei also make appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, TLC's 90 Day Fiance spinoff which features former cast members offering commentary on episodes on the reality franchise's newest seasons.

