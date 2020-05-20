Additional cast members will be announced over the next few days, with the full cast being unveiled by Friday, May 22.
"Our social channels are slowly releasing which couples are being included every day this week," TLC told Reality TV World in a statement on Monday.
After originally appearing on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, Elizabeth and Andrei later returned for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
The couple also just appeared on a late April episode of90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC.
Elizabeth and Andrei were on Day 16 of quarantining themselves in their home with their daughter Eleanor, who was 14 months old at the time. Andrei joked it was "kind of torture" to be around his wife all the time, and Elizabeth said he was driving her crazy too.
"It's kind of putting a strain on our relationship," Elizabeth admitted. "But we're trying to stay positive."
Andrei complained about Elizabeth buying clothes online when they didn't have groceries or much money.
The couple had met on a dating app in 2016 when Elizabeth, the youngest of ten children, was planning a visit to Dublin and decided to "see what was out there" before she visited the city.
While he was originally from Moldova, Andrei was living in Dublin and working as a bouncer at the time.
It took time for Elizabeth's family to warm up to Andrei, as they allegedly found him controlling and disapproved of their hasty decision to wed after knowing each other for such a short amount of time.
However, Elizabeth and Andrei tied the knot in late 2017 and are currently living together in Florida.
In October 2018, Elizabeth's brother-in-law Orlando Davis appeared to accidentally reveal the couple was expecting their first child together.
Elizabeth and Andrei later confirmed the news, and the couple welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- in January 2019.
Elizabeth and Andrei also make appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, TLC's90 Day Fiance spinoff which features former cast members offering commentary on episodes on the reality franchise's newest seasons.