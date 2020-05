By Steven Rogers, 05/23/2020



: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season cast will include Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi , TLC has announced.TLC announced Angela and Michael have joined the cast of Season 5 of : Happily Ever After? in a teaser promo video posted to 's official Twitter account on Thursday."And the final couple to join the next season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After is (drumroll please...) Angela and Michael!" the show tweeted."From visa woes to jealously, the two have an uphill battle to fight if they want to be together in the states. The new season starts June 14 at 8/7c."In the promo video, TLC teased, "From sweet revenge to spicy drama... guess who's back!""Me an Michael fight a lot.... and then we make up a lot," Angela told the cameras in the video, which also showed the couple arguing over an unfamiliar ringtone Angela heard ringing on Michael's phone."We love each other and we're gonna be together one way or another."' : Happily Ever After?'s ten other Season 5 cast members were previously announced earlier this week: Paul Staehle Colt Johnson , and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.Angela and Michael have previously appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of : Before the 90 Days as well as Season 7 of .Angela was a 52-year-old nursing assistant for Hospice from Hazlehurst, GA, when she became acquainted with Michael, a 30-year-old from Nigeria, for the first time.The pair talked for a few months over the phone and social media, and Michael made Angela feel appreciated and wanted. She therefore traveled to Nigeria and dated Michael, whose formal name is Kehinde Ilesanmi, despite her friends' warnings she was being scammed.Angela questioned Michael's intentions often, and the couple bickered constantly during her stay in Nigeria.: Before the 90 Days' second season ended with Angela accusing Michael of wiping out her bank account (an incident Angela later said was actually due to a bank ATM error).After that, Angela broke up with Michael during the filming : Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special after hearing he had called her his "elder."But in September 2018, Michael told a fan who commented on his Facebook page that he was "engaged" and expecting to move to the United States in 2019 under "God's grace" before changing his privacy settings to restrict public viewing of his posts.Days after : Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special aired on TLC in October 2018, Angela also changed her relationship status to "Engaged" on Facebook.Then, in May 2019, Angela not only confirmed the couple was still together and engaged, but also that they would be returning for Season 3 of : Before the 90 Days."We are getting married! We're filming Before the 90 Days right now! He's coming here [to the United States]," Angela told a fan who saw her in New York.Season 3 of : Before the 90 Days then premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela traveling to Nigeria a second time and working through some additional issues in their relationship -- including Michael's requirement that he have a child with Angela -- in preparation of Angela filing for Michael K-1 visa.Immediately after Season 3 of : Before the 90 Days completed airing, TLC also released a trailer showing that Angela and Michael would also appear on Season 7 of , which premiered on the network in November 2019.'s seventh season showed Angela and Michael trying to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could move to the United States and they could get married in front of Angela's family in America.However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, so Angela then flew to Nigeria to hopefully get to the bottom of things and receive some answers as to what went wrong.One of the options available to the couple had been to tie the knot in Nigeria and then apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country.However, by the time 's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressed Angela to just marry Michael in Nigeria."I came on this trip thinking, 'I am not getting married here in Nigeria,' but I'm going to give it a chance and be open-minded and discuss the spousal visa," she said in an interview.And in January 2020, Angela decided to go through with the option and married Michael in Nigeria!Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast on or one of its spinoffs.Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior after Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.On January 19, a viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's the baggage claim area to a Facebook group for ."A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.