The new Happily Ever After? season stars90 Day Fiance Season 8 couples Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 36-year-old from Kyiv, Ukraine; Julia Trubkina, a 27-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia, and Brandon Gibbs, a 28-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA; and Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine.
The show also stars three returning Happily Ever After? Season 5 couples: Angela, a 54-year-old Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 32-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria; Kalani, a 32-year-old from Washington, UT, and Asuelu, a 25-year-old from Utulaelae, Samoa; and Elizabeth, a 30-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei, a 34-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 couple Tiffany Franco, a 29-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald Smith, a 31-year-old from South Africa, are Season 6 Happily Ever After? cast members.
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents married 90 Day Fiance couples navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, family arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears.
Below is the latest on several 90 Day Fiance couples, according to the thirteenth episode of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Michael was shown visiting a fertility clinic. He planned to masturbate for the first time in his life in order to produce sperm and preserve it for up to 15 years.
"I've never done it before, and oh f-ck," Michael said.
Angela said it was important for her to be on videochat with Michael while he masturbated so that he'd be looking at her instead of some porn videos or dirty magazines.
Michael hoped to ship his sperm to the U.S. so they could try to have a baby via IVF, In Vitro Fertilization. Michael was also checking his sperm for mobility and quantity.
Michael revealed he hadn't experienced a wet dream for about two months and hadn't ejaculated for almost a year, and the specialist at the clinic seemed surprised. Angela couldn't help but laugh at her husband on videochat, and Michael said she was making the situation "worse."
Michael successfully got the job done after two minutes and said masturbating was "okay." He said he didn't intend on doing it again, however, and just looked forward to being intimate with his wife again.
Meanwhile, Skyla worried Angela was going to ask her for her egg again. Skyla said her answer was going to be "no" in every language and that wasn't going to change.
After losing 100 pounds, Angela brought Skyla out shopping with her for new clothes. Angela didn't know what size she was given she had started out her weight-loss journey as a Size 22.
Angela actually fit into the Size 11 and she was shocked, and then she put on a little fashion show for Skyla by trying on dresses and shirts. Angela apparently felt beautiful and sexy.
Angela asked Skyla to visit a fertility clinic with her so she could find out all of the reasons why she wouldn't be able to carry and/or deliver a baby.
Angela essentially wanted to shut Michael up once and for all and close the book on having a child together.
"The odds are so against us that I'm just over the baby thing, but I'm a woman of my word and I'm going to do what I've got to do... to show Michael whatever it takes... But if I can't find a blood-related egg, I am out -- and there's nothing he can do to change my mind," Angela explained.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Kalani was about to welcome Asuelu's mother Lesina and sister Tammy into her own.
"It just feels like Satan is on my doorstep," Kalani lamented, adding, "It's stupid to do this right before a freakin' holiday."
When Tammy walked into Kalani's house, she didn't even say "hi" to Kalani, which Asuelu noted was very disrespectful. Kalani's sister Kolini also decided not to jump on Tammy right away and give the woman the benefit of the doubt.
Lesina revealed how she weaves mats from 4AM to 6PM every day in Samoa before going to Bingo, which made everyone laugh. Asuelu told Tammy that she's old enough to pay for her own ticket back to Samoa.
Lesina then announced how she needed money from Asuelu once she returned to Samoa. She said God would bless Asuelu if he took care of his mother, and Kolini complained to the cameras Lesina and Tammy were always focused on money and seemed to view children as "cash machines."
Tammy told the cameras that she was well aware of the fact Asuelu had money and he was just choosing not to help out his family. Asuelu asked Lesina if she cared about whether her grandkids would be starving as a result, and Lesina replied, "No."
For Christmas, Asuelu gave Kalani a baby blanket and said he hoped she'd make his baby dreams come true. But Kalani said she didn't want to be pressured into having another baby and it wasn't appropriate to have this conversation in front of other people.
Tammy and Lesina told Kalani to listen to her husband and consider his point of view, but Kalani said her whole life's purpose isn't just to "pop out 1,000 children."
Kolini told Tammy that it's Kalani's body and her choice, and then an argument sparked. Kolini tried to bite her tongue, but she didn't think it was fair for everyone to guilt Kalani into having more babies.
Lesina suggested Asuelu should find another woman who would welcome more children with him, and Asuelu said that was "ridiculous" and he had asked his relatives to be on good behavior.
Lesina yelled at her son to "shut up," saying, "We are trying to help you!"
Kolini shouted at Tammy and Lesina not to yell at Asuelu in his own house, and then Tammy stood up and got in Kolini's face. A physical brawl broke up, and Kalani yelled at Lesina and Tammy to get out of her house.
Kalani broke down into tears and Lesina yelled at Asuelu, "We don't like you anymore!"
JOVI AND YARA
Jovi said he and Yara had some pretty serious conversations during their first night out in Miami FL.
"I'm kind of worried that Yara doesn't want to be invested in our relationship. Mylah is an excuse, it's her way of just not wanting to focus on me," Jovi explained.
Gwen suggested Jovi should take Yara out to a nice restaurant instead of expecting her to drink and party, and Gwen told the cameras her son was being "very rude" by calling Yara boring because she was just taking her responsibilities as a mother seriously.
Jovi subsequently told Yara when they were out sitting by the pool that she wanted her husband to love, appreciate and be nice to her. Jovi said he'd try to make her happy but she needed to meet him halfway and try to please him as well.
The couple was only in Miami for a few more days, so Jovi said he wanted them to enjoy their time together.
Yara began to worry that she and Jovi had married without really getting to know each other first. She told Jovi that she was just being herself and he needed to accept her for who she is.
Jovi brought Yara to a fancy Russian restaurant, and while they laughed and had fun, she didn't want Jovi to bring her to a stripclub. However, Yara eventually came around to the idea, as long as Jovi wouldn't touch any of the dancers.
Trish told Mike to divorce Natalie and send her back to Ukraine before she could leave him "in a world of hurt." Trish told Mike to get the ball rolling on the divorce in order to have the upperhand.
Mike told the cameras that he didn't agree with everything his mother had said and he felt stuck in the middle between the two women in his life.
It was clear Trish didn't like Natalie, but Mike said he didn't want to ask for a divorce "or anything stupid like that" because he truly loved Natalie and found her to be important.
"I'm going to keep working at it. The question is, is she going to work on it with me?" Mike pondered.
Natalie was then shown complaining to her friend about how she couldn't take her problems with Mike anymore and didn't want to continue living with him. Natalie said her relationship with Mike was "toxic" and he didn't love or appreciate her.
"I don't even remember happy moments anymore. Emotionally, I am just exhausted... I am done with it," Natalie complained.
Juliana told Natalie that she could move in with her, and so Natalie planned to pack her bags at Mike's house in Sequim and leave -- maybe permanently.
Natalie said she was in love with Mike and so ready to start a life with him in America.
"I was excited to marry him. I tried so hard and I gave him all of me. So I just kept ignoring red flags, and now, I feel sometimes I am in a f-cking nightmare and I just can't get out of it. It's enough," Natalie said.
Natalie explained that she wanted to take control of her life again, and so she returned to Mike's house to grab her stuff.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Andrei wanted Chuck to understand that he's an asset to the family business rather than a liability, and then Elizabeth was shown meeting her father for lunch.
Chuck told Elizabeth that he felt like his family was "imploding" right in front of him and he couldn't believe they couldn't even get through baby Eleanor's birthday party without cake being thrown.
Chuck explained the drama or falling out in the family wasn't Andrei's fault.
"He has been, up to this point, a blessing for the business. He has worked hard and done everything that I've asked him to do. The vibe I'm getting from the kids... is definitely jealousy," Chuck shared.
Elizabeth said her siblings viewed Andrei as a threat, and Chuck agreed Jenn, Becky and Charlie were trying to paint Andrei as a villain. Elizabeth said her siblings had been blaming all of their issues on Andrei all along and their behavior wasn't justified.
Chuck wanted to have his family back together, and so he planned to have a family cookout at his pool so everyone could talk face-to-face and put everything out on the table.
Elizabeth feared they were "playing with fire" at this point and Chuck was "really asking for it" by planning a family meeting. Elizabeth warned Chuck the meeting probably wouldn't go well.
Meanwhile, Jenn and Becky lamented about how their father seemed to be playing favorites with Andrei.
Jenn suggested that maybe Chuck felt a little intimidated by Andrei, and Jenn believed Elizabeth had manipulated the situation so Andrei knew how to talk to Chuck in order to get what he wants out of Chuck.
Becky felt "invisible" and "underappreciated" by her own father, which she said really hurt her feelings. And Becky pointed out how Charlie was probably jealous of Chuck and Andrei's newfound bond.
Becky and Jenn then decided maybe they should try to compete against Chuck and Andrei and do real-estate work on their own. Jenn said she and Becky didn't need Chuck to do their jobs and could embark on their own business ventures to make sure Andrei wouldn't get one over on them.
"I'm not a weak b-tch and he knows that, and if [Andrei] wants to go up against me, let's go!" Jenn told the cameras.
BRANDON AND JULIA
After Brandon and Julia's first night in their own apartment, they planned a housewarming party for his friends, which Julia didn't seem excited about.
Julia was happy to see Brandon's friend A.J. at least -- not Melanie -- and the couple purchased a lot of food and wine for their little gathering.
Melanie and her boyfriend T.J. brought a housewarming gift, but Julia was still angry about the fight she and Melanie had at a brewery weeks earlier.
During the party, Julia made a joke about she was ready for a little baby, and Brandon's friends warned the spouses about how much responsibility having a child entails. They advised Brandon and Julia against rushing into starting a family.
Brandon told Julia that he should listen to his friends because they wouldn't be able to focus on each other once a baby comes.
"I'm not trying to have kids right now. I'm stern on that," Brandon said.
"I know what I want and I know what I'm doing, and I'm ready for a baby!" Julia insisted.
Brandon and Julia used to have a common problem, Brandon's parents, and now that they were out on their own, they were realizing their own differences and issues.
Brandon and Julia worried they weren't on the same page about their future together, and then Julia went into a bedroom by herself in the middle of the party.
TIFFANY AND RONALD
Tiffany and Ronald were shown visiting with Ronald's uncle, who led a couples' counseling session for the spouses. Ronald insisted his uncle would be honest and straightforward with them, even if it meant telling Ronald he's wrong.
Tiffany said Ronald not paying attention to the small things was "destroying" their marriage.
Tiffany said she was a blessing in Ronald's life and deserved more from her husband, but Ronald pointed out how a woman shouldn't tell a man what should be.
Ronald's uncle explained that Ronald wasn't being the man he needed to be in his relationship, but Ronald admitted he didn't like talking about his feelings in fear of exposing his weaknesses.
Tiffany seemed annoyed with Ronald's constant desire to be the man in their marriage and wear the pants, and Ronald left the session feeling like he wasn't able to voice his own opinions and Tiffany had made him look like "an assh-le."
Ronald accused Tiffany of just wanting a vacation away from her kids, and Tiffany felt criticized and insulted. She demanded an apology from Ronald and even refused to get in the car with him to go home. She called Ronald "rude."
Ronald told Tiffany that her family was always around helping her with the kids when she claimed to have been doing everything alone and by herself. Ronald called his wife "a hypocrite," and she in turn called him "a child."