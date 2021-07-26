By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/26/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

ANGELA AND MICHAEL

ADVERTISEMENT

ELIZABETH AND ANDREI

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JOVI AND YARA

ADVERTISEMENT

BRANDON AND JULIA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

MIKE AND NATALIE

ADVERTISEMENT

KALANI AND ASUELU

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.