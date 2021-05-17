The new Happily Ever After? season stars 90 Day Fiance Season 8 couples Mike Youngquist, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie Mordovtseva, a 36-year-old from Kyiv, Ukraine; Brandon, a 28-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia, a 27-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia; and Jovi Dufren, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara Zaya, a 25-year-old from Ukraine.
The show also stars three returning Happily Ever After? Season 5 couples: Angela, a 54-year-old Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael Ilesanmi, a 32-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria; Kalani, a 32-year-old from Washington, UT, and Asuelu, a 25-year-old from Utulaelae, Samoa; and Elizabeth Potthast, a 30-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei, a 34-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 couple Tiffany, a 29-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald, a 31-year-old from South Africa, are Season 6 Happily Ever After? cast members.
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents married 90 Day Fiance couples navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, family arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears.
Below is the latest on several 90 Day Fiance couples, according to the fourth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Kalani decided to step up her "homemaking game" by picking out some furniture with her sister Kolini, who still didn't think it was a good idea for Kalani to buy a house with Asuelu when they were having problems.
Kalani also revealed Asuelu wanted "a game room" or "sleep room" in their house because Asuelu typically slept in a different room from her, which seemed to rub Kolini the wrong way.
"He basically comes in the room and just wants to have sex at this point," Kalani shared. "It's like we have conjugal visits at this point."
Kalani told her sister that Asuelu never took her out on dates and he never saw or learned what real love is due to his parents' poor relationship. Kalani explained that she had to teach Asuelu how to treat a partner, and Kolini could tell that her sister seemed really unhappy.
Kolini pointed out that Asuelu wasn't even giving Kalani "the bare minimum" in their relationship because Kalani didn't even feel loved, and Kolini asked her sister to think about herself, her happiness, and the example she'll be setting for her young boys.
"At this point, I just feel like a broken record. I've reached my breaking point and I don't know where to go from here," Kalani told the cameras.
"He thinks no matter what he does, we're going to stay together... He doesn't think there are any consequences for his actions."
Kalani added, "Why am I in a relationship by myself? I am 'Single, Married,' and I don't want to be anymore."
Kalani shared how she was feeling with Asuelu and said they needed work in the sex and romance departments. Kalani said she and Asuelu had sex constantly when they started dating and she didn't have much of a drive anymore.
Kalani insisted Asuelu was well taken care of, but then she suggested doing some role-playing. Asuelu told Kalani that pretending to be somebody else sounded "dangerous," and so Kalani suggested they could introduce some sex toys into their bedroom as well.
Kalani asked Asuelu to maintain an open mind because regular sex was "boring" and they needed to take things up a notch. Asuelu told Kalani that he'd be willing to go to a sex store.
Asuelu told Kalani that he brought her pizza and food sometimes, but she said that's not romance because her brother sometimes brings her food and they clearly had two different definitions of the word.
Asuelu was annoyed Kalani had brought her brother into the conversation, but there seemed to be a language barrier between them and some miscommunication.
"The littlest thing can set him off, and it's usually the dumbest thing," Kalani complained.
"I can't ever really tell him my real feelings or try to tell him what I think we should fix because he takes offense to everything... The whole thing is just crazy and psychotic."
Asuelu said Kalani's crying was "annoying," but Kalani said bottling up one's emotions and then exploding is more annoying and not normal.
"I feel like I, yet again, fooled myself into thinking that this marriage was on the right track and that Asuelu was finally going to change, but of course I was wrong and the whole thing just collapsed again," Kalani said in a confessional.
"If this is who he really is, I don't see us buying a house together. And quite frankly, I don't really see a relationship with us in the future. I can't keep doing this anymore."
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
It was surgery time for Angela, and her doctors said she must eat healthy foods and stop smoking cigarettes after the procedure. Angela had secretly smoked that morning, but she didn't tell her doctor that in fear the surgery would get canceled altogether.
Angela met with plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng from Ghana and bariatric surgeon Dr. Kashani.
Dr. Obeng offered to speak with Michael via FaceTime to ease some of Michael's fears since many African men apparently believe surgery should only happen in the case of life or death.
Michael admitted Angela's breasts were a big part of his initial attraction to her, but Dr. Obeng explained that needed to remove one pound of tissue from each breast and lift it because her chest was simply too heavy.
Michael seemed to be in a better mindset after the conversation.
Dr. Obeng acknowledged Angela was about to undergo "high-risk" surgery, including the possibility of infection and blood clots that could move and enter her lungs during the four-hour procedure. Angela also has a smoker's lungs.
Angela was excited about the idea of leaving surgery "skinny," and she said she couldn't wait to get healthy and feel better.
"I pray to God all of this is worth it!" Angela said before going under the knife.
Angela was upset she couldn't talk to her grandchildren before surgery, and she had trouble calming and settling down before the surgery.
Dr. Kashani told JoJo that Angela's weight-loss surgery was successful and then the breast surgery was going to take another three hours. JoJo FaceTimed with Michael to tell him that Angela was okay and she'd continue to update him.
Dr. Obeng apparently took out about two pounds of breast and gave her a Double-D chest, and it appeared Angela had trouble waking up from the anesthesia.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Andrei was about to enjoy his first day at work with Elizabeth's father Chuck. Elizabeth said she was excited about the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom and spend some good quality time with her daughter Eleanor.
Andrei was thrilled about the idea of Andrei working and getting along with her father, and she predicted Andrei would be "determined" and ultimately do a great job.
Andrei was suspicious of Charlie and how their dynamic would unfold in the coming weeks, but Elizabeth advised her husband to just focus on Chuck and the day at hand.
Andrei told the cameras he had big plans for his family and getting in the door with Chuck was just "a stepping stone." Andrei was proud to be "the man of the house" and hopefully make a lot of money.
Chuck hoped Andrei was going to be a sponge and learn a lot and soak in all the information.
Chuck said he'd consider giving Andrei a loan in the future but Andrei had a lot of work to do first in learning the ropes and proving himself. Chuck told Andrei that they weren't going to flip a house any time soon and Andrei was getting ahead of himself.
When Chuck took Andrei to his first property, Charlie was inside.
Andrei said the property was a mess, but Charlie noted the idea was to flip the house and split the profits. Suddenly, Becky, who serves as Chuck's listening agent, showed up for the walk-through and wondered why she hadn't been invited and Andrei was working in her place.
Andrei told Becky that he was going to flip and list the house, but Chuck confirmed Andrei was not going to be one of the listing agents. Becky complained Andrei was trying to take money from her and it wasn't going to happen.
Andrei said he wasn't going to work under Charlie, but Charlie explained this house was his listing and his only value was going to be doing handyman work and getting his hands dirty.
Chuck told his children that he didn't like all the drama and there was a misunderstanding because he had forgotten to tell Becky about the walk-through but never had any intention to put Andrei's name on the listing.
Chuck revealed he was going to use some of his profits on the new house to pay Andrei and so Andrei wasn't going to touch Charlie and Becky's money. Chuck said his main concern was everyone getting along to flip a house and make some cash.
JOVI AND YARA
Yara and Jovi were shown taking a romantic stroll near the water with their daughter Mylah.
Jovi was aware Yara missed her family in Ukraine and was still adjusting to life in a new country with a new baby, so he decided to take Yara to a nice lunch out.
Yara joked that she hoped her daughter wouldn't grow up and leave her to move to another country.
In the first five minutes of sitting down at the restaurant, Mylah became fussy and Yara decided to breastfeed her daughter at the table. Jovi told Yara they still needed to focus on their relationship even though they had a baby.
"This girl gives us no freedom -- no freedom to sleep and no freedom to eat... I know we're going through a lot of changes right now, and I understand it. But we just got married and we never got the opportunity to go through our newlywed stage," Jovi lamented.
"I've been sleeping in the living room so that Yara can get some rest. I'm away from her every night."
Jovi said although he and Yara couldn't have sex because Yara had just given birth, he thought it was still important to keep their relationship good and go on a honeymoon, for example.
Yara, however, clearly didn't want to leave her daughter for even a second. Yara said she wanted to wait at least six months before leaving Mylah.
Yara said she cared about Mylah more than anything in the world at this point and just hoped Jovi would be a good father. Jovi worried about Yara being really controlling, and he noted they still had a lot to learn about each other.
Jovi told the cameras they weren't going to be able to keep Mylah in a bubble and Yara would have to relax a little bit and also accept some help once he went away for work.
Jovi wanted Yara to stop being so bossy and let him be a father, and he intended to have a big role in little Mylah's life. Jovi preferred learning for himself and figuring out what works and doesn't work for him instead of listening to Yara's demands.
Yara explained to Jovi that Mylah was incredibly small and precious and she needed to be taken well care of like a little golden egg.
Yara said she needed to be strong once Jovi left for work but it wasn't easy and she was going to essentially be a single mom.
MIKE AND NATALIE
Mike left his birthday celebration at a Seattle hotel abruptly once Natalie brought up the past. Natalie thought it was "mean" Michael had left her alone in the hotel after she spoke her mind.
Natalie therefore returned to Sequim alone to talk to her husband before the couple's planned trip to visit Michael's mother.
Mike refused to apologize because he said Natalie kept bringing up "old stupid sh-t" that didn't matter and it pissed him off. Mike said Natalie really needed to work on letting go of the past, and so Natalie apologized for bringing up a sore subject on his birthday.
Mike joked that Natalie was like "a sour patch kid" in that she's sour and then sweet in the end. He was glad Natalie "recognized her faults" from the previous night and would stop picking fights.
Although Natalie admitted she's stubborn, she was glad to end the argument with Mike and get back on the right track. Mike chose to forgive Natalie and move on, and Natalie even did a little happy dance for her husband.
Mike said he was looking forward to seeing his mother Trish. He said they liked to push each other's buttons and definitely have an interesting relationship.
Mike explained that Natalie thought Trish hated her, but Mike said Trish didn't even know Natalie well enough to hate or have a problem with her. Mike told the cameras that he loved both of the women in his life and didn't like being stuck in the middle of the two of them.
Mike just hoped Natalie and Trish's reunion wouldn't result "in a fiasco."
TIFFANY AND RONALD
It had been about two weeks since Tiffany moved out of her mother's house. Tiffany gushed about loving her new apartment, but she had yet to buy any furniture and fill up the place.
Daniel gushed about his dad Ronald being a great guy who helped and loved his mom.
Tiffany admitted there was more anger in her relationship with Ronald than happiness, but she didn't want her problems with Ronald to affect Daniel's relationship with his beloved father.
Tiffany said Daniel's relationship with Ronald was strong and that would probably never change.
Tiffany told Ronald that she was trying to make the apartment a home for when Ronald moved to the United States, but Ronald complained about the canceled plane tickets and Tiffany spending that money on her apartment.
Tiffany insisted she didn't spend the money on herself and that the money from the canceled plane tickets went to a down-deposit on her new apartment. Tiffany complained to the cameras Ronald should have bought her family's plane tickets and she had taken 20-hour flights with a young daughter for her husband.
"How are you a man who does nothing and still you expect more from me?" Tiffany asked, adding that she had made major sacrifices for Ronald.
Ronald insisted he was struggling and making sacrifices while trying to work and make a living. Ronald said he was working as a motorcycle mechanic but it was just a temporary job.
Tiffany said she wanted to be proud of Ronald but every man in his thirties works a job and she had held down a job since she was 15 years old. Tiffany therefore wasn't really impressed, but she was happy about Ronald taking a step in a positive direction.
Ronald apologized for making Tiffany cry and assured her that everything was going to be okay. She chose to give Ronald the benefit of the doubt but was tired of going through only the "thick" part of her marriage through "thick and thin."
BRANDON AND JULIA
Julia said she was stuck on the boring farm and felt really lonely. Julia admitted she felt like a working slave on the farm and didn't know the status of her Green Card.
"I don't want this life. This is not the life I pictured before," Julia said, adding that she wanted to work as a designer or wedding planner.
Later on, Julia met with a wedding planner named Christine Greenberg so she could receive some advice and guidance about pursuing a career in that profession. Julia went through a long list of previous jobs for Christine and regretted mentioning the farm because she's a city girl in heart.
Christine said she knew the Richmond area very well and Julia needed to do some research and get to know the people and the community. Christine warned Julia that she had a long road ahead of her and must learn the ins and outs of the industry.
Christine advised Julia to continue working on her English and gain some experience.
Julia realized Brandon might have been right about how hard it was going to be for her to get a job, and she acknowledged it was going to be difficult to meet new people while working on a farm.
Brandon told Julia that he could introduce her to Melanie, his friend from high school who became like a sister to him. This was the first time Brandon was really seeing the jealous side of Julia and he said it wasn't pretty.
"I don't want to be friend with your friend. I want my [own] friend," Julia said, which Brandon called "crazy."
Julia decided to meet Melanie only because she didn't trust her around Brandon.