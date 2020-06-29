90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents 90 Day Fiance couples -- engaged, married or divorced -- navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season is sure to feature cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the third episode of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
PAUL AND KARINE
The day arrived for Paul and Karine to travel to America with their son Pierre, and Paul hoped his wife was going to like it in the United States and he could properly support and provide for his family.
Karine was excited to embark on a new adventure, but she was also sad to leave her family. Karine's mother Gracilene was crying on the way to the airport because she was terribly sad about having to say goodbye to her daughter and grandson.
Gracilene said she didn't trust Paul being so far away from her and she was worried about Karine. Karine's father also asked Karine not to fight with Paul too much in America.
Knowing it was going to be stressful trip, Karine hoped she and Paul wouldn't argue. But she was optimistic about a life in America and that she could used to living in a bigger city.
Paul's mother picked Paul and Karine up at the airport, and it was a warm welcome for Karine, who noticed more trees and different houses outside than in Brazil.
Paul had packed so many bags, and his mother joked that he was "crazy." Paul was ready to be an adult and figure everything out on his own because his mother wasn't going to let her son and Karine stay with her and depend on her.
On the way home, Pierre started crying in the backseat and Karine took him out of his carseat to comfort him. Paul shouted that Karine was "breaking the law," but his mother yelled about how the situation wasn't his business and that's exactly why they couldn't live together.
Paul got out in the middle of the road and started wandering around, and his mother called him "an idiot." Karine couldn't believe Paul was stressing out already, and his mother accused him of being "dramatic."
Paul and Karine were going to stay at a hotel until he could find a job and a place for his family to live. Karine was impressed by the clean streets without sewers, and she thought the view from her hotel room was "very pretty."
Karine told Paul that she'd like to go to a baseball game and she was excited, but she thought she was going to have more support from Paul's family. Karine thought her family treated them better than how Paul's family was treating them, but Paul said he needed to stand on his own two feet and get a job.
"If Paul doesn't keep his promises, I don't know for how long I'll continue here in America," Karine said in a confessional.
COLT AND JESS
Colt was "really worried" how Jess was feeling during his last day in Chicago, and he didn't want to leave on a bad note.
Colt told Jess that her decision to return to his hotel after the previous night out with her friends showed how much she cared for him and that she truly wanted their relationship to work. Colt acknowledged a relationship is about compromise and he wanted things to work with Jess.
"I want you," Jess assured her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
"After Larissa, I never thought I'd find love again. But with Jess, I think we have a future together," Colt said in a confessional.
Jess felt she and Colt were in a better place, and she said she dreaded saying goodbye to Colt because she was in love with him.
Jess told Colt that she'd like to continue a long-distance relationship, but Colt knew her visa was going to expire soon. Jess suggested she could apply for a new visa, either for "studying" or a K-1, meaning Colt would have to marry her for her to stay in the U.S.
Colt told the cameras it was "too early" to be talking about a K-1 visa but he didn't want to see her go back to Brazil either.
Jess asked Colt if he'd be up for a trip to Brazil so he could meet her family, and he said he would love that. Jess gushed with excitement, and Colt was so pleased Jess wanted him to be involved with her family -- which was something Larissa allegedly never wanted.
"This is a really huge step for us, and I'm glad Jess and I are starting to talk about what our future looks like together," Colt said in a confessional, before telling Jess that he was in love with her.
LARISSA
Larissa said she wished she had a man by her side who could listen to, support and understand her. Larissa's unknown immigration status was bothering her, and she said she was tired of men talking about tacos and hiking in their dating-app profiles.
Larissa therefore got ready for a blind date with a man "who's not cheap," according to Larissa, and was good friends with her pal Hannah, who set the pair up.
Larissa got all dressed up in a black and blue-sequin dress, and her date brought a gift. Larissa thought Matthew was "handsome" and "sexy," and she said she liked his smile and how sweet he seemed.
"Completely different from my exes," Larissa noted.
Matthew, who is half Egyptian, told the cameras Larissa was beautiful and "well put together," and he hoped for chemistry with his date and a fun evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Are you into philanthropy?" Matt asked.
"No," Larissa replied.
Throughout the dinner, Larissa called Matt "elegant" and could tell he was successful. She thought Matt could turn her into a lady.
Larissa told Matt that she has kids in Brazil but didn't bring them to the United States because she didn't know Colt very well before marrying him. She said she didn't think it was in her kids' best interest to move them to a different country.
Larissa noted she had "problems" when she got married, and Matt wanted to dive right into the legal problems. Larissa was nervous and so she talked quickly and a lot, and she told Matt she had been arrested three times for domestic violence.
Matt felt Larissa wasn't comfortable talking about her children just yet, and he admitted it was "quite shocking" to hear about Larissa's multiple arrests. Matt said he's not one to judge but dating a woman with a record like that is not his preference.
Larissa explained Colt had called the police on her after an argument, alleging that Larissa was going to kill him and then she got arrested. Larissa said Colt had no respect for her because he had called the police when her immigration status was still up in the air.
Larissa told Matt that she was applying for a Green Card, and then he asked what values she was looking for in a man. Larissa replied "citizenship" before laughing.
"Larissa has a lot of the characteristics I'm looking for in a woman; however, I'm not really sure if she's looking for love... authentic love, or just a Green Card," Matt said in a confessional.
Larissa worried she had scared Matt off, and so she immediately felt "lonely and single" again after the date.
When Colt was heading back to Las Vegas, Jess met up with her girlfriends and gushed to the cameras about how she was "so in love" with Colt and wanted to stay in America with him. Jess did admit, however, Colt was "controlling" and he didn't get along well with her friends.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jess vented to her friends about how she didn't like Vanessa and how close she seemed to be with Vanessa. Jess said Vanessa didn't respect her relationship with Colt and Vanessa texted and called her boyfriend way too much.
Jess' pals warned Jess that Vanessa was not just Colt's friend, but Jess believed Colt had stopped talking to Vanessa. The girls told Jess to "pay attention," but Jess explained her visa was up in six months and so she'd love to get married to an American guy.
Jess said she needed to learn more about Colt but he could be the guy for her. Jess said her father's opinion of Colt would matter most and he might not be able to handle Colt's past with his ex-wife. Jess admitted that would be "too much" to discuss with her dad.
"Me and Colt alone, he's perfect. But in Vegas, I don't know," Jess said.
Larissa didn't hear from Matt after their date, so she began to worry she'd never find her perfect match. To gain self-confidence and self-esteem, Larissa had a body-sculpting appointment with her friend Hannah to tighten and work on her abdominal muscles.
Larissa told Hannah that she didn't have much chemistry with Matt, but Hannah told Larissa to keep putting herself out there and not give up.
Larissa then shared with Hannah how Colt had a new girlfriend and, while she claimed to feel no jealousy at all, she noted Colt's new girlfriend should think twice about being involved with Colt.
"If I tell her what's coming, maybe she can avoid the situation that I was [in]," Larissa said.
Hannah wondered if Larissa was jealous deep down inside and wanted to break up Colt's new relationship so he couldn't be with anyone else, but Larissa said she needed to "kill and bury" Colt in her life.
Larissa felt she should call Jess and open her eyes about what a life with Colt would allegedly be like.
ANDREI AND ELIZABETH
Andrei FaceTimed with his parents and couldn't wait to share with them that a wedding in Moldova was finally happening.
Andrei informed his parents that he, Elizabeth and the baby would be visiting Moldova and celebrate their wedding on November 9.
ADVERTISEMENT
Andrei's mother said she looked forward to planning a beautiful wedding, but the couple wasn't sure if they'd be able to book a wedding venue in time.
Andrei's parents apparently expected a traditional Moldovan wedding, so his father said they had a lot of work to do.
Andrei's parents offered for the couple to stay at their house, but Elizabeth wasn't really interested in accepting the offer. While she looked forward to Andrei's parents spending time with Eleanor, Elizabeth wanted to rent an apartment somewhere nearby them.
Elizabeth felt left out of all the plans and didn't like how Andrei was making her look like "the bad guy." Andrei accused Elizabeth of complaining too much and too often, and the pair bickered because Elizabeth wanted to stay with her family in Moldova.
Elizabeth told Andrei that her family didn't know the language in Moldova or what to do once there. Andrei snapped that they could find a translator, and Elizabeth wasn't happy because he family would need support while in a different country.
Elizabeth therefore suggested they could stay with his parents for a few days and, if she didn't like it, they'd stay with her family under one roof. Andrei seemed onboard with that idea.
Elizabeth then went shopping for a wedding dress with her mother Pamela, sister-in-law, and sisters.
Elizabeth knew they wouldn't be able to attend the wedding in Moldova because they have new babies, so Elizabeth was happy they could at least watch her try on wedding dresses.
Elizabeth was looking for a conservative gown to wear in front of Andrei's parents, but Pamela wanted to see Elizabeth in a dress that truly fit her personality and American culture.
"It's actually very hard for me to be here today because I'm not going to be able to be at her wedding in Moldova. Andrei knew what he was doing. I have no doubt in my mind this was something he planned, maliciously, to keep us from being there," Elizabeth's sister Becky said in a confessional.
Elizabeth found a lace, low-cut, embellished, A-line dress of her dreams with long sleeves, but she feared the cleavage was going to be too much in Moldova.
Becky cried because she was going to miss the wedding, but Elizabeth knew tough sacrifices need to be made when Americans fall in love with people from other countries.
Elizabeth didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but Andrei was apparently hurting her family.
Becky didn't want Elizabeth's big moment to become about her, so she tried to be supportive and told Elizabeth that she looked stunning and had found the perfect dress.
"I'm really sad that Becky and Megan can't be at the wedding in Moldova. But I have an idea how Andrei felt at our first wedding when his family wasn't there. Andrei has made so many sacrifices to be here with me in America, so I feel like I owe this to him, to sacrifice this for him," Elizabeth told the cameras.
TANIA AND SYNGIN
Syngin had an interview to bartend at an Irish pub, but Tania was worried about Syngin tending bar full-time because his drinking caused tension in their relationship.
Tania thought Syngin drank too much at work, but it was very important for him to land the job because she wasn't working at all due to her broken toe.
Syngin said drinking never held him back from accomplishing tasks or being responsible, and he apparently wanted this job more than anything to show that he could provide for his family.
During his interview at the bar, Syngin explained he had worked as a bartender back in South Africa and had obtained a social-security card as well as work permit in the United States.
Syngin assured his potential future boss, Leo Roche, who's the owner of the Harp & Hound, he could legally work there. Leo noticed Syngin was "a chatty guy," and Syngin made it clear he really needed the money.
Syngin admitted he'd be on time, look good, smell good, work hard, and show up properly dressed. Syngin told Leo that he didn't have much cocktail experience but he definitely worked with beer and hard liquor before.
ADVERTISEMENT
Leo related to Syngin's story about coming to America, but he said Syngin needed to work on pouring a pint of Guinness. Syngin therefore wasn't sure whether he had gotten the job, and he wasn't looking forward to going home with no happy news to share with Tania.
Tania was frustrated she had such a long healing process, and she visited her doctor, an orthopedic surgeon, for a checkup. Tania's foot was aligning well and not showing any signs of arthritis, but she had a lot of bruising in her knee and was told arthritis could develop over time.
Tania was informed she had to wait six to 12 weeks before trying to get a job as a bartender. The doctor told Tania, in fact, she may never be able to bartend again since the job is for someone who has to be on his or her feet all day with a lot of walking.
Tania couldn't believe the bad news and said she couldn't picture never working as a bartender again. Tania called the appointment "a downer" and realized she was going to have to rely on Syngin more than she ever expected.
Later that night, Syngin returned home from the bar, and Tania could immediately tell he smelled like beer. Syngin said he felt "super bummed" after his interview and so he had two beers and a shot at the bar.
Syngin was pretty sure he didn't get the job, but Tania was more annoyed that Syngin appeared drunk.
Tania told Syngin she basically couldn't work for three months, and Syngin clearly felt a lot of pressure. Tania tried to explain her arthritis situation but Syngin wasn't buying that she could have arthritis at such a young age.
"I'm not concerned that Syngin is going to drink every single moment. It's the fact I couldn't really be vulnerable with Syngin, and so my patience is starting to run thin because I don't feel acknowledged all the time, and it really hurts and it sucks," Tania told the cameras.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Angela was shown meeting with her immigration lawyer, Lou.
Angela's daughter Skyla was only going to consider being a witness for Angela's wedding in Nigeria if Angela met with a lawyer and learned her rights upon entering a marriage with a man from another country.
Angela therefore did her due diligence and met with attorney Stephanie Burgess, a marriage lawyer, who advised Angela to think with her head, not her heart, and think about formatting a will.
Angela didn't want Michael to have all of her money and assets if she died considering she has children and grandchildren, so she asked Lou to draw her up a will. Angela didn't want to cut Michael out entirely, but she didn't want him "to get everything either."
Angela wanted Michael and her grandchildren to share her house 50/50. Angela then learned her K-1 visa case had been sent from Nigeria to the United States, which was progress.
Angela, however, still planned to get married in Nigeria and apply for a spousal visa. Lou told Angela they needed documented proof Michael's K-1 visa had been denied to figure out the reasons why. For instance, Angela and Michael's romance might not have been believable enough or the problem could have been Michael and something he had done.
"If there is an issue with Michael personally, then, at that particular point, neither the fiance visa or the spousal visa is going to be an option; we're not going to get him in," Lou explained.
"I can tell you that he loves me," Michael promised her attorney, before telling the cameras.
"Michael and I have our issues," Angela subsequently told the cameras.
"But I honestly don't think there's anything in Michael's past that would to make the government not let him come. But it does scare me if the government thinks there is something in his background that they might not ever give him clearance to come to the United States."
Angela said she'd rather go with the K-1 visa and would be willing to go that route right up until the last second, meaning tying the knot with Michael in Nigeria was absolutely her last resort.
Lou suggested Angela should hang on for as long as possible for that K-1 visa, and Angela agreed because she wanted to see what Michael would be like around her six grandchildren, daughter and mother. Angela wasn't sure Michael would be able to handle that living situation.
"But if we don't hear back from the K-1, I'll just have to trust Michael enough to marry him in Nigeria and hope he gets his visa to come here to the United States. I need Michael over here as fast I can get him so we can start our life," Angela said.
Angela later told Skyla about how she had met with a lawyer and put together a will like Skyla had asked, but Skyla decided -- after much alleged consideration -- not to go to Nigeria and be a witness for Angela's wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Skyla said she couldn't afford to take time off from work and leave her kids and Angela's mother behind, and Angela called it "bullsh-t." Skyla said Angela's choices affected everyone in the family, not just herself.
Skyla told Angela to wait for the K-1 visa, but Angela FaceTimed with Michael and Michael insisted he needed Skyla. Michael begged Skyla for her help, but Skyla didn't budge. Skyla didn't have much faith in her mother's relationship, saying that while opposites attract, opposites don't last.
"I have a flight booked in two weeks to go to Nigeria. I have to plan for a wedding and now I don't have a witness from the United States. I need for somebody to be a witness or my marriage isn't happening. At this point, it's all falling apart," Angela said.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Asuelu called his sister Pae Pae to tell her the news that he'd be visiting Samoa soon, and she complained Asuelu hadn't sent her money in a while. Pae Pae also noted there was an outbreak of Measles there and many children have died from it.
Pae Pae told Asuelu to get vaccinated as a result, but he still thought it was safe for his children to travel to Samoa with him.
Asuelu told his wife about the outbreak, and Kalani pointed out that was going to be a problem because Kennedy wasn't vaccinated and he's not supposed to get that shot until 12-24 months. Given Kennedy was only seven months old at the time, Kalani was worried.
Kalani said she'd call the doctor the next day, but neither she or Asuelu wanted to put their children in danger. Asuelu was really disappointed because he couldn't wait for his kids to see his island and where he grew up.
The following day, Kalani, Asuelu and their kids, Kennedy and Oliver, met with their children's doctor to discuss the risks of traveling to Samoa given there was recently a Measles outbreak.
The doctor said Kennedy seemed healthy enough to receive the MMR vaccine and he'd be 93 percent immune from the Measles.
Kalani said Oliver had an adverse reaction to the Measles vaccine, and the doctor explained it's different for everyone but Kennedy would be okay to receive it earlier that recommended.
However, the doctor said their best option would be to wait until Kennedy is at least one year old.
ADVERTISEMENT
Asuelu wanted to vaccinate Kennedy immediately, but Kalani admitted she'd feel more comfortable waiting and not going to Samoa any time soon.
Kalani and Asuelu got into a little tiff at the doctor's office, with Kalani saying the kids would still be at risk for Measles even with the vaccine.
Asuelu said they could stay in a safe place, like a hotel, but Kalani argued, "The safe place is America."
Asuelu and Kalani took the vaccine prescription home with them just in case, but Kalani didn't think the trip was necessary and they could postpone it for the safety of everybody.