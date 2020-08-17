'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' recap: Colt and Jess reconcile, Andrei apologizes to Elizabeth's family, and Larissa forgives Eric
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/17/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline reconciling after their huge fight, Andrei Castravet apologizing to Elizabeth Potthast's family for lashing out at them, and Larissa Dos Santos Lima getting back together with Eric Nichols and finding herself free of Colt and her domestic-violence court case during Sunday night's Season 5 episode on TLC.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears, and there is much more to come.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the tenth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
The morning after Andrei's fight with her family, Elizabeth was still upset and taken aback by how her husband had behaved and the angry look he had in his eye at the restaurant.
Elizabeth said her father Chuck and brother Charlie were still disappointed that morning and so Andrei needed to apologize to her family for essentially verbally attacking them and telling them to pack their bags and return to America.
"I'm sorry, Lib," Andrei said while the pair walked through a park.
Elizabeth didn't think Andrei's apology was enough or even sincere, but Andrei admitted he had overreacted and his wife should believe him when he says he's sorry.
Elizabeth explained speaking to one's parents the way he did was completely disrespectful and he would have flipped out if she ever talked to his parents that way.
"I get your point, Lib. That was too much, so that was my mistake," Andrei said. "But Chuck and Charlie just push my buttons."
Andrei told the cameras he had crossed a line with Chuck and said mean things that he shouldn't have, but he apparently felt no regrets about Charlie since Charlie had allegedly suggested Andrei just moved to America for a Green Card.
Andrei didn't like being accused of being a fraud, but Elizabeth said she wasn't even sure she wanted her mother and sister to come to Moldova because Andrei might get up in her face and cuss at her.
Elizabeth told Andrei that until he fixed things with her family and things went back to normal, she wasn't going to have a second wedding.
Andrei asked Elizabeth to reach out to her loved ones and he'd apologize, but Elizabeth couldn't believe Andrei wanted her to initiate the resolution instead of him calling up her loved ones himself.
Andrei explained he didn't want to heighten tension or escalate the situation, and so Elizabeth agreed to get the ball rolling on resolving the conflict.
That night, Elizabeth went over to her family's AirBnB to try to make sense of things and excuse her husband's behavior. Chuck told the cameras Andrei had disrespected him.
"Maybe this is who he really is, and I don't like it," Chuck told the cameras, adding that there was a chance Andrei just acted differently in his native country.
Elizabeth, however, told Charlie that "it takes two to tango" and Charlie had also cussed at the dinner. But Chuck said Charlie wasn't going to back down when Andrei got all up in his face.
ADVERTISEMENT
Charlie observed that Andrei had tried to control his friends and prevent them from talking about his past, and Chuck told Elizabeth that Andrei's friends had "his back" and wouldn't answer questions, which suggested Andrei was lying to them about his past.
Elizabeth noticed Andrei was "on edge" ever since they arrived in Moldova and reasoned that something must have been annoying her husband.
"If that is the real him, then there is going to be a big problem going forward -- unless we get a sincere apology, with some explanation. I am not staying for this wedding. I am not walking down the aisle or paying for a single thing... and we're leaving," Chuck told his daughter.
Elizabeth said she had never received a sincere apology from Andrei and so she wasn't sure he'd be able to deliver with her brother and figure.
"He needs to make things right with my family or else we won't go through with a second wedding because it doesn't make any sense," Elizabeth said.
"I'll call his bluff. He told me to pack my things and get out of here, and I will," Chuck said in a confessional.
Andrei later met with Chuck and Charlie and intended to apologize in order to make his wedding happen. Andrei explained "the alcohol happened" and he had "f-cked up" at the dinner.
Chuck told Andrei that Elizabeth shouldn't have had to ask him to apologize and smooth things over, but Andrei admitted he felt embarrassed and wanted to make things better. He said, "I'm sorry," and asked Chuck and Charlie to stay in Moldova.
Chuck worried Andrei was just trying to fix the situation so he'd follow through with paying for the wedding, but Andrei insisted, "We are not discussing finances; we are discussing feelings."
Andrei told Charlie that they were equally at fault for the fight, and Chuck said he was disappointed Andrei was refusing to take full responsibility for the altercation. Chuck just wasn't convinced Andrei's apology was sincere, but Elizabeth's relatives decided to stay and give him one more chance.
Andrei begged Chuck and Charlie to forget about the fight because it was "bullsh-t," and Chuck agreed to take things day to day.
Andrei told the cameras he wanted to keep things civil and try his best to get along with Elizabeth's family.
ADVERTISEMENT
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Michael and Angela were shown going to a marriage registry because the law in Nigeria requires a couple to attend counseling before getting married to ensure they're compatible.
Michael revealed during the counseling session he had met Angela online and was drawn to her profile, and Angela explained she had divorced her first husband after three years because she was very young, age 17.
Angela said she didn't receive love from her first husband and tolerated a lot while Michael gave her love and compassion she had never experienced before. Angela said she wasn't about to settle for anything less than true love at this point in her life.
The female marriage counselor told Angela that a traditional marriage allows the man to have more than one wife under law, but Angela replied, "We're not doing that." She then explained the second type, an Islamic marriage, would allow Michael to have two, three or even four wives.
"No, we're not doing that," Angela noted.
The third option was "statute three law" in which there is only one man and one woman in the marriage, and that's the marriage Angela wanted. Angela was also pleased to learn Michael would not be allowed "side chicks" under the third type of marriage.
Angela, however, was told she must satisfy Michael sexually and always have food ready for him when he returns home. The female counselor told Angela to always have the bed "laid ready" and be prepared for "total submission."
Angela smiled and nodded her head, but she told the cameras she would never behave that way.
Angela told the counselors she's respectfully "not a Nigerian woman" and wouldn't put Michael above her. With that being said, the counselors predicted Angela and Michael's marriage would fail.
Angela said in a confessional she would not change her ideals and independence for a man and Michael would have to accept that or else she wouldn't want to marry him.
Later on, Michael and Angela met up with Michael's aunt Lydia to talk about the wedding. Angela told Lydia that her mother approved of the wedding and her family was happy about the union but she'd never be submissive to her husband.
ADVERTISEMENT
Angela said, "Thank God we're living in America," but Michael told his wife that he wanted to embrace his Nigerian culture in their everyday lives in the United States, such as Angela putting food on the table.
Michael anticipated Angela being submissive, but she insisted, "I am not bowing down to you or any living man." Angela was frustrated because she didn't know whether Michael was lying to her or to his family about wanting a submissive wife.
Angela told Lydia that everyone needed to respect her culture as much as she was trying to respect their culture. Michael wanted Angela to calm down, but Angela yelled at her fiance for raising his voice to her in front of his aunt.
Michael was upset a member of his family was seeing this outspoken and bossy side of Angela, saying that his family could make things very difficult for his bride if they didn't like her.
Angela accused Michael of trying to please her as well as his family and living two different lives. With that being said, Michael promised things would be 50/50 in his relationship -- and Lydia said she wasn't sure Angela's marriage would last with her attitude.
"I'm done talking. It's been fun," Angela said, before walking away from Lydia.
Lydia admitted to Michael that she was worried for him and didn't appreciate how Angela had treated her.
Angela was so mad that she left the gathering alone and vented to the cameras, "F-ck this sh-t!"
LARISSA
Larissa woke up after a big fight with Eric Nichols in his house. She wanted him to realize that he had disrespected, offended and hurt her by talking badly about her behind her back to another woman he barely knew while they were broken up.
Larissa said Eric, however, was angry at Larissa for reaching out to women in his past.
"I don't know if this will be the end of Larissa and Eric... I'm really disappointed with Eric's behavior. But at the same time, I know he is immature -- and I am immature too," Larissa explained in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eric promised Larissa the women in his past meant "nothing" to him, and he apologized for what he had said about her while they were apart. But Eric added Larissa went looking for trouble and never should have done that, so Larissa apologized as well.
Larissa said she should have forgiven Eric for everything when they agreed to get back together.
"And I'm sorry for the things that I said," Eric told Larissa, referencing how he had allegedly criticized her sexual performance and more.
Larissa acknowledged Eric never really apologized to her before and so they were definitely taking baby steps in their relationship. With that being said, Eric asked Larissa not to move out of his house, and Larissa agreed to stay together and continue living with each other.
Eric told the cameras Larissa is "a rare breed" and he never felt this way about another woman before. Eric said he wanted to make things work with Larissa because she's special and good-hearted, and Larissa believed Eric has a good heart as well.
Larissa also asked Eric never to call the police on her, and Eric assured her, "The police will not be coming here."
"They should come because you steal my heart," Larissa joked.
Larissa's last court date was quickly approaching, so she hoped Eric would stay true to his word and not ever call the authorities on her. The pair made up, kissed and exchanged professions of love.
Later on, Larissa called her attorney, Adam Heyden, who went to Larissa's court hearing alone for her third domestic violence case. Larissa said she and Eric were doing great and she worried what would happen to them if she was forced to go back to Brazil.
When Larissa met with Adam, Adam said Larissa had completed the terms of her plea deal, including community service, and the prosecutor confirmed Larissa had stayed out of trouble.
Larissa's domestic violence charge was therefore brought down to disorderly conduct and her case was done. Larissa no longer had any attachment to her case with Colt.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Colt shoot me three times, but I dodged the bullet and I am very happy," Larissa gushed in a confessional. "So maybe I can finally start to live my life again."
However, Adam advised Larissa to stay out of toxic relationships because he could only do so much and if Larissa got into another explosive fight with a man, she could still be deported. Adam told Larissa that immigration would only take so much of repeated behavior.
TANIA AND SYNGIN
Syngin met up with the roommates, Andrew and James, he had while living in South Africa, and he said Tania wasn't too happy with his drinking habits -- but he'd probably smash drinks with his boys until the sun came up.
The guys made fun of Syngin's weight gain, and Syngin admitted fried food in the United States is great.
The three guys then celebrated Syngin's return with beers, shots and more. There was cheering, banging on the table, chugging and yelling.
Tania apparently lived with them for two months while Syngin was still in South Africa, and Syngin apologized to his friends for introducing a woman into their living environment when the guys clearly felt she didn't belong.
James joked he was like a boyfriend with no rewards, and Andrew explained he didn't like a woman dictating how he should live. Tania staying with them was clearly a tough adjustment.
But Syngin pointed out, "Good sex can make you feel in love."
The guys asked what it's like to be married to Tania, and Syngin admitted he wasn't sure he was ready for such a big commitment. Syngin said he had to get married in order to stay in the United States with Tania but he had been asking himself whether he should've waited longer before tying the knot.
Syngin said he and Tania argued a lot and he "could be happier" in or out of the relationship.
"I'm having a lot of fun right now -- so much f-cking fun I might never go home. I love this f-cking country dude," Syngin told his friends.
ADVERTISEMENT
Syngin apparently had a lot of questions and wondered whether he should return to America. Syngin just didn't have all the answers and seemed to consider the possibility of leaving Tania.
COLT AND JESS
After Colt and Jess' huge fight, Colt said Jess pounded at his door around 2AM or 3AM and a man was with her, a security guard. Colt said Jess was screaming and yelling at him to the point where he had to leave her alone.
Colt then approached Jess the next morning and asked why she had thrown her shoes at him. Jess said she was tired of Colt lying and he was out of control, but she insisted she never slept with her ex-boyfriend after their fight because she respected Colt.
Jess said Colt always thought he was "right" but he wasn't right about lying. Colt told Jess that Vanessa was "just a friend" and if he wanted a relationship with Vanessa, he would be in one.
Colt told Jess that he loved her and had asked her father for permission to marry her. Jess repeated how it wasn't okay to lie to her, and so Colt asked her what she wanted and whether they should break up.
Colt had to return to America and so he needed to know where they stood. Colt reiterated how he wasn't hooking up with Vanessa, and Jess replied that was because her face, body and sex is better than what Vanessa could bring to the table.
Colt told Jess that when she ran away from him the night before, he had a flashback of Larissa. Jess said she's normally in control of her emotions and talks things through, and Colt promised that he loved Jess.
Jess, however, asked Colt to keep their relationship between them and not involve his mother Debbie all the time. Jess asked Colt to be "a man" and a "big boy," and he said he understood.
"After what happened last night, I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do with Jess," Colt shared in a confessional.
"But I still care about her and I still love her. When I look at her, I still see that nerdy little girl who loves cats, and I hope after everything, we can just say we're even and try to move on with our lives."
Jess said she regretted how Colt's last night in Brazil went and she was ready to give him another chance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Debbie didn't know Colt and Jess had a huge fight and that Jess had thrown her high heels at him, and Colt said he planned to keep it that way. But Debbie was apparently upset Jess and Colt had reconciled after the way Jess had flipped out over Vanessa watching her cats, and she said Jess had "a lot of explaining to do."
On the way to the airport, Debbie told Jess that her behavior was "not okay" and she had hurt Colt. But Jess said Colt had hurt her first since he had lied to her about talking to and being friends with Vanessa.
Jess said she called Vanessa "a b-tch" because she was really angry, and Colt told Jess that she could meet Vanessa the next time she comes to Las Vegas. Jess, however, replied, "No."
Colt pointed out Debbie was trying to "antagonize" Jess a little bit, but Colt said he wanted to leave Brazil on a good note with his girlfriend. At the airport, Colt kissed Jess goodbye and said he had a great time, except for last night.
Debbie feared her son was going to propose, but Colt just said he looked forward to seeing Jess again and maybe she could visit Las Vegas soon. The couple kissed and hugged goodbye, and Colt told the cameras he wanted to work through their issues and stay together.
"I don't think Jess is the right girl for Colt. I think Jess needs to move on and Colt needs to move on," Debbie vented in a confessional.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Asuelu said dinner with his family didn't go well because they were disappointed that he didn't bring more money for them. Asuelu told the cameras he didn't have money for his family because he had to support his children and wanted to be an American man.
Asuelu said he no longer wanted to act like a Samoan man, and he went to see his family alone, without his wife.
Asuelu gifted his mother, Lesina, and his sister things he had purchased for them, and then he explained how he wanted them to still love him even if he couldn't give them money.
Asuelu's sister Tammy said she sent their parents money all the time, and Lesina said they weren't asking for Kalani's money -- just Asuelu's money. Tammy accused Asuelu of letting Kalani control him, and she was disappointed an American woman didn't have more money to share with Asuelu's relatives in Samoa.
Tammy suggested Asuelu was "not even" with Kalani, and Asuelu decided to leave. Asuelu felt his mother would always have his back but his sister hated Kalani and he couldn't fix the situation.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I love my family. I love my wife. And I think that I can't have both," Asuelu said.
The next day, Kalani, Asuelu and the kids met Lesina at a goat farm for a day of fun, but Asuelu was still reeling from how his talk with his family had gone the night before. Asuelu was afraid to tell Kalani the truth because it would make his family look really bad.
Asuelu hoped Lesina would act differently without his sisters around, and he just hoped for a peaceful gathering.
When Lesina and Asuelu were alone, Lesina said she couldn't work anymore and was too old, but Asuelu said he needed to take care of his kids first and Oliver and Kennedy were his priority.
Asuelu told his mother that if he didn't pay the bills, his family would sleep on the street. Asuelu tried to explain life in America was expensive and different.
Asuelu broke down into tears, saying he couldn't support his kids if he sent money to Samoa.
"They will die. I don't want that to happen. I love my family," Asuelu cried to Lesina.
Lesina said she still wanted Asuelu to send money to his parents in Samoa, and Kalani was shocked and called "this b-tch crazy." Kalani told Lesina that Asuelu couldn't give what he didn't have, but Lesina demanded respect.
"I think they must work harder and have money for me, because this is America... We have different minds. But I just want to remind you of the love and the way we grew up in Samoa, Lesina said, suggesting love is money.
PAUL AND KARINE
Karine apparently locked herself in a bathroom while Paul was expecting his mother Mary to come over. Paul said Karine was having "a lot of mood swings lately" and tended to lock herself into a room for like five or six hours.
Paul said he did everything he could for Karine but was worried about her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mary told Karine that she brought her rice and beans, but Karine just walked away angrily, and Paul said it was embarrassing. Karine, however, told Mary, "It's not you," when it came to what was bothering her.
Karine didn't want to talk to Mary, and Paul said Karine was happy one minute and angry the next. Paul feared Karine wanted to return to Brazil, and Mary said she could understand how Karine was feeling and that she probably missed her mother.
Mary told the cameras Karine didn't seem happy and Paul needed to find a job and "grow up" or else his wife was going to leave him. Paul then chased Karine down and found her at a picnic table.
"It's heartbreaking. I don't want my wife to feel like this... I just want to find out what I can do to make things better," Paul explained, before begging his wife to talk to him. "I am emotionally exhausted. It's one thing after the next, and it's really difficult."
Mary told Paul that Karine was in a brand new country and there was a language barrier, so she wanted Paul to be patient and understanding. Mary hoped to see her son step up like a man and take care of his wife and baby.
Paul acknowledged this was "the worst" he had ever seen Karine and he worried she'd just hop on a plane back to Brazil without him.