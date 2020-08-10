'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' recap: Colt and Jess appear to end relationship, Elizabeth and Andrei fight, and Larissa decides leave Eric's home
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/10/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline having an explosive fight that seemed to end their relationship, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet getting into a screaming match, Larissa Dos Santos Lima appearing to dump Eric Nichols, and Asuelu Pulaa worrying his family only cares about money during Sunday night's Season 5 episode on TLC.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears, and there is much more to come.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the ninth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
COLT AND JESS
Jess stormed off after learning Vanessa Guerra was at Colt's house babysitting his cats. Colt didn't run after her because he just wanted Jess to calm down, but Jess said her boyfriend was "not man enough" since Colt chose to talk to Debbie before working things out with her.
Colt told Debbie that he couldn't handle feeling "paranoid," and Debbie said Jess storming off was "childish." Debbie said Colt might finally be realizing this wasn't the best relationship for him and he had probably made a mistake.
Debbie believed a person cannot tell someone else whom to be friends with or not be friends with.
Colt told Debbie that Jess was "jealous and insecure" but he loved and trusted her.
"I choose to be with her; that's why I'm here. If I wanted Vanessa, I would be in America right now with Vanessa," Colt said, adding that Jess just got a little angry sometimes and he didn't know what to do.
Debbie told Colt that two people can't have a relationship without trust, and she dubbed this situation "a repeat of Larissa." Debbie admitted she was "really worried" for Colt, especially considering Jess was already showing she might have a bad temper.
Debbie suggested to her son that Jess would probably have this same strong reaction about other women in his life and this probably wouldn't be the first and only time, and Colt was admittedly "having flashbacks of Larissa."
Debbie expressed concern Jess would come back to her hotel room and hit her in the head or knock her out, which Colt thought was ridiculous.
"It's obvious to me that my mother wants to break up my relationship with Jess, but I love her. Jess may have reacted badly and stormed out, but I can't really blame her because I lied about Vanessa. I want to try to fix things," Colt said in a confessional.
When Colt left the room, Debbie muttered under her breath, "Damn!"
Colt said he and Vanessa were just friends but he felt guilty about lying to Jess. Colt wanted to fix things because he said he loved Jess, and so he chased her down in the hotel.
Jess said Colt had sent her screenshots of a conversation he had with Vanessa in which Colt allegedly told Vanessa, "I love Jess... Leave me alone. Go, I don't need you in my life. I trusted this, but it's fake."
Jess got Vanessa's number from Colt's phone and texted her, asking about her relationship with Colt. Jess learned Vanessa and Colt were still talking and so Colt had definitely lied to her.
When Jess and Colt reunited in their hotel room, Jess threw her high heels at Colt from across the room.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Look this! Read!"
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and he said, "What are you talking about?"
"Vanessa talk. You still friends," Jess screamed. "You talk every day! You are crazy! Read it. '[She's] not my friend.' You lie!"
Colt apparently didn't know what to say or how to react to Jess' outburst. She stormed out of the room and he asked her to "stop it," but she pushed him away and Colt chased her down.
Jess said she didn't want to talk to Colt, but Colt pleaded with her to stop fighting with him. Jess was prepared to leave Colt alone, but Colt said, "She's a friend. I'm allowed to have friends."
Jess wished Colt luck and said he had lost her because he's a liar.
"Can you please stay so we can talk?" Colt asked.
"No, go back to America. Bye!" Jess responded.
Colt begged Jess for just five minutes to talk but she yelled, "No," at him and just tried to get away from him.
"Don't touch me. You are a bad guy, a trashy guy," Jess said.
Colt followed Jess into an elevator and then outside of the hotel, and Jess said she planned to "f-ck" another guy during Colt's last day in Brazil because he was "trash."
"No, trash is better," Jess griped.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt said the thought of Jess sleeping with another man broke his heart, and he said, "I'm sorry." But Jess told Colt to go "die," and Colt confessed, "I was going to marry you! I was going to propose to you!"
Jess didn't believe that Colt loved her, and she threatened to sleep with her ex-boyfriend that night. Jess wished Colt had been honest with her about his friendship with Vanessa, and she said she no longer trusted her boyfriend.
With that being said, Jess took off in a cab, and Colt said he was "freaking out" and felt like he was going to pass out. Colt said he had seen Jess jealous before but never violent. Colt wanted to explain Vanessa was just his friend.
"I never imagined this would be my last night in Brazil, maybe my last night with Jess," Colt told the cameras.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Kalani and Asuelu were waking up from their first night in Washington State at an AirBnB. Although Asuelu had thrown a fit about not getting to see his mother and sister right away, Kalani said Asuelu apologized to her off-camera after his little outburst.
Asuelu told Kalani that he saw a ghost in the middle of the night, a little girl standing in front of the bathroom. Asuelu said he didn't sleep well after that and felt very scared.
Kalani was shocked because she said she heard someone talking in the middle of the night and so she was too terrified to even go to the bathroom.
Kalani said she absolutely believes in ghosts and there seemed to be "a bad one" in their AirBnB.
Asuelu apparently promised to Kalani that he wouldn't get angry during this trip because he had behaved poorly during their vacation in California when they had celebrated their son Oliver's birthday.
Kalani's sister Kolini then showed up to help Kalani out with the kids, but Asuelu felt a little uncomfortable because he didn't think that Kolini even liked him.
Kolini agreed being around Asuelu was "awkward" and she couldn't predict how a meeting with his family was going to go.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Kalani just hoped the reunion would go well and Asuelu wouldn't throw her under the bus since they were showing up with less money than Asuelu's mother Lesina had been hoping.
It had been about a year since Asuelu last saw his mother and sisters Tammy and Rosa, so he expected the gathering to be a wonderful and special occasion. Asuelu's mother cried when she saw Asuelu and appeared thrilled to see her grandsons again. She even kissed Asuelu on the lips for about five seconds.
Tammy said she was interested to see whether Asuelu and Kalani were a good fit together.
Kalani teased Asuelu about how he basically made out with his mother, and then Asuelu swore and walked away from his wife, who called Asuelu a "crybaby" and didn't think it was wrong to tease her husband a little bit.
The group then went to dinner and Asuelu hoped money wouldn't be brought up so that Kalani and Lesina would get along. The group ate food from a food truck in Portland and Asuelu was optimistic everything would taste delicious.
Lesina invited Kalani and Asuelu over to her house the next day, and Asuelu said he would be bringing gifts. Tammy asked if Asuelu had any money for their mother, and Asuelu replied, "I guess."
"How much money do you have for me?" Lesina asked.
"Um, I think $100," Asuelu replied.
Tammy said, "That's all?!" But Kalani insisted that was a lot of money. Rosa, on the other hand, pointed out in sign language that was a small amount -- and his relatives were clearly disappointed on him.
Asuelu explained that's all he could afford because raising children is expensive, and Kolini called it "the most awkward dinner" she's ever been a part of. Kolini was surprised Asuelu's family just wanted to talk about money, and Kalani reminded Asuelu's mother how Asuelu worked part-time and she stays at home with the kids.
Tammy advised Asuelu to step up like a man and work full-time, and Asuelu said he had applied for jobs. Asuelu knew his family was "poor" and needed money, but Asuelu said he needed to support his wife and kids and they didn't have money to spare.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lesina argued, "Where is your mind?! Kalani's parents have a lot of money. They will take care of the kids."
Asuelu said Kalani's parents already helped a lot but they shouldn't be responsible for everything.
"We gotta put our parents first no matter we're married. We're supposed to take care of them and send money no matter what," Tammy explained.
"Well do you send money home?" Kalani asked.
Tammy was quiet for a moment and said, "It's none of your business." But Kalani argued it was her business, suggesting she and Asuelu shouldn't be held accountable for something Tammy didn't even do herself.
Lesina told Kalani to leave her daughter alone and apparently missed Asuelu being her right-hand boy. Lesina thought Kalani was the reason Asuelu didn't want to send money to Samoa.
Asuelu said he didn't want money to ruin his relationship with his family, but Lesina vented she was done with the conversation and wanted to go home. Asuelu was upset, saying his family didn't want to spend time with him and he feared they only wanted money from him.
LARISSA
Larissa was shown talking to her friend Carmen about how Eric had allegedly trashed Larissa to his friends and family while he and Larissa were broken up.
Larissa feared Eric was going to call the police on her because then she'd most likely be deported. Eric was threatening to call the authorities because Larissa took his phone that she had allegedly given him.
And then suddenly, someone rang Carmen's doorbell -- but it was just a package being delivered. Larissa felt silly for trusting Eric when he had betrayed her again, but she apparently still loved him and wanted to be with him.
"I wish we could be a family and also stay together forever," Larissa lamented in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
After leaving Carmen's house, Larissa returned to Eric's place and asked to speak with him.
"I believe sometimes I can attract toxic men. I am so sick of people using my immigration status to get over me. Colt did this, and I can't believe Eric will be so low like Colt and threaten me with immigration," Larissa told the cameras.
Larissa told Eric to never threaten to call the police on her again or talk to her lawyer again.
Larissa accused Eric of telling people that their sex was "bad" when Eric had allegedly insisted they made love, but Eric was angry and yelled about how it was crazy for Larissa to dive into his past and track down former flings to get information.
Larissa asked Eric to tell her what he had said about her behind her back, but Eric said he didn't want drama, nonsense and exes to resurface. Eric said he had made comments out of "anger" and they weren't representative of how he really felt about Larissa.
Eric apologized to Larissa, but she wanted specific details about what he had said when badmouthing her. Eric said he couldn't remember, and then Larissa said she would never forgive him.
But Eric also felt Larissa owed him an apology, and he said he never expected to have problems with Larissa so soon. Eric realized in that moment Larissa was "not going to change," and so the couple did not exactly get back on good terms.
Larissa planned to move out of Eric's place and told him to consider himself "buried" in her life. However, Larissa was going to spend one more night at Eric's house so she could rest because she was exhausted.
"I don't think we can get out of this situation. What he did was very serious," Larissa said.
Larissa said she had been hoping Eric would tell her the truth and hug and kiss her, but that wasn't the case. Larissa cried about how she doesn't have a lot of sexual experience and so it was hurtful that Eric allegedly criticized her skills or ability to others.
TANIA AND SYNGIN
Syngin learned it was going to take his brother some time to heal from a blood clot, and Syngin looked forward to visiting his brother, who had just been discharged from the hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
On their way to visiting Syngin's brother, Tania broke down into tears in the car because she apparently experienced panic attacks ever since her car accident. Tania said she didn't feel safe driving or being in the car with anyone else driving, and she hoped she would be able to work through the mental and emotional hurdles her injury had caused.
Tania was hoping Syngin's reunion with his brother would result in the fresh start they needed for their relationship.
Syngin said it was "amazing" to visit with his brother since they're extremely close. Syngin's brother recalled the immense pain he had felt due to the blood clot, but he was feeling much better and was thrilled to see Syngin.
Syngin told the cameras he had become a much more open and emotional man, and his brother poked fun at Syngin for gaining weight in America. Syngin said living in America had been "a real crazy experience" and it wasn't all sunshine and roses.
Syngin admitted he hadn't made a good friend in the United States yet, adding, "It's not the perfect life -- at all." Tania was tired of Syngin complaining, saying, "It's not the greatest country, but it's also not f-cking horrible."
Tania worried Syngin being with his family in South Africa might persuade him to move back to his native country and leave her.
Tania let Syngin go off for the day with his friends and even get drunk if he wanted to while she spent the day with his mother and sister shopping. Tania just told Syngin to not reach a point of no return with alcohol.
Tania looked forward to getting past this day so she could spend more time with Syngin alone in South Africa. Tania told the women in Syngin's life that he was homesick but seemed happy.
Tania explained she wanted Syngin to settle down but that didn't mean he had to lose his freedom, and Syngin's mother seemed worried Tania was trying to change her son. Tania elaborated, saying she was done partying at her age.
Syngin's sister Charys acknowledged Tania seemed a bit controlling but Syngin could work on things as well in order to improve his marriage. Tania learned she and Syngin both needed to compromise, but Tania explained Syngin's fear of commitment was holding them back.
Tania gushed about how she loved Syngin and wanted to have kids with him but she needed the free spirit to settle down and just find a good life balance. Tania even cried talking about it with Syngin's loved ones.
ADVERTISEMENT
Syngin's mom said Tania, a noticeably strong-willed woman, couldn't be too demanding or else her relationship wouldn't work out.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Andrei and Elizabeth's brother Charlie argued at the dinner table and got in each other's faces, and an argument nearly turned physical. Elizabeth, however, separated the men in her life -- as they were swearing at each other -- and yelled at them to "stop" and sit back down.
Elizabeth said she didn't know "what the f-ck" was going on but both men were at fault and their behavior was not acceptable or okay.
Charlie couldn't believe Andrei would try to fight him when he had flown around the world to attend his wedding, but Andrei responded with, "It's all about him now... I don't give a f-ck. Go back to your f-cking country."
Elizabeth told her husband not to treat guests in his country that way, and Andrei's brother pointed out the trouble seemed to be alcohol because both men appeared eager for a fight.
Chuck said it's not okay to try to beat someone up and people in America treat guests in their country with respect, but Elizabeth accused Charlie of being a hothead just like Andrei.
Andrei told Elizabeth that Charlie needed to leave the table and had been provoking him, and Andrei's friends seemed to agree Charlie and Chuck had asked the same question about ten times which would naturally piss Andrei off.
Charlie insisted he was just trying to learn more about Andrei, and so both guys were fired up. Charlie decided to leave the restaurant and calm down outside, which Chuck acknowledged was a good idea.
Andrei told Elizabeth to tell Charlie and Chuck to pack their bags and go back home, and Elizabeth seemed furious, telling her husband that he was the one misbehaving and the altercation was partly his fault.
Chuck told the dinner table that Andrei had behaved much differently during his two years in America and Chuck was seeing a different, meaner side of Andrei that he didn't like. Chuck wondered which side of Andrei was his true self.
Elizabeth told Andrei he had ruined the night and he did not treat her family right. Elizabeth scolded Andrei and said they had to leave, and so the couple left Chuck and Charlie with Andrei's friends and family.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chuck called Andrei "classless" and said it was "not a good move" to leave the restaurant. Chuck also believed Andrei was hiding something since Andrei had been so defensive and tight-lipped about his past.
Elizabeth told Andrei his actions were "outrageous and embarrassing," and Elizabeth acknowledged Andrei had too much to drink. Andrei then threatened to fight Elizabeth's brother again, and she called him "insane" and couldn't believe he was lashing out like that.
Andrei's brother Radu came outside and told Andrei to talk things out or just go home alone, and Andrei felt his brother was on Elizabeth's family's side and that they must have been "manipulating" Radu.
Andrei told Elizabeth that her relatives asked too many questions, and so Elizabeth was wondering if he was hiding something. Andrei wanted Elizabeth to defend his behavior, but she said it wasn't normal and started to cry.
"He's on another f-cking planet right now. I don't even want to deal with him right now. I feel bad for my dad and my brother, like, they traveled so long and they are probably so jetlagged. And [Andrei] is just ruining their trip," Elizabeth vented to the cameras.
It appeared no one could talk any sense into Andrei, who scolded his wife for not defending him, as Chuck apologized to everyone remaining at the dinner table for what just went down. Chuck kindly said he was enjoying their food and culture.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Andrei argued outside. Elizabeth insisted she always defended her husband, but Andrei called her an "idiot" and said, "This is not going to work." Andrei yelled at Elizabeth, saying, "You are not married to your father, okay?!"
Elizabeth considered leaving and canceling her second wedding because she was far from happy.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Angela said Michael needed to "sh-t or get off the pot" and determined whether he wanted to marry her. Angela wanted to make sure Michael wouldn't regret marrying her if she couldn't have a child with him, and she wanted to hear Michael say that he wasn't having any doubts.
Angela promised she would try to carry a child for Michael but a pregnancy would put her health at risk. Angela said "having a baby" would mean she must quit smoking, lose weight and more.
"I've got to make sure, Michael, that if I can't do it after we're married and we tried, you wouldn't just leave me because I can't have a baby. I can't take that stress and that anxiety," Angela told Michael.
Michael's dream was apparently to have a child and play with his son or daughter, so he admitted it was "difficult" thinking about being with Angela without becoming a father.
Michael told Angela that he loved her deep down and would "stick" by her even if she couldn't give them a child. Michael said, "I love you baby," and Angela replied, "I love you too, Michael."
Angela felt happy and relieved, but Michael was still worried about what his mother was going to think. Michael said he and Angela needed his mother's blessing to get married, and if a baby wasn't going to be in the picture, Michael's mother wasn't going to be happy.
Angela hoped Michael's mother would still approve of the wedding, but she said she didn't really "give a sh-t" if his mother disapproved. Michael explained it's the rules of his culture, but Angela snapped at Michael and told him to be a man and defend them as a couple.
"When you're in love, no one is going to stop you -- not even your damn mom," Angela said in a confessional.
"I've gone way beyond for love, and it's time for Michael to sacrifice for me -- and one of those sacrifices might be making his mom mad... [but] she'll get over it."
Angela and Michael's wedding was only one week away, so they went shopping for a cake. Michael's aunt Lydia joined them for the occasion, and Michael revealed he and Angela were going to have a traditional, big American wedding with Angela wearing a white wedding dress.
Michael's relatives didn't seem to appreciate the fact Michael wasn't going to have a traditional Nigerian wedding, but Michael wanted to make Angela happy.
Lydia said Michael's family would like to contribute to the wedding as the group tasted different cakes and icings, and Angela appeared overjoyed and gushed, "I'll take it!"
Lydia wished Angela and Michael good sex and babies in marriage, but Angela disclosed how getting pregnant would be risky to her health and she had no eggs left. Lydia, however, said Michael needed to make sure he could have a baby, even if it meant getting a second or third wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
Angela noted it was sad Michael felt a burden to satisfy and please his family, and Angela asked, "Let him be his own man." But Michael told the cameras he truly wanted to have a baby -- and he wasn't just feeling pressure from his loved ones.
Michael assured Angela that he would stay with her even if she couldn't have a child, but Lydia could tell Michael was torn between the love he felt for his mother and the love he felt for his future wife.
PAUL AND KARINE
Karine had been in America for one month and called the adjustment very difficult. She was not used to the house and said Paul was still unable to land a job and provide for his wife and son Pierre.
Karine didn't like living near the train tracks because the train was very loud when it passed by, and she said Paul didn't seem to know, understand or care how unhappy she was.
Paul felt Karine was just looking for reasons to not like America, and he said he was doing everything he could for her and was just hoping Karine would be more patient with him.
Karine told Paul to go look for a job, and he insisted he had been networking and connecting with people. Paul said Karine didn't give him enough credit for everything he did for his family because he took care of their food "and everything."
Paul promised Karine everything was going to be alright, but she replied, "I'll give you two months to find a job. Otherwise, I'll pick up Pierre and we'll leave for Brazil."
Paul told Karine that he loved her and wanted to stay together as a family and so he would do his "very best." Paul said Karine's threat broke his heart and shattered it on the floor, adding he would be devastated if Karine and his son moved back to Brazil without him.
"Failure is not an option for me -- whatsoever," Paul noted to the cameras.