'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' recap: Asuelu walks out on Kalani, Colt admits Jess relationship to Debbie and "crush" on Vanessa, Larissa warns Jess that Colt is "a demon"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Asuelu Pulaa walking out on Kalani Faagata after a fight over gender roles, Colt Johnson admitting his Jess Caroline romance to his mother Debbie and that he also had a crush on Vanessa, Larissa Dos Santos Lima warning Jess that Colt is "a demon" and "dangerous," and Angela Deem finally finding a Nigerian wedding witness during Sunday night's episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents 90 Day Fiance couples -- engaged, married or divorced -- navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season is sure to feature cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the fourth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Michael said he met Angela two-and-a-half years ago and what he loved most about her was her "zeal," smile and "boobs."
Michael was staying with his mother but really wanted to move to America. He was anticipating Angela's arrival in two weeks and hoped they could get married during that time.
Michael thought if he and Angela got married in Nigeria, he could file for a spousal visa and their union would show evidence of "a strong and a bonafide relationship" that's "real and not fake."
Michael believed this was his last option to be able to move to the United States and live with his "woman" permanently.
Michael's family apparently viewed Angela as a respectful person, but Michael complained Angela would give him attitude and they fought often. His aunt Lydia said that men are on top in Nigeria, which was something Angela didn't want to hear or accept.
However, Lydia assured Michael that Angela could adjust to Nigerian culture and traditions and he just needed to give her some time and have patience. Michael was also prepared to stand up for himself more, even though Angela believed men and women are equals.
Lydia told Michael that men are allowed to have two wives in Nigeria and if Angela couldn't carry and give him a child, the second wife could have a baby and place the baby under Angela's care.
Michael insisted Angela would never go for that and wouldn't approve of him having multiple wives, but Michael said it's "very important" to him to welcome a child.
"Angela told me that she is going to try her best, her very best, to have a baby with me," Michael shared. "I believe we will definitely make it work."
Angela's friend of two years, JoJo, met her at a clothing store, where Angela was shopping for a tuxedo for Michael. Angela said JoJo always told her the truth and would always have her back, even if it resulted in a sister-like argument.
Since Angela dressed in African attire for her engagement party in Nigeria, Angela wanted to see Michael in an American-style suit for their wedding. However, the pair couldn't get married without a witness -- and so Angela was hoping JoJo would sympathize with her story and volunteer to be the witness at her wedding in Nigeria.
JoJo didn't think Angela was thinking through her relationship with Michael, but she wanted to see Angela happy. JoJo therefore offered to fly to Nigeria and be the American witness at Angela and Michael's wedding, and Angela appeared overjoyed and thankful.
But JoJo wasn't exactly a supporter of Angela's romance. JoJo apparently wanted to have a heart-to-heart with Michael before the wedding to make sure her best friend wouldn't get hurt.
"If Michael is the wrong person for her, then I want her to move on," JoJo said.
Viewers didn't see the tuxedo Angela chose, but she did buy a red bow tie for her future husband. JoJo was going to be the first of Angela's friends and family to meet Michael in person, and Angela admitted she was kind of nervous.
Angela's grandkids were disappointed their "Meemaw" wasn't going to marry in America, especially London, who was looking forward to being the flower girl. But Angela tried on her off-the-shoulder gown for the kids and they went crazy.
Angela originally had her heart set on getting married in the U.S. and she admittedly felt "cheated" out of her dream wedding. Angela acknowledged the situation wasn't fair, but nothing mattered more to her than being Michael's wife.
Angela even had a crown to go with her dress and a crown to give Michael as her "king" on their wedding day. Angela was upset about leaving her sick mother behind as well as her family, and she prayed her mother would be able to meet Michael in person one day.
"But I can't say she will. I don't know," Angela said.
Later on, Angela visited her gynecologist for an endometrial biopsy to make sure abnormal cells in her uterus were not cancerous.
Angela admitted she was scared because there is a history of different types of cancer in her family and she definitely struggled through the procedure, even with some laughing gas.
The doctor said Angela's biopsy results could be one of three things -- benign, a precancerous situation or cancer -- and they'd call her once her results came back.
Angela grew anxious over the idea of having to do treatments considering her trip to Nigeria was coming up, and she was hesitant to tell Michael since the word "cancer" is "a dirty word."
Angela realized this could affect her chances of carrying a baby, and she said in a confessional, "This could be devastating for me and Michael's relationship."
COLT AND JESS
Colt hadn't told his mother Debbie about Jess yet because he figured she wouldn't be happy about the idea of him dating another Brazilian woman following his messy split and divorce from Larissa.
Colt gushed about how he loved all of his cats, including the two he had bought when married to Larissa that he got to keep after the divorce.
While sitting down with Debbie on the couch, Colt decided to open up to his mother and "best friend" in order to no longer keep a secret from her.
Colt felt the need to come clean since he was going to travel to Brazil in a week to meet Jess' family. Colt broke the ice by telling Debbie he was "dating someone" -- a 26-year-old whom he had visited in Chicago, IL.
Colt revealed Jess is Brazilian and Debbie immediately sighed with disappointment.
"Two from Brazil," Debbie scoffed. "As long as Larissa is still in this country or waiting for her deportation, I don't think Colt should be involved with anyone else. It's too fast -- too much, too fast."
Colt didn't want his mother to think "another Larissa," but Debbie said she would never judge a person based on where he or she is from. Colt explained Jess only had six months left on her visa, allowing her to work and stay in the United States.
Colt pointed out "there are options after that," which worried Debbie. Debbie asked Colt what Jess' intentions were for their relationship, and Colt admitted he didn't know. However, Colt said Jess could return to America as a student or on a Tourist Visa for a while.
"She doesn't really care about staying here. I think she misses home," Colt told his mom.
Colt suggested that if Jess wanted to stay in Brazil, he could travel back and forth to be with her. Debbie made it clear, "Over my dead body you'll live in Brazil."
Colt said Jess made him feel happy and supported, but Debbie acknowledged Larissa was like that at first as well. Debbie said she didn't understand why Colt was interested in women from different countries and he always lived "in the moment" without "thinking ahead."
Colt revealed he was going to meet Jess' family in Brazil, and Debbie vented, "Oh God."
"I never got that chance with Larissa," Colt said.
Debbie warned Colt that he's "easily swayed" and was taking things very fast by meeting Jess' family. Debbie feared Colt was blinded by his past relationship and wasn't seeing clearly.
Debbie didn't want Colt to come home married with a bride, and she said she didn't trust him to make good relationship decisions at this point.
Debbie's goal was to keep Colt out of danger and "deal with Jess." Debbie just asked Colt not to repeat his mistakes, referring to his marriage to Larissa.
Later on, Colt and Jess FaceTimed with each other and he told her that she looked cute and sexy. Colt revealed he had told Debbie about her and Jess seemed ecstatic.
Colt told Jess that Debbie wanted to join him for his trip to Brazil and "invited herself," and Jess was shocked but actually seemed fine with it. Colt was convinced Debbie and Jess would get along once they met, but Jess said it was important that her father liked Colt.
Colt therefore learned how to ask Jess' father for permission to date his daughter in Portuguese. Jess admitted his father was more important than Colt and Colt needed to prove he's "a good boy."
Colt was nervous about impressing Jess' dad when he couldn't even speak the same language.
Colt then invited his friend Vanessa over for dinner to thank her for watching the cats while he and Debbie traveled to Brazil. Jess didn't know that Colt still talked and had a relationship with Vanessa.
"I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa. We started talking online, and eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just kind of hit it off," Colt said.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is, and she's so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore, and I was wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
Colt then admitted he had sex with Vanessa one time.
"Honestly, I have a crush on her. I think she's a great girl," Colt confessed. "But I don't think she returns the favor, and so I moved on."
Vanessa said she was going through a divorce of her own when she met Colt and Colt had been there for her. She said they were best friends.
Colt insisted he was "in love" with Jess, but Debbie said it hadn't been that long.
"I know it hasn't been long, but you can't decide when and where," Colt noted.
Vanessa thought Colt was moving too fast, but Colt assured the women in his life that Jess wasn't like Larissa.
When asked whether Colt had given Jess any money, he said he helped to pay for Jess' flight to Brazil. Debbie said she wished her son would date someone like Vanessa instead of Jess.
Colt also admitted to giving Jess about $1,000 throughout the course of their relationship for clothes and makeup. He said he liked giving Jess gifts and it wasn't like he was paying for her Botox.
Colt didn't like Debbie and Vanessa ganging up on him, but he had hope Debbie would like Jess and get along with her family and then change her mind.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Although Kennedy's doctor advised Kalani and Asuelu to wait longer to vaccinate Kennedy for the Measles, Asuelu didn't want to cancel their trip to Samoa, where there was a Measles outbreak.
Kalani disagreed, saying there was no rush and she wanted to make sure her family would be safe. The shot was not recommended for Kennedy's age, and Asuelu said he felt powerless and so he eventually gave up fighting for the premature vaccine.
Kalani therefore decided to postpone the Samoa trip and travel to California instead so she and Asuelu could celebrate Oliver's second birthday with her family.
"I'm upset because I'm not the man of the house. We stay with Kalani's parents and they always [take] their daughter's side, but there's no one standing on my side," Asuelu complained in a confessional.
Kalani said if Asuelu is mad at her or things don't go his way, he'll criticize her and try to make her feel bad about everything she does.
During the car ride to California, Asuelu sat in the back with the two babies and easily quieted them down -- but only after Kalani said she did all the work to get them to that point.
Asuelu called Kalani's job as a mother "easy" and then admitted he thinks American women's jobs in general are easy. Asuelu rattled off a list of chores such as cleaning, loading the dishwasher and laundry. He said the kids can watch TV while the mother cooks and cleans.
"Then why don't you do it, if it's so easy?" Kalani asked.
"Because [there's] other stuff I do," Asuelu replied, later adding that women in Samoa don't complain about the tasks they must do. "I think Kalani can't do what mother in Samoa do."
In the car, Kalani told Asuelu that she was the one up all night with both of their sick kids when she was sick too, and Asuelu called her out for being a "lying b-tch."
"I'm the one that planned Oliver's birthday. I do everything for them. It's nowhere near fair, and if it's so easy, why don't you do any of it then?" Kalani asked.
"Because that's a woman job. And the sound of your voice is so f-cking annoying too," Asuelu countered.
Kalani's mother was driving the car and scolded Asuelu for talking to her daughter that way, which only made Asuelu more angry.
"I don't know how your husband talk to you when you guys been together. But it's my wife; I can talk whatever," Asuelu said. "Your daughter asks stupid questions."
Kalani's mother called Asuelu "disrespectful," and Kalani felt Asuelu was trying to sabotage the weekend and ruin it for everyone as a way to get back at her for canceling their trip to Samoa.
"It just shows me that he doesn't really care about me and the boys and he's just No. 1 to himself," Kalani complained in a confessional.
Once Kalani, her mother and her husband arrived at their AirBnB in California, Asuleu was quiet and Kalani vented about how she'd never be "subservient" to a man, nor would any other woman in her family.
Kalani wanted everyone to get along for her son Oliver's birthday weekend, but Asuelu was angry and essentially pouting. Asuelu told Kalani that he was "annoyed" and he found her mother "annoying" as well.
Kalani explained that Asuelu had dissed her job and American women in general in front of her mother, which would naturally result in problems, but Asuelu clarified that he said Kalani's job was "easy" but not "nothing."
Kalani argued that Asuelu basically suggested American women are worthless, but Asuelu blamed Kalani for bringing the topic up. Asuelu said Kalani didn't appreciate what he did either, such as picking weeds around the house.
But Kalani said Asuelu's yard work was once a week and she took care of their babies every day, around the clock.
"You're a manipulator. The second I start talking about something and you can't back your way out of it, you change the subject to something else," Kalani told her husband.
Asuelu had trouble understanding such large words, so Kalani said she wanted him to change from a boy into "a man." She was tired of making excuses for Asuelu, such as telling people he was the product of his environment.
Kalani said she longed for "an equal partnership" because she was "doing everything" herself with Asuelu "critiquing" every little thing she did. The pair couldn't reach a resolution, and Asuelu was struggling to express himself.
Asuelu therefore took off with his suitcase and left the house. Oliver followed Asuelu out the door, but he just kept walking.
After walking all the way down the road, Asuelu hopped on a random bus that was apparently heading to Utah, and he said he was going to find a place to stay. Kalani called Asuelu "ridiculous."
PAUL AND KARINE
Karine, Pierre and Paul were about to spend their first full day in America together. Karine initially refused to drink the tap water after her experiences in Brazil, but she was surprised to discover the water was clean.
The family of three then took a cab to Paul's parents' home where his car was waiting for them. Paul wanted to show Karine that he could get a job and make the money they needed to thrive and prosper.
Paul's mother removed her house key from Paul's set of keys, which really upset him. Paul said there were things he needed from inside the house and he couldn't believe his mother would shut him out like that.
Karine noticed Paul's car was "a mess," which she said didn't surprise her. There was food, trash, clothing and work supplies in the car, and Karine refused to get inside because she thought it wasn't safe enough for her and the baby.
"I am worried that his mom isn't willing to help us. I thought that being in America, I would have more support from Paul's family," Karine noted. "Right now, I'm upset with Paul because he's disappointing me."
Paul thought Karine's expectations were really high and said their life wasn't going to be perfect right away.
Karine was already missing her family and how much they helped her with Pierre, and she admitted, "I don't know why I left Brazil to come to America."
ANDREI AND ELIZABETH
Elizabeth and Andrei were leaving for Moldova, and Elizabeth said she was excited about the trip and happy for Andrei to finally be able to visit with his family. But packing for the trip with baby Eleanor was "challenging," according to Elizabeth.
Andrei accused Elizabeth of having poor time-management skills and bragged about how quickly and easily he could pack and be ready.
Andrei was extremely excited for his second wedding, saying he had thought about it for quite some time.
Andrei couldn't wait to see his parents, brother and friends, but Elizabeth confessed she was "slightly stressed" because they didn't even have a wedding venue booked yet.
This was the biggest trip the couple had taken with Eleanor so far.
When Elizabeth, Andrei and their daughter arrived in Moldova, Andrei's father Stephan was all smiles and gifted Elizabeth with a huge bouquet of white flowers. Andrei's brother Radu also got to meet his niece for the first time.
Andrei said he felt proud to have his wife and child in Moldova, and Andrei's mother Vasilisa was overjoyed to meet Eleanor for the first time.
During a nice family dinner, Andrei asked Radu and his partner to be Eleanor's godparents, and they were very happy to accept. Radu felt honored about the position, even though it's a great responsibility as well.
Since Elizabeth is Baptist, Radu's wife said Elizabeth must be baptized in the orthodox religion before being able to marry in Andrei's Christian church. Elizabeth had no words, saying changing her religion was "a big deal" to her.
Elizabeth also worried her outspoken and opinionated parents, who are "loud Americans," according to Elizabeth, weren't going to get along with Andrei's family.
And when Elizabeth left the dinner table, Andrei warned his family that Elizabeth's relatives are proud Americans and he didn't have a good relationship with them, especially with Elizabeth's sisters. Andrei said he didn't want Elizabeth's relatives to be "rude."
LARISSA
Larissa, who was in the process of looking for love again, noticed Colt was dating a new girl, Jess, who is also Brazilian. Larissa felt the need to warn Jess about Colt's character.
"I believe he tricked her like he tricked me at first, and she should know. Colt is a [womanizer]. He's manipulative and I believe she should think a little bit," Larissa said.
Larissa therefore messaged Jess on social media and said she wanted to talk to her. Larissa was then shown calling Jess on the phone, and Jess pointed out that she had heard bad things about Larissa from Colt.
"Colt is a demon," Larissa told Jess during the call. "I know that everything's perfect with him from the [beginning] but he changes and turns into someone mean."
Larissa called Colt "dangerous" and said he might sabotage Jess' status in the United States given he was trying to deport Larissa.
"Once he doesn't need you anymore, he's gonna try to do the same that he did to me," Larissa told Jess. "I know that I was arrested and I'm a little bit crazy... but I don't want same thing to happen [to you] that happened to me."
Jess insisted Colt was cute and said beautiful words to her, but Larissa asked Jess if Colt was hiding his phone from her.
Jess admitted, "Yes," and then Larissa went on to say, "Congratulations. Welcome to the club."
Larissa told the cameras that while she was married to Colt, he was "very shady" and "trying to talk to other women."
"I believe Colt cheated on me," Larissa continued. "Colt is nasty, so Jessica should be careful and [not] trust him anymore."
Larissa told Jess that Colt was a player -- "a geeky player" -- and everyone considered him a saint because of how he is with his mother, but she assured Jess that wasn't the case. Larissa added that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."
Larissa said she was trying to prevent Jess from getting hurt and she also enjoyed the payback element she was getting by ruining Colt's new romance.
"You can call it sabotage or whatever, but I am not going to be quiet when I know who Colt is," Larissa noted in a confessional.
Jess seemingly took what Larissa said to heart, but at the same time, Jess said she loved Colt and really wanted to try to make their relationship work. Larissa wished Jess luck but asked her to remember her words, and then Jess hung up the phone.
Larissa predicted Colt was spoil Jess' heart, and she didn't think Colt was going to win "the war."
Larissa was still waiting to hear about the status of her Green Card, but she received a letter asking her to go to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Larissa was scared she could be deported that very day back to Brazil since she had submitted a Green Card application but the process had yet to be finalized.
Larissa worried Colt and Debbie were "doing more" than canceling her affidavit of support in order to ruin her chances of staying in America. Hannah drove Larissa to the immigration building, and Larissa gave her pal her lawyer's phone number in case she got arrested.
Hannah said she had never seen Larissa so stressed before.
"Today is now or never. I can be free or I can be locked in," Larissa noted. "I worked so hard and risked everything [up] to this point, and it could all end today. I'm not ready for my America journey to be over."