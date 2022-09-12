'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' recap: Angela worries marriage to Michael may be over, Yara plans Ukraine trip, Kim and Usman reunite, and Shaeeda apologizes!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/12/2022
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season featured Angela Deem admitting her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi may be over and expressing interest in a Canadian man, Yara Zaya getting one step closer to her green card and planning a trip to Ukraine shortly before the war with Russia broke out, Kim Menzies reuniting with Usman "SojaBoy" Umar in Nigeria, and Shaeeda Sween apologizing to Bilal Hazzies during the Season 7 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit Singh, a 33-year-old from New Delhi, India; Jovi Dufren, a 31-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Usman, a 33-year-old from Nigeria, and Kim, a 51-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Elizabeth Potthast, a 31-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei Castravet, a 35-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
The series also features Bilal, a 43-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago; Kara Bass, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo Rojer, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Ed Brown, a 56-year-old from San Diego, CA, and Liz Woods, a 29-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Angela, a 56-year-old from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 34-year-old from Nigeria.
The90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples who previously starred on the spinoff's sixth season are Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, and Yara and Jovi.
Jenny and Sumit previously appeared on all three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love.
In a departure from90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s original premise -- which was continuing to follow the lives of couples who married after the American resident's foreign partner came to the United States on a K-1 visa -- Usman and Kim are not married, and neither are Ed and Liz (nor is Liz even a foreigner).
Jenny and Sumit are in fact married, but their wedding or ceremony never aired on TLC. In addition, the couple are also not living in America but in India, Sumit's home country.
Kim and Usman appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and the season showed Kim traveling overseas to meet Usman in person for the first time. Usman also previously appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his prior American partner Lisa Hamme, whom he married in the show's season finale.
Ed and Liz previously appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on discovery+.
"As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they'll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?" TLC teased of the new Happily Ever After? season.
Below is what happened on Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season.
KIM and USMAN
Kim was preparing for a 25-hour flight to Nigeria, where she was going to reunite with her boyfriend Usman and hopefully receive his mother's blessing to marry him. Kim said she was either going to get engaged or return home heartbroken and absolutely never date again.
Kim and her son Jamal listened to Usman's music on the way to the airport, and Kim asked her son to trust her. Jamal knew how Usman is much younger than his mom, and so he predicted there would be major problems between the couple down the road.
"She falls head over heels for a guy and things move really fast. I don't want her to get caught up in Usman's words, because I know he has a good way of talking. I want her to be happy, but I also want her to be smart," Jamal told the cameras.
Kim admitted it was hard to leave Jamal to see her "other big baby." She cried a little and her heart was pounding out of her chest.
"Usman and I have a connection like no other man I've ever been with. I never thought I'd have to fly halfway across the world to find that, but I did," Kim gushed.
"And our whole relationship is on the line right now, because what happens if Usman's family doesn't approve of me?"
Kim hoped Usman's family would see the love he has for her and vice versa.
Usman was excited to see his love at the airport, but he wasn't sure if he was going to kiss her in public. Usman said he wanted to get married but he also wanted to have a child or two and so she must be okay with him finding a second wife.
Usman wasn't sure Kim would truly be okay with another woman in the picture.
Once Kim and Usman reunited in Nigeria, Kim -- who was wearing a T-shirt with Usman's face on it -- got her little kiss, and then Usman gifted her two stuffed animals.
Kim was excited to see where the night was going to go with her boyfriend, and she gifted him a T-shirt with the couple's picture on it as well as a bracelet. Kim insisted she wasn't a "sugar mama" and didn't need to buy Usman's love -- because she already had it.
The couple proceeded to order room service and joke about Usman's nicknames for their sex life.
The next morning, Kim and Usman enjoyed some alone time in Nigeria before having to visit Usman's mother. They planned to do "fun stuff" for a couple of days, including riding go-karts and enjoying drinks.
But when the pair talked about a second wife, they bickered. Kim never wanted to see this woman or be around her, and she didn't think Usman was taking things seriously.
Kim wondered where this woman would live, and Usman insisted that choice would be up to him.
JENNY and SUMIT
Jenny and Sumit were shown recovering from a big fight they had after Sumit's parents visited their former home and expressed how they were outraged of the couple's marriage and would never forgive Sumit and welcome him back into their family.
Sumit called the gathering "a disaster," especially because his mother Sadhna said Sumit wasn't going to be her son anymore.
"I just lost my family. I was hoping I'd never have to come to a situation where I'd have to choose... Right now, I'm really heartbroken," Sumit confessed.
Jenny was also mad at her husband because she believed Sumit had chosen his parents over her. After the fight, Jenny watched Sumit run after his parents when she also needed comfort and to be consoled.
Jenny explained to Sumit how she had lashed out at him because, in that moment, she thought she had lost him for good. Sumit chasing after his parents instead of checking on her was apparently really upsetting and hurtful to Jenny.
"I was expecting more from you... What are you even doing in this relationship if you won't support your partner?" Sumit questioned of his wife.
Jenny acknowledged how yelling at Sumit was wrong but she needed him to stand by her during and after that tough conversation, and with that being said, Sumit apologized for having left his wife alone.
Sumit assured Jenny that he didn't regret marrying her but he felt "torn." Sumit knew what was going to make him happy wouldn't make his parents happy also.
Sumit determined that he wasn't going to give up and would keep trying to connect with his parents, and Jenny said it must be hard for one to be abandoned by his or her own parents.
But Jenny said Sumit was all she had in India and he needed to behave more like her husband.
"If you never get your [parents]' acceptance, then where does that leave me?" Jenny wondered.
ANGELA and MICHAEL
Angela was shown taking a yoga class and drinking a soda for hydration. Angela admitted to her yoga teacher how she felt stressed out because her husband lived in Nigeria and they had been dating long-distance their entire relationship.
Angela had applied for a spousal visa after her wedding in Nigeria, but had been two long years since Angela last saw Michael because they were still waiting for the spousal visa to be approved.
Angela had lost over 100 pounds after her weight-loss surgery and breast reduction, but Michael was allegedly never supportive during that time. Michael was afraid of the serious surgeries and apparently didn't like Angela's smaller breasts.
"He started pulling away. My husband should make me feel loved... protected and sexy. He don't do none of that," Angela explained in a confessional.
"But the biggest challenge we're facing in our marriage right now is the shady sh-t Michael is doing. He hardly ever calls, and when he does call, it's only about the visa or when he needs money."
On top of that, Angela said Michael put his Instagram back up -- when she's against it -- and he allegedly blocked her. Michael's actions made Angela think that he was talking to other women, and so she was beginning to wonder for the first time, "Is Michael scamming me?"
Angela felt she couldn't trust Michael as a result.
After her yoga class, Angela FaceTimed with a handsome man -- Billy, a painter from Canada. Michael had emailed Billy for a painting she wanted to have made for Michael, and they became friends and started dancing together on TikTok.
Billy is a former male stripper, and Angela boasted about how Billy "still has the moves, and the looks."
Angela offered to visit Billy in Canada, and she joked about potentially running out of dollar bills. Angela planned to travel in a couple of weeks, saying she refused to waste more time on Michael if Michael was starting to give up on their marriage.
"I've been lonely," Angela complained. "And I don't want to miss doors life may be opening for me, especially if the Michael door is closing. Michael and I, we might really be through. It's painful to me."
Angela broke down into tears and added, "I'm old and I don't have time like he has... [Waiting] could've been for nothing."
Angela then met with a lawyer to get advice, and she revealed that when she had asked Michael to take down his Instagram account, he allegedly replied, "Send me 5K and I will take it down."
Angela also claimed Michael put up his Instagram account when she couldn't send him money.
"That's not the Michael I fell in love with, and I can't trust him... He's never been that way with money. I'm starting to think, 'Maybe he really is a scammer,'" Angela told the lawyer, adding, "If this is truly how he is, I don't think I want him here."
The lawyer believed Michael just saw Angela as his source of money, but Angela wasn't ready to call it quits on her marriage. Angela was told her spousal visa could be approved any day, maybe even within a couple of days, and so Angela had to make a decision -- and fast.
Angela and Michael were getting very close to the finish line, and Angela had a feeling her life with Michael would be better once he's in the U.S. She was still hoping Michael was sincere and just being "stupid."
JOVI and YARA
Jovi, Yara and their daughter Mylah were shown meeting up with Jovi's mother Gwen.
The dynamic between Yara and Gwen was a bit awkward after Jovi's last fight with his mom about six months prior. Yara said she missed Gwen because they barely spoke anymore, and Jovi also pointed out how he missed his mom.
The group went on a boat tour together, and Jovi hoped Gwen could be around and help Yara when he had to leave for work. Jovi hoped to fix his relationship with his mom that day.
"For [Yara] to tell Jovi, 'Your mom's not doing enough,' that really hurts me. Because she could pick up the phone and call me and have that discussion," Gwen told the cameras.
"Since then, it's been really, really awkward. And I don't see Mylah as much as I'd like to... It's hurtful. It really is."
Gwen brought up the fight and how Jovi had yelled at her, which she didn't think she deserved, and Jovi explained how Yara really needed Gwen's help. Gwen said she loves being a grandmother but is "nobody's nanny."
Jovi apologized for taking all of his anger out on his mom. He explained how he had been stressed out trying to help his wife, and Yara added how she's from a different country and was used to the grandmother helping out constantly and every day.
Yara revealed how she wanted to go back to Europe for a while because she missed her family and her culture, but Gwen thought it was terrible timing since Ukraine was "almost at war." Gwen was aware of the "terrible political situation," but Yara insisted things weren't as bad as they sounded.
Jovi argued that Yara needed to see her family, but Gwen was worried her son and daughter-in-law could get stuck there for a long period of time.
Yara then received a notice in the mail regarding her green card, and she appeared ecstatic and overwhelmed. Yara was required to be interviewed, which would then result in her receiving her green card. Both she and Jovi celebrated the news of being one step closer.
But Yara was afraid to fail the interview since she didn't even know Jovi's favorite food or color.
"As soon as I get my green card, I am booking my trip to Europe," Yara noted.
Yara knew traveling to Ukraine would be scary considering Russia could invade at any point, but she figured her family in the West was in a safe place. She was just hoping for the best because she really wanted to see her loved ones again.
ED and LIZ
After Ed met up with his friend Rich, Liz was afraid and panicked that Ed was going to break up with her again. Rich didn't want to see the couple together, but Ed said he had called his friend out for not being supportive or understanding.
Ed assured Liz that she was his priority, and Liz admitted, "I'm not okay with him."
Liz apparently didn't feel comfortable with welcoming Rich back into their lives because she believed he was going to try to tear them apart.
Ed missed Rich as a friend, but he pointed out, "I'm luckier to have Liz."
Ed wasn't going to close the door with Rich, but he said he was going to put his "soul mate" first and choose her.
Ed then met one of Liz's good friends Bery, whom Liz called protective and inquisitive. Bery said he and Liz clicked as friends on so many levels and he had gone through many of her broken relationships by her side.
Ed revealed he had bought Liz a new car, and he insisted that he was willing to sacrifice for Liz and fight for her.
Liz said Ed's jealousy was once a big issue for them, when she felt possessed in the relationship and actually "hated" him, but she could see growth and a huge change in him.
"We're no success story yet, but I definitely didn't see us being where we are today," Liz said.
Bery advised Liz to continue dating and growing with Ed, without rushing into anything, but Liz said she didn't expect to love Ed as much as she fell for him.
"That breakup was rough. I just get scared when we do fight, like, 'Is he going to break up with me?'" Liz cried to her pal once Ed left the table.
Bery said he really cared about Liz and just wanted to make sure that Ed wouldn't hurt her again. Bery wanted Liz to feel stability, and he told Ed, "I'll be watching you."
Bery was ultimately supportive, which made Liz feel really good and relieved.
Later on, Ed taught Liz a little bit about photography while working with Liz's friend beautiful blonde friend Alex, who modeled for them. Liz thought Ed was going to teach her some techniques and really involve her in the process, but she felt he was just showing off the whole time and flirting with his subject.
Meanwhile, Ed complained how Liz didn't like to be taught things and she just wanted instant gratification. Ed also accused Liz of critiquing his work and being wrong about it.
"I'm so embarrassed to be fighting in front of my friend. Ed really pisses me off," Liz lamented.
BILAL and SHAEEDA
Shaeeda said her fight with Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah was horrible, and Bilal was apparently angry at Shaeeda thinking she should have handled the situation better and more maturely.
Shaeeda made Bilal tea in bed, hoping to make it up to him.
Bilal told the cameras that the worse case scenario between Shaeeda and his ex-wife happened, and he was very quiet in bed as Shaeeda pushed him to talk and open up.
Bilal said Shaeeda really disappointed him because she had confronted Shahidah with "force" and barely gave her a chance to speak her side of things. Shaeeda apologized but said Bilal needed to understand that Shahidah had once deprived her of the chance to speak as well.
"You cannot let other people dictate your behavior... Don't let anybody or anything take away from who you're supposed to be -- a dignified Muslim," Bilal said.
Shaeeda felt all the fingers were pointing at her. While she wanted peace, Shaeeda said everyone has a limit and she had to draw a line with Shahidah.
"I'm dealing with a bully," Shaeeda told Bilal of his ex-wife.
Bilal insisted he wouldn't have married Shahidah if she's truly that way, but Shaeeda said her husband needed to stand up for her and pick the right side.
Shaeeda didn't really feel she had done anything wrong, but she broke down crying to Bilal. Shaeeda said she didn't want to be Shahidah's enemy, and if Bilal felt she needed to apologize to his ex, then she would be willing to do that.
The couple then hugged it out, with Shaeeda acknowledging how important it was to make peace.