90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents 90 Day Fiance couples -- engaged, married or divorced -- navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season is sure to feature cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears.
Below is the latest on each90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the second episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
COLT AND JESS
Colt said Jess was upset with him during his first night in Chicago because he was keeping her a secret from his mother Debbie but once they got to his hotel room, she was fine and they had sex, which Colt called "great."
The next morning, however, Colt noted things were awkward with Jess, and she asked him to tell his mother about her soon.
Jess didn't want this to ruin her time with Colt because she wanted sex, but Colt insisted he wasn't ashamed of her -- he just didn't want Debbie to worry about him, especially since he was dating "another Brazilian" after Larissa.
Jess then took Colt sightseeing in Chicago and said she was glad that Colt was her boyfriend. Jess revealed to Colt she had dated six or seven men in her seven months in the United States, and Colt was admittedly jealous of her previous suitors.
"I like sex with Colt because I am the boss in the bedroom," Jess told the cameras with a laugh.
Colt said Jess didn't know a lot about Larissa and he didn't want his past to make him look bad. But Colt spilled out that Larissa had been arrested three times in her past for domestic violence because she "couldn't control her anger and I was so miserable."
"Ultimately, I think she just wanted to use me. She wanted to come to America and live her life," Colt shared.
"Whoa, I'm so sorry," Jess told Colt, before calling him "a good guy."
Jess acknowledged they both had stories in their past but Colt was finally free, and Colt said it "meant the world" to him that Jess was so sweet and supportive. He didn't want to do anything that was going to jeopardize his new relationship.
Later on, Colt met a group of Jess' friends at a bar and Jess openly discussed how sex with Colt was good. The girls were concerned when they discovered Colt still lives with his mother at age 34 and thought it was weird, but Colt said he takes care of Debbie.
Colt told the group he and Larissa fought a lot and got a divorce, which was a problem he hoped to avoid with Jess.
"So far so good!" Colt told the ladies, before Jess assured her pals that Colt said he wouldn't hurt her.
But Jess revealed to her friends Colt had a friend named Vanessa "from the gym" who called him all the time. Colt said he met Vanessa online and she was "just a friend." Vanessa apparently helped him through his divorce with Larissa, but Jess had a problem with it.
Colt told Jess that he was going to stop talking to Vanessa, but in reality, he had no plans to stop and claimed he felt bad about lying to his new girlfriend.
Colt asked about Jess' past and secrets she might have been keeping, but the girls told Colt to trust Jess because she's a great girl. Colt felt Jess might've been hiding something, and then the pair disagreed over how to spend Colt's last night in Chicago.
Colt told Jess that he wanted to spend the night together alone, but Jess wanted to go out with her girlfriends and party. Colt asked Jess to go back to the hotel with him, and Jess' friends called Colt "controlling" and didn't like how he was trying to tell her what to do.
Since this was Colt's first time in Chicago, Jess decided to go back to the hotel with him. Jess' friends believed Jess was making a mistake by being with Colt, but Colt felt great and bragged to the cameras, "I win!"
Colt was done with "caving in" to make women happy, saying that approach had failed with Larissa.
Jess was realizing she and Colt had lifestyle differences because she loved to party but Colt preferred staying home, playing video games and watching cartoons. Jess asked Colt to respect their differences, but Colt said, "There has to be a limit. You and I come first, always. That's how a relationship works."
"I think Colt's cool, but Colt is boring and no respect women," Jess said in a confessional, with English being her second language. "Maybe now I understand why no work, [Colt's] relationship with Larissa."
The couple argued on the way back to Colt's hotel, and Colt said he didn't think it was controlling that he wanted to spend time with his new girlfriend when he had flown to see her. Colt acknowledged he had just gotten out of a "crazy" relationship and wasn't trying to enter a new one.
PAUL AND KARINE
Paul, a 35-year-old from Louisville, KY, and Karine, a 23-year-old from Tonantins, Brazil, met on a dating app and talked for over a year before Paul finally flew to Brazil to meet her in person. The pair fell in love, got engaged and got married in Brazil.
The couple had been married for two years by the time this spin off filmed and were shown packing their suitcases.
Paul and Karine, who have a son Pierre, had been in Brazil for over a year and originally planned to live there permanently, but Paul said they had hit some roadblocks and were "barely getting by" in Karine's home country.
Paul and Karine therefore planned to move to the United States so Paul could get a job, make more money and better provide for his family. But Paul admitted his relationship with Karine was a roller coaster and they've gone through many ups and downs together.
Throughout all their fighting, it seemed Pierre kept Paul and Karine together because Karine viewed her husband as a good father.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras. "She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident.
A lot of people thought Karine was using Paul when they got together, but Paul said Karine was actually dead set on living in Brazil and wanted to visit America as more of a trial. Karine was upset about having to leave her family in Brazil for so long, but she was also excited for a new adventure.
Karine told Paul it wouldn't be a problem if Paul lives and works in America while she stays in Brazil with their son. Paul hoped it wasn't going to come down to that, but he felt a lot of pressure to make things work in the United States and step up for his family.
Paul then FaceTimed with his mother and asked if he, Karine and the baby could stay with her for a little bit upon their arrival into America. Paul's mother said "no" because he needed to be responsible and would probably never leave if his family moved in with her.
Paul's mother said she'd help him find a job and get on his own two feet, but she wasn't about to give him any handouts. Paul feared Karine would want to leave him alone in America if he couldn't make her happy and feel secure in a place to live.
Karine then said goodbye to her mother Gracilene, saying she was nervous about her upcoming trip to the United States. Karine had hope Paul would dedicate his time to making her feel comfortable and welcome in America.
Karine revealed she and Paul bought one-way tickets to the United States and their plan was to live there long-term, which made Gracilene cry because her daughter had never left Brazil before.
Gracilene was well aware Karine and Paul fought all the time, so she was worried about Paul treating her daughter right. Karine had faith, however, in Paul and that he could provide their family a better life.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Asuelu was shown playing volleyball with his friends although Kalani and her father wanted him to stay home more with his two sons. Asuelu told his pals that Kalani was really stressed out at home and it was hard to live an American life.
Asuelu grew up with his mother cleaning the house, doing laundry and cooking, and so it was unusual for him that Kalani often complained about her situation. In Samoa, Asuelu said he did "manly things" around the house, like finding coconuts or working with animals.
Asuelu missed his family and hoped he could bring his kids to Samoa soon to connect them to his culture and relatives; however, Asuelu didn't have the money to bring a traditional gift with him since he only worked part-time.
Asuelu knew a trip to Samoa was going to be very expensive, but he told the cameras it was "very important" for him to travel back home soon.
Asuelu came home with flowers and chocolates for his wife, and he apparently planned a romantic date for her so they could spend some time away from the house.
Asuelu drove Kalani to a place where they would throw axes, and Kalani wasn't thrilled about this so-called romantic date. Asuelu was disappointed Kalani only seemed "40 percent excited" about the activity, but she ended up having a lot of fun, although she had anticipated a movie and nice dinner out.
During their outing, Asuelu revealed he missed his family back home and would like to visit them in Samoa. Asuelu hoped Kalani and the kids would join him, but Kalani said the cost of plane tickets alone would be $3,000, which wasn't a smart move financially.
Kalani was supportive of Asuelu making the trip alone, but she wanted to keep their money in the bank since Asuelu was only working part-time. Kalani also didn't have the best relationship with Asuelu's family, saying they always asked for money when they called.
Kalani told the cameras she'd buy Asuelu's family a pig but not a cow.
Asuelu offered to help take care of the kids during their trip, but Kalani warned him she'd turn around and fly back to the United States without him if Asuelu didn't live up to her expectations and help her in Samoa.
ANDREI AND ELIZABETH
Andrei was still insisting they have a wedding in Moldova in a matter of weeks, but Elizabeth and her family were "really upset" -- which Andrei called "bitching" -- because they were told the plan last minute and weren't prepared to suddenly travel to a different country, especially since Elizabeth's sisters have young children as well.
Elizabeth wondered if Andrei dropped a bomb on her family because, deep down, he didn't want them to go to his wedding. Andrei said that wasn't the case, but Elizabeth wasn't sure why Andrei would push a wedding with no notice for her loved ones.
Andrei didn't think it would be a big deal for Elizabeth's family to take five days out of their "fabulous life in Florida" for their second wedding, but he admitted he wouldn't be hurt if none of them showed up.
However, Andrei did apologize to Elizabeth for bringing up the situation at her father's birthday party given it was the wrong time to have such a serious chat.
Elizabeth agreed to have the wedding, and then Andrei noted, "Your dad is going to pay for it."
Elizabeth was then shown having a pool day with her sister Becky and sister-in-law Megan, and the girls couldn't believe they were rushing around adjusting their schedules when Elizabeth and Andrei didn't even have firm plans in place for a wedding in Moldova.
Elizabeth confessed the situation wasn't fair for her family, and Becky pointed out Moldova is "corrupt," "dangerous" and "the scariest place ever" to visit based on what she and Megan had read on the Internet.
Elizabeth said such comments about Moldova's crime were "ignorant."
Elizabeth's family became angry when they discovered Andrei wanted Elizabeth's dad Chuck to pay for the wedding. Elizabeth figured Chuck would say "no" and she'd have to find a way to afford the wedding on her own. Elizabeth, once again, felt "stuck in the middle" between her husband and family, and she said "it sucks."
Afterward, Elizabeth visited her father and confessed to Chuck that Andrei was excited about the wedding and had gotten a little ahead of himself. Elizabeth explained she and Andrei couldn't baptize their baby until they had a wedding in Moldova in Andrei's church.
Chuck expressed his concern over Elizabeth's financial situation and asked how she and Andrei planned to pay for the wedding, and Elizabeth replied, "We were actually planning to ask you to pay."
"I knew it! I'm not surprised that he expects me to pay for the wedding; I'm surprised that you didn't say to him, 'If you expect my dad to pay for the wedding, then we need to talk to him.' You are taking me for granted," Chuck told Elizabeth.
Chuck wished Andrei had approached him personally and asked to pay for the wedding he wanted in Moldova, and then Elizabeth broke down into tears.
"The relationship between Andrei and my dad has never been good, and I'm always caught in the middle. I really think asking my dad for this money will create even more tension between him and Andrei. I feel like all the weight is on my shoulders, and it doesn't feel good inside," Elizabeth told the cameras.
Elizabeth told Chuck there was a lot happening all at once, and when Chuck saw his daughter got emotional, he dropped his defenses. Chuck promised Elizabeth that he'd be there for her and also pay for her wedding.
"I'm saying 'yes' because I want to see you happy," Chuck sweetly told his daughter.
Chuck's reaction made Elizabeth so happy and relieved, but she hoped Andrei would appreciate the gesture as well. Elizabeth then returned home and told Andrei the good news, and Andrei's immediate reaction was basically, "How much [is he willing to spend]?"
Elizabeth didn't like how Andrei assumed her father was going to pay no matter what, and to make matters worse, Andrei was anticipating a $15,000-40,000 wedding. Elizabeth told Andrei to get together with Chuck and thank him.
LARISSA
Larissa was working on herself and her confidence after her divorce from Colt, and so she and her friends decided to take a pole-dancing class. Larissa wanted to feel and look sexier, but she insisted she's conservative and was raised Catholic.
However, Larissa wanted to show a new side of herself and said, "Maybe I should get a job as a stripper. Why not?!"
Larissa joked she should just be a lesbian because tall, skinny, handsome, smart, and semi-young men are hard to find. Larissa joked Colt did not meet that description, and then her friend Hannah suggested Larissa go on a blind date with a guy she knew.
"He's super funny but with a twist... He's really into wine, fancy stuff, and he's had multiple businesses," Hannah said.
"I want!" Larissa responded.
Hannah therefore said she'd set up a date, and Larissa hoped this guy was going to be a hot and great American.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Angela, 54, was shown going to the gynecologist to find out whether the period she finally had after three years could help her get pregnant and have a baby with Michael. She felt "overwhelmed" thinking and talking about fertility.
Angela's doctor, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, warned her the bleeding could be the result of a problem, not an actual period, and that the "one egg" a doctor in Nigeria had previously spotted could actually be an ovarian cyst.
"Do you think that it could happen?" Angela asked.
"Honestly, at age 54, it will be much more difficult physically," Dr. Pettigrew admitted.
While doing an ultrasound, Dr. Pettigrew told Angela that she did not have an ovarian cyst but she appeared to have a fibroid tumor that could grow larger in the uterus.
In addition, the doctor so no signs of Angela having any eggs.
"So the chances of you getting pregnant on your own are essentially zero," Dr. Pettigrew told Angela.
"I feel devastated... That could really ruin our relationship," Angela told the cameras.
However, Angela learned she could get pregnant with an egg donor and in vitro fertilization. But first, Angela, whose uterus was enlarged, needed an endometrial biopsy to make sure she wasn't growing cancerous cells in her uterus.
Angela thought her biggest worry was not being able to have a baby for Michael, but now she feared having cancer, and she acknowledged that was a "terrifying" thought.
Angela eventually talked to her mother about her struggle, and her mother, who had pneumonia, wasn't doing very well. Angela's mom gave her blessing for Angela to marry Michael in Nigeria, and Angela cried over the idea of her mother missing her wedding.
A part of Angela feared, however, her mother wouldn't be alive once she gets back. Angela was so emotional, recognizing her mother loved her and put her first.
TANIA AND SYNGIN
Tania and Syngin said married life was going "good" as they ice skated together, although Tania had her foot in a cast following a car accident in which she hit a person in front of her and "spun out." Tania said she was going straight at a green light while the car in front of her was trying to take a turn.
Tania apparently broke a toe bone and said life had been "tough" but that Syngin was taking care of her.
Tania and Syngin had met in a bar in South Africa during a spontaneous trip, and Tania said it was "lust at first sight" but she fell in love with him after four days. What they thought was going to be a one-night stand turned into Syngin moving to America on a K-1 visa.
After moving into a shed behind Tania's mother's house and getting through several big fights over starting a family and Tania saying Syngin's not her soul mate, the pair went through with getting married.
After their wedding, Tania and Syngin apparently considered moving away from Connecticut since Syngin would prefer a warmer climate and being near the beach, but then the accident happened. Since Tania has health care in Connecticut, she wanted to stay at home in order to continue her physical therapy.
However, the couple found a new place, a house, to move into, and Syngin joked he and Tania would have multiple rooms in which to have sex.
Tania, who had to stop bartending temporarily because of her foot, got Syngin's work permit expedited, and so Tania said they'd be fine as long as Syngin could find a job and make money for them.
Tania thought her accident happened for a reason and so she and Syngin were meant to stick around in Connecticut for a while, but Tania's mother was worried all of the responsibility was going to fall on Syngin's shoulders.
Syngin knew their financial situation was going to put a lot of pressure on him and their relationship.
Later on, Tania and Syngin discussed Syngin's career as a bartender, and Tania pointed out Syngin drank before and after work, and so she worried he'd get drunk too often. Tania said Syngin lost his motorcycle before and made mistakes while drinking.
Tania admitted Syngin's drinking "raised a lot of red flags" with her and it was one of her biggest issues with her husband. Syngin, however, snapped, "If I want to have a beer, I'll have a beer!... But I'm not going to sabotage my chance of working in the states."
Tania said she didn't want to be let down, but Syngin made it known he wasn't going to screw up. Syngin said he wanted his wife to trust him and take him seriously.