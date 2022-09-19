The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 33-year-old from New Delhi, India; Jovi Dufren, a 31-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara Zaya, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Usman, a 33-year-old from Nigeria, and Kim, a 51-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Elizabeth Potthast, a 31-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei Castravet, a 35-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
The series also features Bilal Hazzies, a 43-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago; Kara Bass, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo Rojer, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Ed Brown, a 56-year-old from San Diego, CA, and Liz Woods, a 29-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Angela, a 56-year-old from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 34-year-old from Nigeria.
The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples who previously starred on the spinoff's sixth season are Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, and Yara and Jovi.
Jenny and Sumit previously appeared on all three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love.
In a departure from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s original premise -- which was continuing to follow the lives of couples who married after the American resident's foreign partner came to the United States on a K-1 visa -- Usman and Kim are not married, and neither are Ed and Liz (nor is Liz even a foreigner).
Jenny and Sumit are in fact married, but their wedding or ceremony never aired on TLC. In addition, the couple are also not living in America but in India, Sumit's home country.
Kim and Usman appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and the season showed Kim traveling overseas to meet Usman in person for the first time. Usman also previously appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his prior American partner Lisa Hamme, whom he married in the show's season finale.
Ed and Liz previously appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on discovery+.
"As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they'll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?" TLC teased of the new Happily Ever After? season.
Below is what happened on Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season.
ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Elizabeth was shown working with a voice coach named Roxy and doing some vocal exercises.
Elizabeth said singing is a sort of therapy for her but she lacked confidence performing in front of people. Elizabeth said her family used to poke fun at her for performing and treated it like a joke, which resulted in her not pursuing it as a career because she didn't feel she had enough support.
Elizabeth sang with beautiful tone, and her voice coach said she has talent and a unique sound. However, Roxy pointed out how Elizabeth was a little rusty and had slight pitch problems after not using those muscles for years.
Elizabeth felt like herself again, and she looked forward to singing all the time and hopefully making a career out of it by recording nursery rhymes for children and posting them on social media.
But Elizabeth knew this venture would take a lot of time and effort, and so she questioned if she was fully ready to commit and dive into this.
Elizabeth, who had been working on speaking Romanian, and Andrei then welcomed Andrei's father Stefan into their household. Stefan was excited to see the couple's daughter Eleanor, and Elizabeth said she hoped Stefan's calm and easygoing demeanor would rub off on Andrei.
Stefan was proud of Andrei and Elizabeth's beautiful house, and he was happy to see that his son was successful. The group went out for ice cream, and Stefan said it was delicious.
Andrei then recalled to his father in Romanian how Elizabeth's brother Charlie had almost ruined their wedding in Moldova when he got "drunk as a pig." Andrei said Elizabeth's mother Pamela had accused him of drinking just as much as Charlie, which he totally disagreed with.
Elizabeth had told Pamela that she needed to meet with Andrei and fix the situation. Elizabeth thought her mother was "in denial" about Charlie and had pointed fingers at her husband.
Elizabeth didn't want to lose touch with another family member, so she was hoping Pamela and Andrei could talk things out and bury any hard feelings. But Andrei was ready to share his truth and be blunt, even if Pamela didn't like it.
Andrei and Pamela then met at a coffee shop, and Andrei hoped to open up her eyes. He had no intention of changing his mind about Charlie or his perception of him.
Andrei expressed how he "wasn't comparable" to Charlie, but Pamela wanted her entire family at her upcoming birthday party. Andrei said he wasn't going to attend if Charlie was going to be there.
Pamela asked Andrei to honor her by being in the presence of Charlie for two hours, but Andrei said it was a very bad idea, especially if Eleanor was going to be there as well. Andrei said he wasn't going to expose his family to that "problem."
"Until he gets help, I'm not going to talk to him," Andrei said.
"You sound very judgmental. You are taking the coward way out," Pamela snapped.
Andrei said he was going to isolate his wife and daughter from Charlie, and Pamela worried about Andrei taking Elizabeth away from her family. She wanted Andrei to act like "a mature adult," saying he couldn't throw everyone away who pisses him off.
Andrei didn't feel Pamela respected his boundaries, and he thought she just wanted to show the world how she has a whole happy family for the sake of preserving her image.
"I need to protect my wife and my child, and if Pamela doesn't understand that, she's going to get the same treatment," Andrei told the cameras.
ANGELA and MICHAEL
Angela was shown teaching one of her grandchildren how to ride a bike.
Angela said she was "pissed off" at Michael at the time and didn't even know if she wanted him to move to the United States. She told her granddaughter how Michael was "aggravating."
Angela told the cameras how she made Michael feel loved on birthdays and holidays but he had been acting "shady" and so she wasn't going to shower him in attention and gifts again. She wondered if Michael's heart was in their relationship for the right reasons.
Michael complained via FaceTime about how he had no money to go out and celebrate his birthday because Angela was supposed to send him some but "refused." She called him an "idiot" and "ungrateful" because she had always paid his bills, including car and cable.
"Where's that damn money going if he's asking for more? And he had the nerve to threaten me that he would take down his Instagram only if I send him $5,000. Now how much shadier can he get?" Angela lamented in a confessional.
Angela said Michael had blocked her on Instagram and was allegedly talking to other women.
Angela claimed Michael had changed after their wedding, but Michael told the cameras that Angela wanted to control everything and he just wanted his opinion to count in his marriage.
Michael also didn't think having social media was a big deal, and he called Angela's fury over the situation "crazy."
"I'm not taking it down and that's it," Michael noted.
"Okay, goodbye. F-ck you and your birthday!" Angela shouted, before calling Michael "a social-media wh-re."
Angela was upset because she had put her heart and soul into this relationship, and she pointed out how her grandchildren loved him and were involved. She wasn't sure if she even knew Michael anymore.
Michael then FaceTimed Angela asking her about the status of their spousal visa, which angered Angela even more. She screamed at him via FaceTime for repeatedly hurting her, and Angela's mind was racing about why Michael was acting this way.
Angela then broke down into tears and had to stop filming for a moment.
Angela said her relationship with Michael was taking a toll on her emotionally and physically. She had lost over 100 pounds after her weight-loss surgery and was proud of that, but it upset her that Michael was allegedly showing no interest in her new body.
But Angela's daughter Skyla pointed out how she had a close relationship with Billy on social media, and Angela admitted she had a bit of a crush on the "good looking" Canadian man.
"But I'm a one-man woman," Angela said.
"You're looking for attention that Michael's not giving you," Skyla suggested.
Skyla believed that Michael just saw Angela as an opportunity to move to America and, after developing a connection, he was playing her. Angela didn't feel loved, and so she was determined to fly to Nigeria and attempt to save her marriage, if that was even possible.
Angela knew Skyla was just trying to protect her, and she acknowledged how she needed to decide whether to stay with or divorce Michael because if he arrived in America on a visa, she'd be responsible for him if he decided to leave her.
JENNY and SUMIT
Jenny and Sumit were shown packing for their honeymoon. They were heading to a beautiful town in the foothills, and Sumit said he was excited to show his wife the beauty of India and do some activities together.
Sumit was hoping to go river rafting, but Jenny just wanted to lay next to the river on a beach and relax. Sumit joked about how Jenny wanted a "boring" trip.
Jenny and Sumit had to move back into their old house, which frustrated Jenny, because there was an issue with her visa about the couple's home location that needed to be sorted out. Jenny was therefore thrilled about getting away.
Sumit said he was "trying to be happy," but deep down, he was in pain over how his parents had reacted to his marriage. Sumit's heart was still torn between his family and his wife.
Jenny predicted it would take a while for Sumit to free himself from his parents, and she hoped the situation wasn't going to be a dark shadow over their marriage forever.
Jenny said the hotel and area were beautiful once the couple arrived at their honeymoon destination, and they walked into a room with swan towels and red rose petals on the bed and in the bathtub.
"We're excited to turn up the heat and get this honeymoon started!" Jenny gushed, adding how the pair planned to decompress and reset.
Sumit then broke the news to Jenny that he wanted to get a job as a cook and work and make money, but Jenny was already retired and had been hoping Sumit would settle down with her.
Sumit wanted to work six days a week, but Jenny said that was too much, especially since she had money coming in from social security and her retirement. Jenny had sacrificed a lot to move to India and be with Sumit, and so she didn't want to be home alone every day.
Jenny was also frustrated Sumit wanted to talk about work on their honeymoon because the conversation had a negative impact on romance.
ED and LIZ
Liz felt left out during Ed's photography session with her friend Alex, and so she left. Liz said she was angry about how Ed wasn't trying to hear her out or understand her point of view, and Ed explained how he can get self-conscious and defensive about his work.
Ed pointed out how he and Liz can both be "headstrong" and "stubborn," which often resulted in conflict in their relationship. He also admitted their age difference was apparent at times.
Ed eventually found Liz crying, and he apologized for snapping at her. However, he acknowledged they were both wrong because Liz had corrected him in front of a client.
Liz said she had broken up with Ed in the past because he was so controlling, and she told the cameras, "I'm feeling dad come out in tonight's altercation, which has been a problem in the past. No one wants to screw their dad at night."
Liz said while she loved Ed, love is not enough to make a relationship work.
KIM and USMAN
Kim was upset because Usman had suggested she must interact with his second wife once they get married and he meets another woman with whom to welcome children.
Usman wanted his friend Kabiru to talk to Kim about having a second wife so she could better understand how the situation works. Kim admitted that she was "terrified," but Kabiru insisted Kim had nothing to worry about -- although both wives are "equal" in their marriages to the same man.
Usman explained how a man must love both of his wives equally and not favor one over the other, but Kim had understood the arrangement differently. She alleged that Usman had told her the first wife receives all the love and the second wife just has babies.
"If Usman had told me, 'No, I need to love both of them equally,' [before], I wouldn't have been okay with that -- at all. I would have never, ever come to Nigeria, and I would've been like, 'Alright, I'm out,'" Kim shared in a confessional.
Usman talked about how he could have three or four wives and welcome about 10 children, but Kim shot that down immediately and said she'd never entertain such an idea. Kim also didn't like the idea of Usman living in a house with both of his wives.
Kabiru said it would be great for the two wives to become friends, and Usman threw out the idea of moving his second wife to the United States. Kim got angry and swore at Usman, and he felt disrespected in front of his friend.
Usman said Kim's behavior was "unacceptable" in Nigeria, and the couple continued to bicker. Kim then threw a milkshake into Usman's lap and stormed away from the conversation.
Kim told the cameras that she had every right to ask Usman as many questions as she wanted and she felt Usman had disrespected her in the conversation.
Usman didn't like this "new attitude" Kim was showing, and he said he wasn't going to accept that behavior from his future wife. In Usman's culture, women are totally submissive to their husbands, and so Usman demanded respect and loyalty from his partner.
Kabiru believed that Kim was jealous, and Usman told his pal that he was going to put her on a flight back to the U.S. right away.
Kim felt "belittled" and didn't like how he kept interrupting her in the conversation, and so she said she wanted Usman to take accountability for once and apologize.
"Don't talk to me like a dog. I'm a grown-ass woman -- not a show pony," Kim lamented. "I don't want to be in a relationship where I'm the bad guy all the time."
Kim said she regretted traveling to Nigeria in the first place because Usman was being incredibly rude. She told Usman that he wouldn't have to worry about talking to her ever again.
Kim said she was only going to allow Usman to have a second wife on her terms and Usman didn't seem to care about her opinion at all.
Usman said if the second-wife situation wasn't going to be cool with Kim, then they should just call their relationship off right away. Kim said she was trying to adapt to Usman's culture with little to no reciprocation from him, and she said it wasn't okay for Usman to just expect her to agree to his terms of everything.
Kim therefore threatened to buy a plane ticket home, and Usman chased after her in the street.
BILAL and SHAEEDA
Bilal and Shaeeda decided to move forward with a clean slate after Shaeeda had apologized for her actions at the coffee shop with Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah.
The couple was shown going shopping for furniture and decor so that Shaeeda could feel like Bilal's home also belonged to her. She wanted to find pops of color, but Bilal didn't think they needed anything.
Bilal wanted Shaeeda to understand and appreciate the price of a dollar, but he said he typically gave his wife whatever she wanted. Shaeeda accused Bilal of spending more money on himself, and then she stumbled her way into the baby section of the store.
Shaeeda planned to have a baby by age 40, which was two-and-a-half years away. She apparently had baby fever, but Bilal put his foot down and said, "We're not having a baby this year."
Bilal thought he and Shaeeda had the baby situation "settled," especially because a term had been written in their prenuptial agreement. He thought the couple needed to work on their marriage and living together first.
But Shaeeda wanted to see a doctor to discuss how she and Bilal could prepare for the future. She wanted to take her fertility seriously and understand all options given her age.
Bilal wondered if Shaeeda was trying to "dupe" him into having a baby sooner rather than later when he thought it would be best to wait. He confided in his mother about how Shaeeda was trying to convince him to have a child earlier than what they had agreed upon.
"I fear having a child too early could cripple our marriage. We need to get on the same page," Bilal noted. "But I'm worried it's not going to be easy because Shaeeda has baby fever to the tenth power."