The new Happily Ever After? season stars 90 Day Fiance Season 8 couples Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 36-year-old from Kyiv, Ukraine; Julia Trubkina, a 27-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia, and Brandon Gibbs, a 28-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA; and Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine.
The show also stars three returning Happily Ever After? Season 5 couples: Angela, a 54-year-old Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 32-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria; Kalani Faagata, a 32-year-old from Washington, UT, and Asuelu Pulaa, a 25-year-old from Utulaelae, Samoa; and Elizabeth, a 30-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei, a 34-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 couple Tiffany Franco, a 29-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald Smith, a 31-year-old from South Africa, are Season 6 Happily Ever After? cast members.
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents married 90 Day Fiance couples navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, family arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears.
Below is the latest on several 90 Day Fiance couples, according to the eleventh episode of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
It had been two weeks since Angela and Michael split, and Angela said deep within her heart, she wanted to mend things with her husband.
Angela therefore asked Michael to participate in a psychic reading with her friend Tracey, who told Michael in a tarot-card reading that he needed to be there for his wife at all times and stop thinking about work and business.
Michael replied by saying, "Of course I forgive her now," and Angela clapped back, "Forgive me?! For what?!"
Angela wondered if Michael was "in the business of trying to get to the U.S." based on what Tracey had said. She feared Michael might move to America and then leave her and go find his "perfect family" once he obtains his Green Card.
The reading made Angela question her relationship with Michael even more, and Tracey told Michael that he'd lose Angela if he didn't change his position.
Michael told Angela that he needed "more space," which prompted Angela to shout, "Then you shouldn't have gotten married!" Michael clarified that what he meant to say is Angela needs to listen to him more often and stop jumping to conclusions.
Tracey acknowledged while there is love between Angela and Michael, they have a serious communication problem. Angela said Michael used to call her constantly and chase her and she missed that behavior from her husband.
Angela flat out asked Tracey if Michael was scamming her, and Tracey pulled the "If You Believe" card. Tracey therefore told Angela the answer lied in her gut, what she truly believed of the situation.
"I don't know what to believe. I don't want to believe it because I love him," Angela said. "I warn, warn and warn until I'm gone -- and then I'm gone and you'll never hear from me again."
Tracey advised Michael to appreciate what he had, and Angela added how she could meet a man willing to take care of her and not take her for granted in the States.
When asked if there was still hope for her relationship with Michael, Angela replied, "Honestly, at this point, I don't think there's no hope for this relationship -- at all. Nope."
Later on, Michael explained to the cameras that he just wanted Angela to listen to him and respect him. Michael therefore FaceTimed Angela, who said she wasn't going to play anymore because he had been "missing in action."
Angela said she didn't want to hear any more of Michael's excuses, but Michael explained that Angela undergoing surgery without his approval or blessing really hurt him. Michael said it felt like his opinion and feelings didn't count and weren't heard in her decision-making.
"The reaction I did, it's kind of childish. That's why I just wanna apologize for the way I treated you right after your surgery," Michael said. "Not being there for you, and I'm sorry."
Angela explained to Michael that she probably would have died without the surgeries, but Michael said it was hard for him to understand things when they could only communicate over the phone.
Angela told Michael that he needed to step up to the plate or they must separate, especially since she was still considering having a skin-removal surgery and facelift. Angela said she had lost 70 pounds and Michael didn't once tell her that she looked pretty or was doing a great job.
Michael told his wife that she looked young, beautiful and sexy and that his eyes were finally opened wide. Michael realized he had caused Angela pain, and he said he felt badly about it.
Michael promised to be there for Angela and support her going forward, and Angela said, "I still love ya... [but] actions are bigger than words to me."
Angela said in a confessional Michael would have to make a big effort to change -- because she still wanted him to come to the United States -- or else she'd follow through with filing divorce papers.
"I will make it up to you... You are my queen," Michael noted.
After officially getting back together, Angela decided to show Michael her new body and reconnect with him sexually via FaceTime. Angela hopped in a bubble bath with candles lit all around her, and the pair had a little show and tell.
"It's more teasin' than pleasin'," Angela explained. "I love seeing my husband all hot and bothered."
Angela showed Michael her boobs when they were still healing, and Michael said, "Oh, gosh," before pausing for a few seconds. He was clearly disappointed, but Michael assured Angela that her chest still looked "okay" for him and he'd probably grow to love her new look.
Angela acknowledged a lot of her problems with Michael were because they lived so far away and so they just needed to "keep strong" and continue to try to fix their issues with good communication.
JOVI AND YARA
Now that Jovi had returned home from work, Yara wanted them to celebrate a Ukrainian Christmas on January 6 since he had missed his American Christmas on December 25.
Yara wanted Mylah and Jovi's first Ukrainian Christmas to be "perfect," so she invited a couple of friends -- Jovi's cousin Claire and her husband Chris -- as well as Jovi's mother Gwen. Yara cooked up an interesting feast.
Claire said she was impressed by Jovi's "very different" behavior because he had pretty much stopped drinking, partying and staying out late.
Jovi and Yara, however, didn't see eye to eye on their parenting methods. Yara, for example, allowed Mylah to sleep in their bed, and Jovi said he didn't approve of that at all. Gwen suggested Yara wasn't going to raise an independent girl if she kept up with these habits.
Yara tried to kick out Jovi's relatives at 6PM so Mylah could go to bed and continue on her typical schedule, but Gwen initially refused to leave because she wanted to spend time with her son and had driven two hours for the special occasion.
"Jovi came home from work into Yara's world," Gwen complained.
"He doesn't have any say so at all, so I think that she needs to cut him some slack because it's totally ridiculous that you're going to kick people out. I think that's kind of rude."
Jovi called Yara "f-cking rude" and seemed really upset about missing out on additional time with his family, whom he hadn't seen in a while due to work.
Jovi complained the next day about how Yara had become a totally different woman as a mother. Jovi seemed to miss going to bars with his girlfriend and she being the one wanting to stay out until 4 or 5AM.
While shopping for a crib, Jovi suggested to Yara they should take a trip together for a few days, just the two of them, and have Gwen watch Mylah.
"I miss the old Yara... You were fun. You're being a good mom, but at the same time, you're not fun anymore," Jovi explained.
Jovi felt he got rejected every time he tried to recommend doing something fun together and Yara was scared to leave the house with Mylah.
Yara got upset in the store and walked out without having purchased a crib.
"I finally feel comfortable in America. But since Jovi's been home, he's been arguing with me about every parenting [choice]," Yara shared in a confessional.
"And now, he says I'm not a fun person, a fun mama. [I've] been raising a newborn [on] my own and I think it's not fair that he's judging me. Jovi needs to accept that [this] is his new life, because I will not let him push me around."
TIFFANY AND RONALD
After Tiffany and Ronald had a fight during their dinner date, which was supposed to be a romantic evening out, the pair chose to sleep in separate beds.
Ronald hoped to talk things out with Tiffany the next morning, but she admitted she felt "stuck" in South Africa because they just kept fighting with a few good moments in between.
Ronald said it didn't seem like Tiffany appreciated everything he had done, but Tiffany argued, "But you don't realize that you're not really doing much to make me happy."
Ronald accused Tiffany of trying to wear the pants in their relationship, but Tiffany said she didn't care about that. Tiffany just wanted to be able to lean on Ronald during difficult or stressful times, adding that she should be able to count on things for him.
Tiffany also said cooking, cleaning and changing diapers wasn't solely her responsibility just because she's the woman in the relationship. Tiffany wasn't going to allow Ronald to feel "above" her and take on traditional gender roles.
Tiffany said she wasn't going to let Ronald make her feel as though she was "beneath" him, but Ronald wanted to lead and guide his family and be the man of the house.
But Ronald told Tiffany that he would think things over and try to help her out more with the kids. Tiffany ultimately wanted to be teammates, with equal effort on both of their parts, or else she said she'd "never be happy."
Later on, Ronald drove Tiffany to a used-car lot, where Ronald explained he wanted to start his own business of being a handyman. But in order to do that, Ronald told Tiffany that he needed to buy a pickup truck.
Ronald intended to do this business whether he continued living in South Africa or moved to the United States. Ronald said his goal was to put food on the table every single night for his family.
Tiffany said it was "irresponsible" for Ronald to start a business when he only had three months left in South Africa. She also didn't approve of the idea of Ronald getting a used-car loan and getting himself into debt when he wasn't even working as a handyman yet and making money.
Tiffany called Ronald's decisions regarding money "weird," and she didn't want him to make more "empty promises."
With that being said, Tiffany admitted to Ronald she had consulted with a divorce lawyer back in America. Ronald dubbed Tiffany's decision "bullsh-t," but she just said that she didn't want her husband to fail at something he really wants to do.
Tiffany wanted Ronald to know how serious things were and how she wasn't going to allow herself to be disappointed in the marriage over and over again. She said Ronald needed to meet her expectations or "be a divorced man -- and that's it."
Ronald confessed he was very hurt about the divorce lawyer and working towards something that was never going to be.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
It became time for Elizabeth's big family reunion in Maryland, and Elizabeth said the whole family had agreed to get along and put their differences aside for one day in order to make Chuck happy given this event meant so much to him.
Elizabeth predicted Chuck would want to show his wonderful children and grandkids off, "with the exception of Charlie," the reality TV star noted.
But Becky suddenly brought up Elizabeth's babysitter for little Eleanor, whom Elizabeth had been keeping a secret from Andrei due to the fact Andrei thought they didn't need help from strangers with their kid.
Elizabeth said she felt bad about hiring a babysitter behind Andrei's back but there's nothing wrong with getting a little help, especially when she's at home working with Eleanor and Andrei is out working in real estate.
Andrei, who overheard Becky's comment at the party, snapped at Elizabeth, "You're f-cking unbelievable," before storming off.
Andrei accused Elizabeth of stabbing him in the back because the couple had apparently arrived at an agreement to fly Andrei's parents over to America after the COVID-19 pandemic so they could help the couple with Eleanor.
Elizabeth revealed Jenn had recommended the babysitter to her, and Andrei called Elizabeth's sisters "snakes" because they allegedly always tried to set him up.
Jenn and Becky eventually followed Elizabeth and Andrei out of the room and told Andrei his viewpoint was "ignorant and outdated."
The girls said Andrei needed to trust his wife and her maternal instinct or else his marriage would probably never work out. Elizabeth told Andrei it was "mortifying" to fight with him at their family reunion and so he needed to quit his temper tantrum.
Andrei attempted to keep calm and not show Chuck his frustrations, and Elizabeth told the cameras that it seemed like Becky was trying to "stir the pot" and "make Andrei mad" so Andrei would "make a fool of himself."
Elizabeth said Becky's alleged goal was "pretty inappropriate and not f-cking cool."
Chuck later told Andrei that he had proved himself on this trip and therefore offered to have Andrei partner with him on a new property, learn how to flip houses, and split the profits.
Andrei expressed how he was so excited and grateful to go in 50/50 with Chuck on a house, and the two men appeared to bond at the reunion over a game of Foosball.
Once Jenn heard the news of Andrei and Chuck's work plans, she accused Andrei of being a weasel and "making chest moves" with Chuck, who had been drinking at the party.
Elizabeth said Andrei had been working hard and deserved more responsibility in Chuck's business.
Becky yelled at Andrei, saying that he was trying to "manipulate" Chuck and being shady. Elizabeth's sisters viewed Andrei as a "puppetmaster" and thought the situation was out of control.
Becky even threatened to quit the family business as a result.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Kalani told Asuelu that if they were even going to think about having more kids, he'd have to prove himself as a father. Kalani therefore took one afternoon off as Asuelu completed all of the household chores and watched their two sons as well.
Asuelu wanted to show his wife that he could tackle cooking, cleaning and caring for the babies.
Asuelu called the day "a piece of cake" and said he still wants to have more children, but Kalani pointed out how Asuelu needed to help out like this all of the time and not just some of the time.
Asuelu revealed to Kalani and her mother how his mother planned to travel back to Samoa and wanted to visit him and her grandkids at Christmas before leaving the country. Asuelu said this could be a chance to fix everything, but Kalani's mom recalled how Asuelu's sister Tammy had threatened to beat Kolini and Kalani up.
"It's like we're willingly inviting the Grinch into our home to ruin everything," Kalani told her husband.
"The Grinch, sometimes he [changes his mind]," Asuelu said, adding that he may not have a chance to see his mother for a long time considering she was heading back to Samoa.
Kalani decided to give Asuelu's family "one last chance," even though she didn't want the two families to reunite during the holidays, which she attempts to make very special for her kids, Oliver and Kennedy.
While picking out a Christmas tree, Kolini said she could sense a big change in Asuelu and Kalani seemed to be much happier. Kolini felt great, saying as long as her sister is happy, she's happy.
Kolini couldn't picture Tammy being "reverent," but she decided to put on a good face for the sake of her family. Kolini, however, said she was ready to throw down if Tammy planned to fight or disrespect her or any of her relatives.
MIKE AND NATALIE
A week after Natalie's surgery, Natalie said Mike had been acting strangely towards her. Mike was apparently supportive and helpful through Natalie's recovery, but he was still a little angry about her ghosting him on the day of her procedure and taking his car without letting him know.
Mike was still waiting for an apology from his wife because he didn't feel any husband deserves to be treated that way.
Natalie explained that she didn't want to fight before her surgery and be stressed out prior to going under the knife, but Mike argued that didn't make sense and she could have at least called him on her way to the hospital.
Natalie said it was important to have some time to herself and remain calm, but Mike complained to the cameras that Natalie tended to have "some selfish ways" and there was no good reason for her to ignore him on a day she's undergoing surgery.
"I don't regret not communicating with Mike throughout the surgery process because this is my health, and I choose how I act towards it," Natalie said, adding, "I feel like I have to protect myself, and emotionally, I am just exhausted."
But Mike let Natalie know how frustrated he was with her, and Natalie said she was fed up of putting so much effort and hard work into her relationship when Mike just wanted to fight and fight.
"I'm just worried that my problems with Mike aren't fixable... At this point, I'm not even sure if it's worth it," Natalie lamented.