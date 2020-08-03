90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents 90 Day Fiance couples -- engaged, married or divorced -- navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears, and there is much more to come.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the eighth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
LARISSA
Larissa was feeling "destroyed" as a woman after she discovered Eric Nichols had allegedly trashed her to his parents and a woman named Nathalie when Eric and Larissa were broken up.
Larissa couldn't believe Eric had allegedly discussed intimacy and their sexual relationship with other people, saying he mentioned things that were very private to them as a couple.
When Eric returned home, Larissa said she needed to talk to him and she had spoken to Nathalie. Eric didn't find it acceptable that Larissa had dug up "the dead," and she scolded Eric for talking badly about her and her body when they were apart.
Eric insisted they were broken up, but Larissa said, "Why did you hate me so much?"
Larissa apparently gave Eric a phone when they were together and he brought up how she had tried to take it back from him when they split. Larissa said she only did that because he was "cheap" and had used the phone "to bash" her.
Eric shouted at Larissa that she was in his house, and she replied, "Are you going to call the cops?" Larissa kept asking for answers, including why Eric allegedly told someone her face cost $10,000.
Eric just walked away from her, and Larissa called him a "b-tch."
Eric admitted to the cameras he had discussed his sexual relationship with Larissa with someone else when they weren't together but he and Larissa had agreed to talk things through as adults if they encountered a problem -- and he claimed Larissa wasn't doing that.
Eric was upset Larissa had been chasing down other women he was involved with during their split, but Larissa said it was because she couldn't trust him yet.
"I can't trust you!" Eric countered.
Eric expected an apology for "going up and digging up the dead and letting her mind be diluted with all these conversations of little women that I had flings with in the time of our separation."
"I want her to get focused on why she got back with me in the first place," Eric added.
Eric also reminded Larissa she had told the public that they didn't have enough sex and so she was guilty too. Larissa believed she deserved an apology as well for Eric having trashed her to other people, but neither individual was willing to budge when it came to saying "I'm sorry."
Larissa decided to leave Eric's house to avoid police being called and getting arrested, which could potentially result in her getting deported. Larissa therefore called her friend Carmen, who had kicked Larissa out of her house for reconciling with Eric.
Larissa then drove to Carmen's house and she was feeling sad. She didn't even do her hair or makeup.
When Carmen found out the reason for Larissa's visit and that Eric had talked badly about Larissa, Carmen wasn't surprised. Carmen clearly didn't like or approve of Eric, and Larissa vented that she felt "disgusting" and it seemed like Eric didn't change at all.
Carmen told Larissa, "You knew who he was," adding that Larissa needed to learn how to love herself. Carmen told Larissa that she's charismatic and funny and could get any guy that she wanted, but Carmen wanted Larissa to know that she doesn't need a man.
However, Larissa said in a confessional that she wanted to give Eric "a chance to change."
Larissa then got a call from her lawyer Adam, who said Eric had called him and wanted his phone back. Adam explained that Eric had reasonable cause to report the phone as stolen, but Larissa insisted the phone was hers all along and she had just let Eric borrow it.
Adam was shocked Larissa would be willing to have a run-in with the police again over a silly argument about a phone, and Larissa yelled at her lawyer to live his life and stop butting in.
"Leave me alone, dude!" Larissa yelled at her lawyer.
Carmen reminded Larissa that she would get arrested because she already had a record, and Larissa said she was "sad" that Eric would be willing to call the cops on her. Larissa noted Eric had nothing to lose.
Larissa said if she got arrested again, it would be a violation of her probation and she would be sent back to Brazil.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Andrei confronted Elizabeth the morning after her father Chuck and brother Charlie had arrived in Moldova that she had "said some stupid stuff" in front of their families.
Andrei asked Elizabeth if she wanted a second wedding, and Elizabeth replied, "I just want to be happy."
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "over the fighting and the bickering," and she always felt she was in the middle of Andrei and her family. Elizabeth also clearly wasn't happy about Andrei being a stay-at-home dad, a position that was apparently supposed to be temporary.
Elizabeth told Andrei that he was stressing her out and adding to everyone's plate, but Andrei had been hoping his wife would defend him and his job of taking care of their daughter Eleanor.
Andrei told Elizabeth they couldn't just leave their child home alone every day and he's the perfect person to watch Eleanor given he's the father. Andrei wished Elizabeth would admit that to her family and not claim he plays video games all day.
"We're doing good. All of our bills are paid and we have a great life, so who f-cking cares?" Andrei asked Elizabeth.
But Elizabeth thought Andrei had become "too comfortable" and "a homebody" as a result of being a stay-at-home dad.
"That's not the man I married," Elizabeth noted.
Elizabeth was tired of talking about her relationship issues in front of her family, but Andrei said he felt "pursued" by her relatives "all the time." Elizabeth said Andrei was going to be in her family members' lives "forever, hopefully."
Andrei pointed out the word "hopefully" with frustration, as if Elizabeth would be willing to leave him, and then Elizabeth called her husband "impossible." Andrei just dubbed Elizabeth impossible right back.
Elizabeth admitted she'd be okay with skipping the second wedding if it wasn't even going to be enjoyable.
Later on, Andrei, Elizabeth and their families went out for a big dinner, and Elizabeth hoped there wouldn't be any "mishaps."
Andrei and his friend acknowledged they were both "troublemakers" when they were younger, and Chuck and Charlie were still determined to find out why Andrei ever left home and moved to Ireland, where he worked as a bouncer.
Andrei's friends revealed Andrei gushed about Elizabeth after they first met and he was very excited about a special woman in his life. Andrei insisted he wasn't after a Green Card, and Elizabeth agreed, saying the couple had first discussed living in Ireland together, not the United States.
Charlie said it seemed like Andrei just wanted to move to America, but Andrei called that "bullsh-t" and asked Elizabeth's brother to shut up.
Charlie asked Andrei why he had problems with Chuck and himself asking questions when they were just trying to learn about him, and Andrei said the questions were "offensive." Elizabeth noted Andrei got defensive.
Charlie scolded his sister for not speaking up and defending her family, and Andrei told Charlie to "shut the f-ck up," which prompted Charlie to say, "You shut the f-ck up."
Andrei and Charlie then stood up at the table and Andrei asked to take their issues outside. Andrei then got into Charlie's face and the men got physical at the table.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Kalani and Asuelu went to a Samoan store to buy gifts for Asuelu's family in Washington State. Kalani was hoping they could bring gifts with them as a sweet gesture instead of just handing over $1,000.
Asuelu picked out many items in the store -- including cans of corned beef, T-shirts, sarongs, and more. Kalani set a budget for them and wasn't okay with just throwing money around.
Asuelu suggested they could give his family both gifts and money, but Kalani wasn't onboard with that idea.
"I really want to contribute money to make my relationship with my family tight like yours... My family, [we're] really close if we, like, give money," Asuelu told his wife.
"I don't think you need to be buying your family closeness," Kalani said.
Asuelu, however, disagreed and still wanted to give $1,000, which Kalani called an "unrealistic amount," especially since Asuelu was only working part-time and basically only made $1,000 a month.
"I don't know on what planet we would have that money to just give out randomly," Kalani said.
Kalani suggested they should give his mother $50, but the couple ended up agreeing to $100 plus gifts. Kalani told the cameras maybe Asuelu's family deserved a slap in the face if they wouldn't be happy with $100 and thoughtful gifts, which turned out to be close to $200.
Kalani figured Asuelu was "trying to buy his family's love" and it was no longer "a cultural thing."
Kalani's sister Kolini decided to fly to Washington State as well in order to help with the kids, Oliver and Kennedy. Kalani hoped Asuelu wouldn't throw her under the bus to his family when talking about money or other issues that might come up.
When the couple arrived in Portland, Kalani said she was grateful her baby slept the whole second flight.
Asuelu was overjoyed about the idea of being reunited with his mother and sister, but Kalani demanded they sleep at an AirBnB overnight once Kennedy started crying uncontrollably in the backseat and was up way past his bedtime.
Asuelu simply wasn't happy about having to wait until the next day to see his family, but Kalani said Kennedy wasn't going to stop screaming and meeting up with Asuelu's family that night wasn't a good idea.
"I don't know how I feel... I feel frustrated about everything," Asuelu complained.
COLT AND JESS
Colt was shown saying goodbye to Jess' family, who gave Colt and Debbie gifts of alcohol, flip flops and more. Debbie said she was surprised Jess' family was so nice.
Colt was hoping Jess' father Silvio was confident in the fact he was the right man for his daughter, Jess, and so Colt asked Silvio for permission to propose marriage to Jess because Colt didn't know when he'd be able to return to Brazil for another visit.
Colt used a language translator app to talk to Silvio, and Silvio replied, "Yes, I do give you her hand for you because you make her very happy."
"Thank you!" Colt said, before giving Silvio a big hug.
Silvio said he liked Colt a lot and Colt had shown good character, so he hoped Colt and Jess would get married -- and soon.
Debbie watched Colt and Silvio talk from a distance, so she didn't understand what they had discussed. Colt seemingly wasn't ready to tell his mother that he was considering getting married again, and he told Debbie -- in front of Jess -- that he and Silvio had just talked about sports, like football.
Debbie wasn't sure whether she believed Colt, and she figured Colt had asked Silvio for his blessing to pop the question to Jess.
"That's a terrible mistake and I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it," Debbie said in a confessional.
While Colt and Jess were out, Debbie FaceTimed with Vanessa, who was watching Colt and Debbie's cats at their home in Las Vegas. Debbie expressed her concerns about Jess trying to rush into marriage, and Vanessa said she didn't trust the situation.
Debbie also admitted she was worried Colt had asked Silvio for Jess' hand in marriage.
"Did he not learn his lesson with Larissa, seriously?" Vanessa asked Debbie.
Debbie said Jess got a little "aggressive" and "defensive" with her, especially when Jess put a hand in Debbie's face, and Vanessa was seemingly shocked to hear that. Vanessa told Debbie to try to put a stop to the nonsense.
"If it's a bad relationship, I will do everything in my power to sabotage his relationship," Debbie told the cameras.
When Colt and Jess stopped by Debbie's room to invite her out to hang out with Jess' friends, Debbie mentioned how Vanessa had sent her a video of their cat Ivy. When Debbie mentioned Vanessa's name, Jess' mouth dropped open and she said, "What?"
Colt told Jess that Vanessa was just watching their cats, but Jess immediately got angry and said, "F-ck you," to Colt.
"You say no talk more to Vanessa. Just friend. And frequents your house," Jess said.
Debbie insisted Vanessa was her friend and offered to watch the cats for her, but Jess yelled out, "Am I crazy?! Vanessa is a b-tch."
"No, she's not," Debbie said. "She's a really good person."
"Good friend [who] wants sex with Colt," Jess countered.
Debbie didn't confirm or deny whether she knew ahead of time that Jess had a problem with Vanessa, but the expression on her face made it seem like Debbie knew what drama talking about Vanessa was going to cause.
Jess believed Vanessa was Colt's "friend with benefits," and Colt noted he and Jess seemed to have "trust issues." Debbie agreed if Jess couldn't trust Colt then they were going to have some real problems.
Colt told Jess that she needed to love and trust him, and Debbie added that Jess needed to grow up and not get angry over Colt's friends. Colt admitted Jess could get jealous and "was starting to lose it."
Colt said Vanessa was "just a friend" and he had been "nothing but faithful" to Jess. Colt admitted he was starting to see Jess for who she really is -- someone who supposedly "hides demons" and isn't just a sweet, fun-loving girl.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Angela and Michael went on a date in which they fed monkeys, which terrified Angela. But a fun day took a serious, melancholy turn when Angela decided to talk to Michael about her gynecology appointment and the biopsy she had done on her uterus.
Angela knew cancer cells in her uterus were a possibility, and so she felt the need to come clean to Michael. Angela was just scared her relationship with Michael would be ruined if she couldn't carry a baby for him, but she knew she had to be honest about her situation.
The results were in, and so Angela planned to learn the good or bad news with Michael by her side.
Angela and Michael therefore sat down together and Angela told her fiancee that she no longer had a viable egg for pregnancy and her doctor had been concerned about her bleeding given Angela didn't have a period.
Angela revealed her doctor was worried about cancer cells, especially in light of her mother's history, and Michael responded with, "It is a big thing. Neither of us likes this."
Michael feared Angela might have cancer because it's "deadly," and Angela explained she hadn't told Michael sooner because she didn't want to scare or worry him until the results were actually in.
Angela explained if she had cancer, the doctors would probably remove her uterus and then she'd have no way to have a baby at all. Angela asked Michael how he'd feel if she couldn't have a baby -- and whether he'd leave her and go find another woman who could have one.
"This is a big question for me... We've been talking about having a baby for years. I have to think about it," Michael said.
"You've got to think about it?" Angela replied.
Michael said becoming a father was one of the most important things to him in life, and not being a father would be truly hard on him.
Angela started to freak out and said, "Maybe we shouldn't get married," but Michael said they should hear the results before getting ahead of themselves.
"Either you love me enough [to stay with me, even through cancer] or you don't," Angela told Michael. "If the baby is the priority, Michael, we can't get married."
Michael just didn't want to give a quick answer without thinking, and Angela said that wasn't what she wanted to hear. Angela had invested three years into this relationship and her grandkids already called Michael "papa."
Angela thought she should come first to Michael and a baby would just be "a gift." She wanted Michael to love her enough without a baby, saying Michael wasn't the man for her if having a baby meant more to him.
Angela and Michael then FaceTimed with Angela's gynecologist, who told Angela that her blood work looked good overall and her biopsy results showed no signs of cancer or precancerous cells.
Angela was ecstatic and her doctor said, "You can keep your uterus!"
"I'm just a healthy b-tch!" Angela gushed, after Michael gave her a sweet little kiss. "Nobody can take away my beautiful uterus."
Angela was warned, however, a pregnancy would be very risky for her, her health and her life. Michael didn't realize there was so much risk involved due to Angela's age, but Angela just seemed happy she was cancer-free.
Angela told Michael they had some serious thinking to do and asked him, "Is the risk of losing me worth having a baby, or is me doing it to please you worth me leaving my grandkids? It's possible I could die having a baby."
"I don't want you to die," Michael said.
"If I can't have a baby, you won't marry me right?" Angela asked.
"You know I don't want anything to happen to you. I am concerned about that, but I can't give you an answer right now," Michael responded.
Angela told Michael to decide whether he wanted to be her husband and live in America or have a baby and remain in Nigeria. Angela didn't want Michael to miss out on being a father, but she also didn't want him to waste her time.
PAUL AND KARINE
Paul said Karine liked their "studio home" in the trailer park at first but she didn't seem happy anymore.
Paul also still needed a job, so he met up with his mother, Mary, to receive some advice while shopping for dog toys and treats at a pet store.
Mary was trying to push her son to be on his own and take care of his family, but Paul said he had applied for many jobs and was denied because of his criminal record in which he had been convicted for a felony, arson, years ago.
Paul told Mary that Karine wasn't in a great mood and she was homesick. Mary explained living in the United States was a huge adjustment for Karine, especially because of the English language.
Paul also said Karine wasn't happy with her body and he tried to tell her all the time that she's beautiful.
"I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is kind of like a deadbeat," Mary admitted to her son.
Mary told Paul it wasn't fair to his baby Pierre that he didn't have a job and he needed to step up and be a man for his family. Mary wanted to see Paul work, provide and be responsible.
Paul asked a woman at the pet store if they were hiring, and she replied, "No, we're not."
TANIA AND SYNGIN
Tania and Syngin were packed and ready to begin their trip to South Africa so Syngin could be reunited with his brother, who nearly died from a blood clot.
Tania and Syngin were shown getting a ride to a hotel in New York, where they intended to stay for one night before heading to the airport. In the car, Syngin asked Tania not to care about his actions in South Africa so things could go smoothly and he could have fun.
But Tania didn't want to see Syngin party hard and get drunk. Tania said Syngin tends to drink a lot with his friends and things can get out-of-hand and overwhelming.
"I feel like I'm not being heard, or if I am being heard, I am not being taken seriously," Tania said.
But Syngin didn't like feeling controlled by his wife, and he also didn't want to fight with Tania in front of his family and friends.
"We can sometimes say things just to be mean, and that's when it can get really toxic. I think definitely this trip to South Africa will show me some type of clarity if I'm [making] the right decision in staying in America and the wrong decision leaving -- but that has yet to be determined," Syngin told the cameras.
The next day, Tania said she didn't like arguing with Syngin and sometimes their conversations just got a little heated. Tania believed that even when she and Syngin bickered, they still loved each other a lot and their mutual love was apparent.
But Syngin told the cameras he didn't want to fight once they got to South Africa.
At the airport, Syngin's mother and sister were waiting for the couple, and they were absolutely thrilled to see Syngin again. Syngin's sister gushed about how much she missed her brother and how Syngin was probably missing South Africa.
Syngin and his loved ones had a warm reunion, and Syngin said, "It feels like I'm coming home; it feels like I never left." Tania was apparently annoyed and a little worried Syngin was so excited.
"Syngin being away is actually quite tough," Syngin's mother told the cameras. "He says he's been going through a rough patch, and he deserves to be happy. But I'm going to find out soon."
Syngin spent a day shopping with his mother and sister and explained how there was a lot of tension in his marriage to Tania. Syngin admitted he and Tania were just very "different people" in that Tania wanted children sooner rather than later and she didn't like his drinking habits.
Syngin said he felt pressure to please his wife all the time when he had given up so much to be with her, and his family worried Tania was changing him into a different person -- a person he didn't want to be.
"We make each other happy, but we make each other angry and sad as well," Syngin pointed out. "But I want to just make each other happy... I don't want to waste any more time."
Syngin didn't want to stay with Tania for two more years just to break up at that point, and so he confessed he was "confused" and didn't know where he stood.
Syngin's family thought Syngin and Tania just got married too fast and rushed into things.