'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' recap: Angela and Michael fight again, Elizabeth converts to Andrei's religion, Larissa gets kicked out of apartment for reconciling with Eric
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Elizabeth Potthast converting to Andrei Castravet's religion amid tension over gender roles, Larissa Dos Santos Lima getting kicked out of her friend Carmen's apartment after getting back together with Eric Nichols, and Angela Deem fighting with Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria and questioning his ability to be her husband during Sunday night's Season 5 episode on TLC.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears, and there is much more to come.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the sixth episode of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
COLT AND JESS
Colt said Jess and Debbie's first meeting didn't go exactly how he had wanted, but he excused his mother for just being exhausted after traveling.
Colt, however, booked a hotel room for Jess and himself so they could have some privacy and "a little fun."
Jess was apparently relieved she and Colt wouldn't have to hook up with his mother in the same room, and Colt acknowledged sharing one hotel room at first was his "mistake."
Jess told Colt that Debbie had overreacted by yelling and slamming doors, and Colt feared this was going to be a repeat situation of how Debbie had treated Larissa and vice versa. Jess clearly wasn't impressed with Debbie, and that could only result in problems for Colt.
Larissa had warned Jess to be careful, and while Jess didn't believe her at first, Jess was starting to see Larissa's viewpoint of Debbie. Jess called Colt "a baby man," and he said that didn't make him feel good.
Both Colt and Jess had lost their father to a heart attack and cancer, respectively, so the pair bonded over taking care of one parent and doing everything for their mothers. Colt said Debbie wasn't the best person but she was his person.
Jess promised Colt that both of their families would have fun and barbecue, and Jess looked forward to hopefully seeing Debbie drunk.
The next morning, Debbie admitted she had "a meltdown" the night prior because she had been totally exhausted and overwhelmed by her travels. Debbie appeared to get a fresh start in Brazil, and she told Colt that she was very happy about sleeping in a separate room from the couple.
Debbie also confessed to Colt she had been upset the previous night after listening to Colt and Jess talk about their future together and having children. Debbie didn't think Colt and Jess had been dating long enough to talk like that, but Colt disagreed.
"I understand you're worried and you came down here to make sure I don't make the same mistake I did with Larissa, but at the same time, I feel like you're kind of sabotaging me," Colt told Debbie.
"You're having a freak out -- you went from zero to 100 in like one second and Jess thinks you're mad at her. You were slamming a door... I understand you were tired, but you don't have to be an assh-le."
Debbie felt she knew how to control herself around other people and didn't need a talking-to from Colt.
ADVERTISEMENT
Debbie expressed her fear to Colt that Jess had "a plan" for their relationship and there were "warning signs" Colt shouldn't ignore, but Colt said he was convinced Jess truly loved and cared for him.
Debbie thought Jess' intentions were to marry, have a baby and stay in the United States, and she feared Colt was blinded by lust, or in his mind, love.
Debbie then decided to speak to Jess alone and she didn't want her son to feel like he had to choose between his mother and girlfriend. Debbie apparently just wanted to find out whether Jess had an ulterior motives.
Debbie apologized to Jess for coming off upset and mad, and Jess said she understood Debbie was just tired. Jess told Debbie that her family was very excited to meet Debbie, but Debbie pointed out how talking about kids already was too soon.
"But with me, he's talked [about that] all the time," Jess said.
"That's what I'm concerned about," Debbie replied.
Jess admitted her work visa was about to expire, and she felt like Debbie was interrogating her with questions. Jess told Debbie that she'd be okay with returning to Brazil or maybe marrying Colt and moving to the United States permanently.
Debbie told Jess that Colt's ex-wife used him to get into the United States and had really hurt him, but Jess didn't want Debbie to judge her on being Brazilian.
After Debbie pointed out Jess could be using Colt for a Green Card also, Jess told the cameras that Larissa had been "right" about Debbie and suggested Colt's mother was overprotective and overbearing.
Debbie told Jess that she didn't want to put Colt in the middle of them or make him choose, so she hoped they could get along. Debbie told Jess that they should get to know each other better and would probably determine they are both sweethearts.
"I don't think Jess understands the type of bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," Debbie told the cameras.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Elizabeth and Andrei toured wedding venues in Moldova to get the ball rolling on their wedding plans.
ADVERTISEMENT
Elizabeth asked Andrei to lock the car with his father and their baby girl inside, but Andrei snapped at her and said they were getting off to the wrong foot that morning because she was behaving "OCD" and "annoying."
The couple's first choice of venue was a room in what appeared to be a strip mall, and Elizabeth seemed far from pleased. The hall could fit 60 people, which Andrei said was "perfect," but Elizabeth said the place was "tacky" and the furniture was outdated.
Elizabeth and Andrei got to glance at a menu, which featured entrees like pork and rabbit, and Elizabeth worried her family was going to be "weirded out" by the dishes because they were so unique different from American food.
Elizabeth suggested they eat fried chicken at the wedding, but Andrei was totally against the idea.
"It's not about her family. It's about our wedding. It's all about us, and if they don't like it, they may go around the corner and eat some American fast food," Andrei griped in a confessional.
Elizabeth's family had a lot of concerns about traveling to Moldova, including whether it was dangerous or "corrupt." Elizabeth therefore wanted to taste food before booking a venue for their wedding.
Elizabeth told Andrei that he wasn't being patient and was making it very difficult for her to be nice to him because of his attitude. Elizabeth tried to explain to the cameras what she wanted, but Andrei kept interrupting her.
"You're f-cking annoying me," Andrei told Elizabeth.
"You're annoying!" Elizabeth yelled back.
"You shut up," Andrei snapped back. "Don't f-cking tell me to do this now."
"You shut up," Elizabeth responded.
ADVERTISEMENT
Elizabeth told Andrei that she had every right to speak her thoughts, even with them being in his native country. Andrei told Elizabeth to finish her thoughts, but then she stormed off and was finished with the conversation.
Elizabeth didn't understand why Andrei was trying to act like such a macho, alpha male and wondered whether being in Moldova was changing her husband's attitude and personality. But Andrei told the cameras that Elizabeth needed to step down from her "high horse" and relax.
Andrei said he didn't want his father to see Elizabeth behave that way, and he was apparently losing patience with his wife.
Elizabeth wished looking for a wedding venue would be more enjoyable, but she said this type of fight was typical in her marriage because Andrei allegedly made a habit of interrupting her when she was never allowed to interrupt him since he's "a man."
Elizabeth was then wowed by an upscale, beautiful garden venue with good food and beautiful decor and scenery. Elizabeth was pleased with everything and said the food was "delicious," although she admitted it looked "weird."
The wedding would cost about $5,400 with 60 people attending, and Elizabeth seemed fine with that. The couple was slowly coming around to enjoying each other's company and looking forward to their nuptials.
Elizabeth thought Jenn, her hard-to-please sister, would even love the wedding venue.
As Elizabeth was explaining to Andrei how her family would feel about the venue, he interrupted her again -- but this time, Andrei said, "Sorry," which apparently shocked his wife and made her very happy.
Andrei, Elizabeth, their daughter Eleanor, and Andrei's parents later went to a playground together. Elizabeth worried about germs and wasn't impressed by the playground, but she was also excited to see where Andrei grew up playing as a child.
Elizabeth was worried how her family was going to react to her wedding given they have high standards and expectations, and she also feared her outspoken relatives might offend Andrei's traditional and conservative parents.
Andrei's mother Vasilisa suggested they could take Elizabeth's family to central park, but Andrei didn't seem like he was interested in trying to impress Elizabeth's family.
Elizabeth asked Andrei to explain to his family how he didn't give her family any time to prepare or plan for the wedding, and Andrei translated the following for his parents in Romanian: "She said that we did give them too little notice and they didn't have time to plan."
"I did this on purpose, so they cannot come," Andrei added.
Elizabeth wasn't sure if Andrei had translated properly because Vasilisa seemed to take Andrei's side in the matter, and Andrei told Elizabeth to learn the language so she could speak for herself. With that being said, Elizabeth replied by saying she was working on it.
Elizabeth then went to Andrei's church to convert to his religion of Christian Orthodox. Elizabeth dressed in all white and wore a head scarf, and she acknowledged, "This is literally another world!"
As the ceremony commenced, Elizabeth didn't know what she was doing and why she was doing it. Elizabeth was thankful at the time her family wasn't there yet or else they'd probably think, "What did you just get yourself into?"
Andrei said he was proud of his wife and Elizabeth accepting his religion would only make their marriage stronger.
Elizabeth just wanted to be viewed on the same level as men, but Andrei told the cameras conservative rules of his faith and culture should be followed. Andrei's brother and sister-in-law also expected Elizabeth to listen to her husband more often.
Andrei wanted Elizabeth to wear her head scarf for the rest of the day, but she wasn't okay with that. Andrei's sister-in-law told the cameras Andrei needed to act like a real man, and she advised Andrei and Elizabeth to read a book on family and gender roles.
"I think the woman stays with the child while the man works," Andrei's sister-in-law said.
Andrei apparently desired independence and being the breadwinner, and he told Elizabeth that the man in a relationship is the "brain" while the woman is the "neck." Elizabeth was raised differently and was prepared to put her husband in his place, even if it embarrassed him in front of his loved ones.
ADVERTISEMENT
LARISSA
Larissa paid her attorney Adam a visit because she was scheduled to appear in court within a few weeks for her third arrest stemming from a January 2019 fight with Colt at his home in Las Vegas.
Larissa had completed her community service and angry management/domestic-violence classes, so she was hoping her charges would be reduced to disorderly conduct so her chances of obtaining a Green Card would be increased.
Because of Larissa's experience, she hoped to stay in the United States and work in immigration somehow -- not as a lawyer but maybe a secretary or assistant.
Despite previously filing a protective order against Eric Nichols, Larissa told Adam the drama was over with. Adam had advised Larissa to stay away from Eric amid her legal troubles.
Adam explained that since Larissa had remained trouble free, she would likely get off on a disorderly conduct charge, and Larissa was relieved and said that sounded so good. But if Larissa got in trouble again, she would be convicted of domestic violence and ICE would come onboard and probably deport her back to Brazil.
Larissa said she couldn't imagine anything worse than being arrested again and potentially deported, so she seemed more than willing to be on her best behavior.
Larissa was then shown meeting up with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols at a restaurant. She was excited to be dating him again because she said she felt "sad and lonely" without him when she was single.
Eric thought the time they had spent apart changed Larissa for the better and that she seemed ready for a serious relationship. Eric said they had spent too much time together when they were dating, and he seemed to know which areas they could improve on going forward.
Larissa told Eric that he had been "cheap" during their romance, which surprised him, and so she asked him to let the money "flow" for her -- like paying for her "boobs."
Larissa, however, thanked Eric for accepting her just the way she is, and Eric told the cameras he was happy about getting back together with Larissa because she kept his life interesting and entertaining.
The couple then agreed to get a cat together, and Larissa said, "I feel like breaking up with you was not right, and I feel like, with you, I can see a future."
ADVERTISEMENT
"Me too," Eric agreed.
Larissa worried, however, her friend Carmen wouldn't like the revived relationship because Carmen apparently believed Eric wasn't good for Larissa. Larissa viewed Carmen as a best friend and mother figure and really respected her opinion, so that was a problem.
But Larissa said she had essentially bad-mouthed Eric to Carmen and that's why Carmen didn't like him or approve of them being together. Larissa therefore thought she was doing the right thing for love by giving Eric another chance.
Larissa later told Carmen that she and Eric were "back together," and Carmen was not happy. Carmen believed Larissa was putting her emotions first but she didn't need a man by her side.
Larissa told Carmen that Eric accepted her past and didn't care about her mistakes, which she really respected and appreciated about him. But Carmen didn't want Larissa to get into trouble again, fearing Larissa's relationship with Eric might end up the same way her marriage to Colt did.
Carmen asked Larissa to leave her apartment by the end of the weekend if she was going to date Eric again. Carmen wanted nothing to do with Eric and said she wasn't going to forget what he did.
Carmen essentially warned Larissa she'd have no one in her life if she chose Eric over their friendship. Larissa didn't want to be alone forever, but she said she had some thinking to do.
"I didn't come to America to be homeless. F-ck my life," Larissa lamented.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Angela and Michael had to plan a wedding in only a few weeks, so she noted they had a big job ahead of them with many tasks to do.
Angela bought Michael two suits for their wedding and Michael said it was "amazing" and he was so excited. Michael could tell the suits were expensive, and she had picked him out a lavender suit as well as a white suit.
Angela wanted an American wedding despite tying the knot in Nigeria, and Michael said he loved his flashy, bright suit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Michael then brought Angela to meet a guy named Dawa, who had lived in the United States before, and his friends. Angela didn't understand why Michael wanted to ask Dawa questions about living in America when she herself is from America and he'd be joining her life.
Michael said Dawa has dual citizenship in Nigeria and the United States. Michael seemed to hope his pals would convince Angela to live in Nigeria longer than initially anticipated.
"I know how it is and I cannot live here. I'll listen out of respect for your friend, but I am not moving here," Angela told Michael, adding, "I love America."
Angela was already upset she had to get married in Nigeria and apply for a spousal visa, so she couldn't believe Michael was essentially asking her to move to Nigeria.
Angela told the cameras she has so much family who depends on her and she's a "spoiled" American who couldn't possibly give up running water and electricity.
When Angela sat down with Michael's friends, it was quiet and awkward because Angela realized she'd be meeting with three women. Angela was furious because she thought she was going to be introduced to a man, so she immediately said, "I'm done," and walked away.
"I want to be away from you. There is not going to be a marriage. Tell a woman to tell me what the f-ck is going on in America. F-ck that and f-ck you too," Angela told Michael.
Michael tried to explain once they got back in the car that Dawa wasn't present at the gathering and he didn't know why, but Angela screamed at him to shut up and "go to hell."
Angela didn't like the idea of Michael going and hanging out with several women when she couldn't be there, and she was incredibly pissed off. Angela didn't even like Michael communicating with women on social media.
"I don't need to marry a stupid man. [Those women] aren't going to tell me anything about my household or about you... So maybe you need to marry one of them, Michael. Hang out with women. When did you think I was going to agree with that?!" Angela shouted.
Skyla then called Angela on the phone and said Angela's grandmother had "lost her mind." Angela explained those are the signs of dementia and Skyla needed to take her "mama" to the hospital.
Angela told Michael that her mother wasn't doing well and something was going on. Angela said she didn't have the energy to worry about her mother and fight with Michael at the same time, so she said she was done talking about it.
Michael said he understood and there was a lot of stress in Angela's life that was probably making her upset. Michael was concerned about his future wife and seemed to do everything he could to calm her down and support her.
"I didn't mean to harm you. I am only connected to the guy, not the ladies," Michael assured Angela. "I don't have any connection with them."
Angela told Michael that she didn't come to Nigeria to fight with him -- she traveled to a foreign country to marry him and be with him. The pair therefore reconciled and held hands.
"Does he really know what's going on with me as a person at home with my mom's health?" Angela questioned in a confessional.
"I'm scared that I might not see my mother again. This trip is to see if Michael is ready to be a husband, my husband, and right at this moment, I don't see it."
KALANI AND ASUELU
A few days after Kalani and Asuelu returned home from California, Asuelu said things between Kalani's family and himself were very "tense" and nobody wanted to talk to him -- probably because he didn't want to talk to them.
Kalani's father Low then invited Asuelu to walk the dog with him so they could talk.
Asuelu shared his side of the story by saying Kalani's mother Lisa had asked him many questions about the differences between American and Samoan women, and Asuelu admitted to calling women in the U.S. "lazy."
Asuelu, however, said Lisa took his words the wrong way. Low acknowledged men in Samoa want to control their wives and that's the culture, but he said he didn't raise his daughters to put up with that behavior and be submissive.
ADVERTISEMENT
Low told Asuelu it wasn't good for his sons when they watch him fight Kalani, and Asuelu agreed. Asuelu added that sometimes what he wants to say doesn't translate into English well and so he ends up swearing at Kalani.
Low told Asuelu that swearing at Lisa and Kalani was "unacceptable," and Asuelu confessed to "doing really bad things." Asuelu realized it was even worse to behave as he did considering it was his son Oliver's birthday party.
Low pointed out that Asuelu never apologized to Kalani, and he was apparently fed up with giving Asuelu second, third and fourth chances. Low was trying his best "not to get violent," but he demanded, "You need to learn how to treat your wife, because I'm not having that."
Low noted he'd be keeping an eye on Asuelu, but Asuelu insisted he was really sorry and intended to be more careful with his words and actions. Asuelu also planned to apologize to Kalani.
TANIA AND SYNGIN
Syngin learned his brother was in the ICU with a blood cloth, so he was going through tough times considering things were also tense with Tania over their future and financial burdens.
Syngin's brother admitted he had a near-death experience, and Syngin felt awful he couldn't be in South Africa for him. Syngin said he and his brother are five years apart but still best friends.
In fact, Syngin's brother would have been his best man in his wedding if it had been possible.
Two weeks into Syngin's stay in America, his grandmother had passed away. Syngin said that was a really hard time for him because he was unable to travel back home for the arrangements due to the K-1 visa.
Syngin's heart was hurting and he was in distress. Syngin also recognized he had "a lot of issues" with Tania "to sort out."
Syngin realized life can be taken away from you in an instant, so he decided to put his differences with Tania aside until he could determine his brother's health crisis was over.
Syngin therefore opted to talk things out with Tania over coffee, and Tania was incredibly supportive. Tania told Syngin that if he wanted or needed to fly to South Africa, she'd be totally okay with that despite the cost and her needing him after her accident.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tania asked Syngin what he wanted from her and out of their future given their last conversation didn't go so well. Tania felt like Syngin just wanted out of their relationship and his responsibilities whenever he wanted, and after two years together, that didn't sit well with Tania.
"I know change really needs to happen or else this ain't gonna work," Syngin told Tania.
Tania worried Syngin being reunited with his family would make him miss them, ant to be with them again, and potentially want to move back to South Africa.