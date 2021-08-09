'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' finale: Tiffany says Ronald marriage is "over," Natalie dumps Mike and moves out, Angela decides she won't have Michael's baby, and Chuck cries after Andrei and Charlie brawl
The Happily Ever After? season stars 90 Day Fiance Season 8 couples Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 36-year-old from Kyiv, Ukraine; Julia Trubkina, a 27-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia, and Brandon Gibbs, a 28-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA; and Jovi Dufren, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine.
The show also stars three returning Happily Ever After? Season 5 couples: Angela, a 54-year-old Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 32-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria; Kalani, a 32-year-old from Washington, UT, and Asuelu, a 25-year-old from Utulaelae, Samoa; and Elizabeth, a 30-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei, a 34-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 couple Tiffany, a 29-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald, a 31-year-old from South Africa, are Season 6 Happily Ever After? cast members.
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? documents married 90 Day Fiance couples navigating life, hardships, family, children and unexpected obstacles.
The new season has already featured cultural differences, family arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears.
Below is the latest on several90 Day Fiance couples, according to the final episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season.
MIKE AND NATALIE
Natalie came home from her friend Juliana's house with a suitcase in her hands, which made Mike's heart "sink."
Natalie worried Mike was going to make her feel guilty or try to convince her to stay. She said guilt may stop her from leaving and she wanted to do what she felt she had to do.
Natalie explained to Mike that she wanted to stay with Juliana since they fought so much and so her plan was to pack some clothes.
"So you're saying you're leaving?" Mike asked.
"I just feel like we came to the point where it's terrible. I'm suffering a lot. I don't want us to fight anymore. I'm tired [of trying to prove] anything and I can't be here," Natalie responded. "I don't have anyone here."
Natalie said she was "100 percent committed" to what she wanted to do -- and so she was "out."
Mike told his wife that this wasn't the right way to make a change and she was either "in" their marriage or "out." When Natalie didn't respond, he said it looked like she was out.
Natalie explained how she couldn't take any more, and Mike replied, "Don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya."
Mike told the cameras that Natalie was officially Juliana's problem now, and Natalie accused Mike of being in denial that she was never going to return to their life together and that situation.
Natalie said it wasn't hard for her to leave Mike because she had pushed her into feeling this way after calling off their first wedding, "neglecting" her feelings and believing his mother Trish over her. Natalie told the cameras there was no point in talking to him.
Natalie claimed to feel "emotionally bankrupt" and insisted she didn't care anymore.
Mike refused to chase Natalie because he said he had poured his heart out to her and she refused to listen.
Juliana then entered Mike's house and awkwardly asked to use the bathroom. Juliana told Mike that she could feel for him but everything was going to be okay, and she gave him a hug.
"I was definitely taking it one step at a time when Natalie came over here on the K-1 visa, and I have put a lot of love and dedication into this. I never gave up, and I just don't feel like Natalie loves me," Mike lamented in a confessional.
"It really hurts me to say that, it really does. I honestly thought she had love for me, but maybe it was just bullsh-t."
Natalie said she felt lost, like a bird that had been shot and must wait to heal in order to fly again.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Elizabeth and Andrei headed to an adults-only family cookout at Chuck's house. Chuck was hoping his family members could hit a re-set button and start fresh, but Andrei said he wasn't going to keep his mouth shut if one of Elizabeth's siblings came at him.
Andrei called Elizabeth's sisters Jenn and Becky "b-tches," which upset Elizabeth, and he complained about how Elizabeth's brother Charlie's behavior "disgusting."
Andrei said his intention was to be there for Chuck and support him as a business partner. Andrei noted Chuck was the only reason why he had chosen to attend the barbecue, and Andrei insisted to Chuck that he was "not the problem" in the family.
Chuck said he loved Andrei's energy and was blown away by his work ethic, and so Chuck confirmed how he certainly didn't view Andrei as the problem in his family.
Becky told the cameras that Chuck stirred the pot and once the water was about to boil over the pot, her dad walked away and let things explode. Once Jenn arrived, Becky pointed out how Chuck hadn't called her in a while to ask her advice on an investment property.
Jenn said it was becoming increasingly more obvious that Chuck was pushing his own children out of the family business, and arguing immediately erupted between Elizabeth's sisters and Andrei.
Elizabeth admitted her nerves were "through the roof" and she couldn't even eat, and then Charlie stepped into the party and apparently said, "I'm here, call the cops."
Andrei told Charlie to sit down since it was clear he had no intention to reconcile, and Charlie yelled at Andrei that he couldn't tell him what to do and wasn't running the place.
The two men then got in each other's faces and physically brawled! It appears Andrei tackled Charlie to the ground, and the women had to break up the fight as Chuck repeatedly yelled, "Stop!"
Elizabeth then yelled at Charlie's wife to shut up, calling Megan "a little b-tch" and "a dumb b-tch" after Megan allegedly pushed Elizabeth and scratched her face with her long nails.
Megan called Andrei "trash" and started swearing in Chuck's face, and Chuck said he was about to have a heart attack. Everyone screamed and swore at each other, and Andrei challenged Charlie from a distance.
"You fight with my son and we're done," Chuck told Andrei. "You'd better settle down right now."
Andrei "woke up a little bit" as a result and walked away from the fight. Chuck then broke down crying and said, "This is my worst nightmare. I thought I was going to see my family together and heal tonight, but it got worse."
Megan told Chuck he had allowed "a piece of sh-t" to destroy his family, and Chuck cried about how he didn't care about the business and only cared about his family.
Jenn told Charlie that he had issues and it wasn't okay for Megan to scratch Elizabeth's face. She wasn't sure it made sense to stay in a business when family relationships were being torn apart because of it.
Andrei yelled at Charlie that he hits "like a woman," and then Charlie scolded Chuck for being okay with having a son-in-law who asks for $100,000 and then attempts to fight his children.
As Andrei continued to scream at Charlie while being held back physically, Chuck decided to kick Andrei out of his house.
Becky said Charlie had started the fight but both her brother and Andrei were to blame. She said drama had never been so bad in her family before, and Becky's husband said he wanted nothing to do with the family going forward.
Becky intended to leave the family business and said her family would never be the same again.
Elizabeth called Charlie "a loser" before she stormed out of Chuck's house, and then Charlie and Megan proceeded to yell at Chuck for seemingly taking Andrei's side. Charlie told Chuck that he had his head up Andrei's ass and let all of this happen.
Chuck called the night "traumatic" and was sad his family was unable to unite.
Elizabeth questioned if she and Andrei should just move and get away from everything, but Andrei said he was now stable in Chuck's business and the two of them were going to continue working with each other no matter what.
Meanwhile, Charlie threatened to take down Andrei in the future.
"He got me on the ground this one time, but I'll be back," Charlie told the cameras after leaving Chuck's house.
KALANI AND ASUELU
After Asuelu, Kalani and Kolini got into a huge fight with Asuelu's mother Lesina and sister Tammy over the topic of Kalani getting pregnant again, the family was trying to recover.
Kalani told Asuelu that his baby-blanket gift for Christmas was inappropriate and had made things "so uncomfortable," but Kalani didn't seem to want to pick a fight since Asuelu already appeared upset and depressed over his failing relationship with his family members.
Kalani admitted to Asuelu that she didn't want to have a relationship with Lesina and Tammy anymore, and she hoped he would back away from them too since all they seemed to do was stress him out.
"If he's fighting with them, then he's very short with me and doesn't really want to talk. And that brings a lot of sh-t into my marriage, so I just don't want to deal with it," Kalani explained in a confessional.
Asuelu felt sad about the idea he may never see his mother again given she was traveling back to Samoa, but Kalani assured her husband that he had done everything he could to salvage his relationship with her.
Asuelu told Kalani that he appreciated her and her loved ones, and Kalani's mother said she was proud of her son-in-law for growing and being a good husband and father.
Kalani's mother Lisa then revealed how being separated from Kalani's father Low, who had been working in California, was just too much for them to deal with. Lisa therefore planned to sell the house so she could move and be closer to California.
Kalani and Asuelu acknowledged being kicked out of Lisa and Low's home, essentially, was "horrible timing." The couple wasn't ready to get a place of their own, but Kalani intended to put a brave face on for her mother.
Asuelu's family had accused him of losing his culture and being more American than Samoan.
Family is apparently everything to people from Samoa, but Asuelu was upset about his mother advising him to leave Kalani and divorce her to find another woman who would be willing to give him more children.
Asuelu also wasn't sure he had enough money to send back home considering he had bills to pay and needed to take care of his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy.
After seeing advice from his Samoan friend Tui, Asuelu began questioning if moving to Samoa would solve all of his problems because Kalani could see how people live there and maybe come around to understanding Lesina and Tammy's perspective.
Asuelu also wondered if Kalani would be more likely to have another child if she's living in Samoa and would have fewer financial responsibilities.
Asuelu wanted to give his mother another chance, but Kalani found that annoying because she felt "entitled" to everything that Asuelu owned and didn't think Lesina truly cared for her son.
Asuelu then suggested to Kalani they could move to Samoa and build a house there, but she quickly replied, "No. I'd be away from my home and my family, and I don't feel comfortable."
Asuelu said he had lived in America for several years and changed drastically while accusing Kalani of not doing anything or trying to compromise. He said she should be open to the idea of becoming "a real Samoan girl."
Asuelu wanted Kalani to have more kids, respect his mother and speak his language, but Kalani believed she's a real Samoan woman no matter what given she's rooted in the culture and is half Samoan.
Kalani said she'd like to learn more about Samoan culture but wanted to figure things out in the United States. Kalani also wanted their children to be deeply tied to Samoan culture, and so she agreed to travel to Samoa and check it out.
Kalani told the cameras she and Asuelu are simply "completely different people" but she'd be willing to compromise and have a long month or two visit to Samoa. Kalani said Asuelu needed to adapt to American culture and shouldn't act like he was still living on an island.
TIFFANY AND RONALD
Tiffany and Ronald's couples' counseling session didn't go well and pretty much backfired. Ronald said Tiffany couldn't accept her faults and always blamed him for everything.
"What is she Queen? It's a two-way [street], man," Ronald complained.
Tiffany said with a laugh how Ronald couldn't accept a woman who stands on her own two feet, and Ronald saw Tiffany giggling from a distance and then yelled at her for not taking things seriously.
Tiffany wasn't okay with how Ronald spoke to her, and she lamented, "At this point, it makes me feel like there's nothing else we can do for us, like, I don't know where else we can go productively from here."
Tiffany called Ronald "a f-cking psycho" but said his anger didn't scare her. Tiffany said Ronald's outbursts didn't indicate he's a manly-man. Instead, she said people who react immediately with anger aren't very smart and lack emotional intelligence.
"To me, it's directly linked to stupidity," Tiffany complained to a producer, adding, "All he does is disappoint me and do dumb sh-t like this. But I married him, so I guess that's on me. Whatever."
Once the pair reunited in Ronald's home, she called him an "idiot," and he asked her what she was even doing in his place.
Tiffany told Ronald that he had acted like "an assh-le," and Ronald seemed desperate for his wife to take some responsibility in the argument. Ronald decided he was going to sleep alone, and then Tiffany smiled and called Ronald "a f-cking loser."
Ronald said he was trying to keep his marriage together and also keep himself composed even though he was going through a lot, and he began questioning whether it was all worth it because he could only take so much.
Ronald realized in that moment he had a lot of emotions bottled up and was much more upset with Tiffany that he had initially thought. Ronald said, however, he was going to fight for his children to stay in South Africa, even if it meant Tiffany flying back to the United States alone.
"I know it's not right to keep the kids away from their mother, but unfortunately, the mother has forced me [into this situation]," Ronald said. "Now it's my turn."
Ronald's mother was watching the kids while Ronald and Tiffany fought, and Tiffany woke up the next morning expecting a genuine apology from her husband, whom she claimed was very wrong.
The couple argued again in the morning, with Tiffany saying Ronald had mistreated her and she wasn't going to act like "a little b-tch" and let him walk all over her. Tiffany threatened to walk away from him and their relationship, and Ronald said Tiffany acted like she's royalty.
"You can literally go back to America," Ronald said, before accusing Tiffany of being "controlling" and telling her to get the "f-ck out" of his house.
Tiffany thought the amount of tension she had with Ronald was just "crazy," and he also admitted to having enough.
Tiffany said she felt very unwelcome and was ready to pick up her kids, leave, and get "out of this situation."
"I have it pretty good back home. I have zero need to accept his behavior. Our marriage is over," Tiffany noted.
JOVI AND YARA
Jovi and Yara apparently slept apart, in different hotel rooms, after their fight at a stripclub in Miami, FL. Yara told Gwen that she had been trying to make Jovi happy but he ultimately destroyed her night.
It was apparently Jovi's idea to sleep in a different room, and Gwen told Yara that she never should have agreed to go to a stripclub to begin with. Gwen was also upset her son had behaved that way, saying he had more growing-up to do.
Jovi told the cameras he decided to stay in a different room so he and Yara wouldn't fight in front of their baby, Mylah.
Jovi told Gwen that Yara had slapped him in the face when she wanted to go to the stripclub to begin with, and Gwen advised the couple to talk things out and "talk a lot." Gwen liked Yara and thought she had good intentions, and so she wanted the couple to work things out.
"Now I'm starting to worry that Jovi wasn't the one who's ready... Grow up, Jovi," Gwen scolded her son before leaving the couple alone to hash things out.
The couple then walked to the beach, and Yara said she wasn't sure whether her husband wanted to be single.
Jovi told Yara that she seemed to want to make a fight out of everything and she didn't seem happy in America. Jovi said Yara had failed to make friends and never seemed happy when he arrived home from work.
"Everything changed when you got to America," Jovi said.
Yara explained that everything was new to her and she was in a brand new country -- so of course things changed. The new mom also said if Jovi didn't accept her for who she is, he should leave and go find someone else to be with, someone who could make him happy.
"I don't want to be with anyone else. I want to be with you. We have a daughter to raise together now. I want to make changes. I want everything to be good," Jovi said.
Yara said Jovi needed to stop partying and going to the club as a result, but Jovi wasn't about to change his whole personality for his wife.
Jovi hoped to compromise because he didn't want to give up everything about himself for the sake of keeping his relationship going. Jovi wanted to raise Mylah in a healthy and happy family.
The couple agreed to try to make things work, but Yara said Jovi needed to try harder to make her happy. Yara didn't want Mylah to see her sad and crying all the time.
"If Jovi doesn't change, then I will need to put my happiness first and take Mylah back to Ukraine. Because if [I'm] there, my life will be much [easier]... I will [not be] stressed... My life in America is really a challenge," Yara explained, adding, "Who wants the Green Card when you live like this?!"
Yara had to leave her family and friends behind in Ukraine to be with Jovi in New Orleans, and so she said Jovi needed to show her that he could love and respect her and not be so childish.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Angela admitted she was totally unsure about whether she wanted to have another baby. While she wanted to give Michael the chance to be a biological father, she just had weight-loss surgery done and wanted to be healthy for her kids and grandchildren.
Michael's tested sperm apparently came back as viable, and so Angela brought Skyla to a fertility clinic with her. Angela was apparently still hoping Skyla would give her one of her eggs so Angela could get pregnant through in vitro fertilization.
"Mama, you're not getting my egg," Skyla confirmed before meeting with the doctor.
Skyla told the doctor that she was just with Angela for support and hoped her mother would discover carrying a baby wasn't the right thing to do. Skyla hoped Angela at age 55 would put her foot down and tell Michael that having a baby was no longer an option.
Angela learned IVF is a very complicated process but could be done with a surrogate.
Angela and Skyla were told that the process to donate an egg can cause headaches, nausea, weight gain, and ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome -- when ovaries swell and can cause pain and bleeding.
The syndrome apparently happens five percent of the time and can put a woman in the hospital.
"I was only thinking about myself, but now, I really don't think it's right pressuring Skyla after hearing the risks from the doctor. I don't want to jeopardize Skyla's health for something that Michael wants," Angela explained.
The doctor also warned Angela that her baby would be Skyla's half-sibling and aunt/uncle at the same time if Skyla opted to donate her egg. Angela would also be the baby's mother and grandmother simultaneously, which completely creeped Angela out.
The whole process can cost over $100,000 for just the medical requirements, and Angela also faced the risk of not having a healthy pregnancy due to her advanced maternal age. If Angela attempted to tote a baby, she could develop high blood pressure as well as diabetes.
"Mom, you don't want to go through all this... You're trying to get your health together, and this would honestly set you all the way back," Skyla explained to her mother.
Angela worried about disappointing her husband, but the doctor explained how Angela would have no guarantee about having a baby even with in vitro fertilization.
Angela wanted to make Michael happy, but after talking to a doctor about the cost and the risk and how getting pregnant could affect her weight-loss journey, she decided it didn't make sense to have a baby.
"Maybe he'll want to get divorced," Angela said. "That would be devastating if he divorced me."
But Angela acknowledged she can't make miracles happen and nature had taken its course.
"I'm too f-cking old," Angela said.
"I'm a ball of nerves just thinking about telling Michael. I mean, honestly, I dread it. I'm just praying he doesn't get too mad, and I hope he understands why. But it's not right to keep secrets and we're going to have this conversation."