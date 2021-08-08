'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' Couples Now: Where are they now? Who is still together? Which couples have split up and divorced? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/08/2021
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season is wrapping on TLC this month -- so what's the current status of Happily Ever After?'s former couples -- who is still together, who has broken up, and where are they all now?
ADVERTISEMENT
Each season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? follows couples from prior seasons of 90 Day Fiance or the franchise's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spinoff and documents the ups and downs of their romances post-engagement or post-marriage.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? first premiered on TLC in 2016 and numerous couples have been involved in explosive fights, confrontations, and hardships -- with a whole lot of love and mushy moments in between -- over the seasons.