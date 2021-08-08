90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season is wrapping on TLC this month -- so what's the current status of Happily Ever After?'s former couples -- who is still together, who has broken up, and where are they all now?

Each season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? follows couples from prior seasons of 90 Day Fiance or the franchise's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spinoff and documents the ups and downs of their romances post-engagement or post-marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? first premiered on TLC in 2016 and numerous couples have been involved in explosive fights, confrontations, and hardships -- with a whole lot of love and mushy moments in between -- over the seasons.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season followed married couples Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, as well as former couple Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima and their new partners.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fourth season aired on TLC in 2019 and starred Elizabeth and Andrei, Colt and Larissa, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield, and Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno.

So are couples like Nicole and Azan still together despite people questioning Azan's "shady" actions and alleged "infidelity?"

And what happened to the rest of the couples who appeared on the first three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

What is the latest with couples like Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali, Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters, Kyle Huckabee and Bajaree "Noon" Boonma, Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, and Brett Otto and Daya De Arce?


Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples are still together and which couples have split up? And where are they now?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to view which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples are still together, who has split and broken up, and where all of these couples are now!

