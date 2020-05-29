'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' Couples Now: Where are they now? Who is still together? Which couples have split? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/29/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiered on TLC nearly four years ago and has featured a total of fourteen couples on the four seasons that have aired so far -- so what is the current status of all those couples: who is still together, who has split, and where are they now?
Season 1 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? debuted in September 2016, and over the past four seasons, fourteen couples have been involved in explosive fights, confrontations, and hardships -- with a whole lot of love and mushy moments in between.
Each season, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- which will premiere Season 5 on TLC next month -- follows couples from prior 90 Day Fiance seasons and documents the ups and downs of their romances post-engagement or post-marriage.