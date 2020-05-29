90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiered on TLC nearly four years ago and has featured a total of fourteen couples on the four seasons that have aired so far -- so what is the current status of all those couples: who is still together, who has split, and where are they now?

Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? debuted in September 2016, and over the past four seasons, fourteen couples have been involved in explosive fights, confrontations, and hardships -- with a whole lot of love and mushy moments in between.

Each season, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- which will premiere Season 5 on TLC next month -- follows couples from prior 90 Day Fiance seasons and documents the ups and downs of their romances post-engagement or post-marriage.

The fourth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC in 2019 and starred Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, Colt Johnson and Larissa Christina Dos Santos Lima, Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield, and Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno.

Are Nicole and Azan still together despite people questioning Azan's "shady" actions and alleged "infidelity?"

Have Pedro and Chantel stayed together despite their arguments and the continuing feuding of their families?

What 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples are still together and which couples have split? And where are they now?

And what happened to the rest of the couples who appeared on the first three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

What is the latest with couples like Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali, Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters, Kyle Huckabee and Bajaree "Noon" Boonma, Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, and Brett Otto and Daya De Arce?

