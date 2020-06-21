'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' Couples Now: Where are they now? Who is still together? What couples have broken up? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/21/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season premiered on TLC last week -- so what is the current status of Happily Ever After?'s former couples -- who's still together, who has broken up, and where are they all now?
Season 1 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? debuted on TLC in September 2016, and during the past four seasons, fourteen couples have been involved in explosive fights, confrontations, and hardships -- with a whole lot of love and mushy moments in between.
Each season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? follows couples from prior 90 Day Fiance seasons and documents the ups and downs of their romances post-engagement or post-marriage.