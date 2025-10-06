'90 Day Fiance': Gino reads Jasmine a fiery letter, Darcey tells Georgi to divorce, Brandon makes a shocking decision
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/06/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Gino Palazzolo reading Jasmine Pineda a fiery letter, Darcey Silva pushing Georgi Rusev to file for divorce, and Brandon Gibbs revealing a shocking decision during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort -- and Jasmine also dropping the bombshell that she was pregnant with the child of Matt, who she began seeing when she had convinced Gino to "open" their marriage.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
Below is what happened on Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
JASMINE and MATT
Jasmine and Matt were shown building a bassinet for a baby girl, and Matt complained, "It's just too much pink!"
Jasmine didn't understand why Matt had such a problem with pink, especially because it's her favorite color.
Matt explained how Jasmine, with her long finger nails and sexy outfits, was too much like a Barbie doll.
"I don't know who you are anymore... You criticize me. I cannot work long nails, I can't dress this way, I curse too much -- this and that. You're not even considering my feelings! Where is the Matt in Michigan who was like, 'Let's go to Florida; I'm going to make you happy?'" Jasmine asked.
Jasmine complained about how his family didn't even know about her and he seemed embarrassed of her.
Matt explained that his Romanian family was very religious and they may not approve of Jasmine or the fact the couple got pregnant before marriage.
"Why did you agree to be in an open marriage then to begin with?" Jasmine asked.
"Because I'm an idiot," Matt admitted with a laugh.
Matt pointed out how Jasmine's family didn't know he existed either. But Jasmine insisted that her American family knew about him, including Gino, and that everything was going to be fine.
Matt told the cameras that he simply didn't want to break his mother's heart. However, he promised Jasmine that she'd be able to meet his Romanian childhood friend, David, very soon, which was a step in the right direction.
"But it's just a little bandage. It's not going to fix the real issue," Jasmine lamented in a confessional, before adding, "This baby's coming any time. I am six months pregnant, so we are kind of running out of time."
When Jasmine met David, she put her foot in her mouth a little bit by bringing up Dracula to describe her knowledge of his culture.
Jasmine also asked David about his past with Matt and whether Matt was promiscuous. David said, "Not that I know of," and it was a little awkward.
David admitted to the cameras it was going to be difficult for Matt's mom to be okay with Matt dating a pregnant woman who was still technically married to another man.
David could tell it was a complicated situation, and during the gathering, Jasmine got upset and left the table. David thought it was probably time for Matt to share the news with his mother and sister at least.
"He doesn't even want to show my belly. He doesn't even want to share with close people that we're expecting. I feel I'm all alone," Jasmine told David.
"I can't make her happy bro," Matt complained.
"I don't know who's worse -- Gino or you. It's a very tight match," Jasmine announced at the table.
Jasmine joked to David about how Jasmine was his roommate, and that made her flip out and curse. Jasmine could tell David was "disgusted" by Matt's behavior since David had shown her empathy and understanding.
Later on, Gino unblocked Jasmine so that he could call her and read a letter he had written to her.
Over the phone, Gino recalled how he and Jasmine had such a strong bond in Panama but then she treated him "horribly" in Michigan.
"It was though you never really wanted to be with me. I find the timing of you receiving your green card and sleeping at Matt's very significant. It is obvious that you used me to come to the U.S. and obtained a green card. This was the biggest mistake of my life," Gino read.
"You stabbed me in the back, used me and broke my heart. I invested a lot in this relationship. You owe me $40,000 for all the money I transferred to Panama during the three years you were in Panama. You owe me $10,000 for our wedding because it was a f-cking scam!"
Jasmine claimed that she didn't even want a wedding, and then Gino continued to rattle of expenses that Jasmine owed him for -- including the cost of her K-1 visa and green card.
"I need $5,000 also for a divorce lawyer to go through a divorce," Gino shouted.
"All this money adds up to a good $70,000. You never intended to be with me! It was a scam and it was marriage fraud to the T."
Jasmine insisted she's not a criminal because she simply married a man she loved and it didn't work out.
"Go back to Panama and I would be happy!" Gino snapped.
Jasmine cried about how Gino never had empathy for her, but Gino reminded Jasmine how they were supposed to have a baby together.
"I've already gone to immigration. You'll hear from them soon," Gino concluded.
"What the f-ck is wrong with you?! You are making me sick right now. You are doing this on purpose," Jasmine cried.
YARA and JOVI, LOREN and ALEXEI, & ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Yara and Jovi woke up in a better mood after their little fight in the Lake Placid hotel room.
But Yara explained to Jovi how he hurt his feelings by making fun of her photos as a teenager. Yara said Jovi looked like Jim Carey from Dumb and Dumber when he was younger and so he shouldn't be one to talk.
Yara and Jovi then enjoyed breakfast with Loren and Alexei, and the two couples were waiting for Elizabeth and Andrei's arrival.
"This is what I've been dreading... [I hope] there's not going to be any more drama," Loren told the cameras.
Elizabeth and Andrei then showed up to the resort, and Andrei warned Elizabeth not to give Loren a second chance too quickly.
Andrei gave Loren and Alexei a very awkward hello, but Jovi thought the whole group was going to have fun in the snow that day by going sledding.
"I think this trip is going to make or break our relationship. We either get along or we don't," Elizabeth told the cameras of Loren, adding, "If we go our separate ways, I'm okay [with that]."
The group ended up having a great time sledding, but the vibe was still awkward between Loren and Elizabeth.
Neither woman was ready to just let go of the past because they still felt hurt and slighted by the other.
Later that night, the three couples sat in a hot tub, and Yara brought up again how Jovi had said she looked ugly in old pictures. The group agreed that Jovi was wrong, especially as he continued to crack jokes about it.
Yara started to cry and left the hot tub, and she complained about how Jovi never seemed to think before speaking.
DARCEY and GEORGI
Darcey and Georgi were barely speaking -- mainly just talking through text, according to Darcey -- a few days after they returned to the United States from Bulgaria.
Darcey and Stacey were shown having "a sisters' day" to try to release the tension.
The twins took an aerial yoga class, and Darcey told Stacey how Georgi didn't want to pay the rent and had even asked for his money back from their trip to Bulgaria.
Darcey said she paid for most of the bills as well as for food and traveling, and so she was stunned that Georgi had the nerve to not give her rent money right upfront. Darcey felt the need to include her father in the text so Georgi wouldn't disappoint him.
"Where is he getting all of this money for an apartment [in Bulgaria]?" Stacey asked Darcey, before suggesting that maybe Georgi was trying to build a life on the side that won't include Darcey one day.
"You deserve to be treated like a queen every day."
Darcey claimed Georgi was trying to avoid talking about their problems and they were just co-existing in the same apartment. Darcey said Georgi was working constantly and it just felt like they were "roommates."
Darcey said she couldn't live like this for much longer but she continued to have hope about their relationship and remain positive.
That night, the twins went out with Georgi and Stacey's husband Florian. It appeared to be an uncomfortable outing with other friends, and Georgi said he wasn't going to pretend like everything was fine.
At the dinner table, Georgi said he always felt like he was wrong and there was nothing he could do to please Darcey, who then snapped that he should just file for divorce and not be married.
BRANDON and JULIA
Julia had just dropped her parents off at the airport in New York, and so she was feeling a little sad and deflated.
Julia told the cameras that she was considering going on a trip to Europe without Brandon because he just wasn't excited to spend quality time with her alone.
When Julia and Brandon reunited, she told Brandon that she was going to Europe with or without him. She complained about how she was tired of Brandon's parents "manipulating" him and making decisions for him.
"But if I go without you, we are done, our relationship is done, and our marriage is done," Julia said.
Brandon then revealed that he was already going because he had quit his job. Brandon acknowledged that losing his job for this vacation was probably "insane" but he wanted to put Julia and their marriage first.
Julia said she was "so proud" of her husband for taking a chance, following his heart, and choosing her.
Brandon, however, seemed a little worried about breaking the news to his parents, Ron and Betty.