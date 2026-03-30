But the show hasn't covered Gino and Jasmine's messy divorce.
According toUs Weekly, Gino and Jasmine -- who got married in June 2023 -- are still in the middle of a contentious divorce.
Gino reportedly filed for divorce in July 2025 in his native Michigan, although he listed April 22, 2024 as the pair's official date of separation.
Jasmine, for her part, filed in Florida in August 2025.
Jasmine, 39, claimed she was unable to serve Gino divorce papers at his home in Michigan and so she published it in the local newspaper in October 2025, TMZ reported.
However, Gino's lawyer, Thomas Quartz, claimed his client was actually the first to file for divorce in Michigan and that Jasmine had refused the divorce documents and was trying to get alternate service for her own case.
Thomas also told TMZ that Gino wanted to go after Jasmine for every cent he felt she owed him.
Gino now reportedly intends to file a motion regarding a child born out of wedlock, referring to Jasmine's daughter, Matilda, whom she welcomed with her boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu.
Jasmine -- who said she was in an open marriage with Gino when she began being intimate with Matt -- announced Matilda's birth in early April 2025. She also has two sons, Juance and JC, from a previous relationship.
Gino and Jasmine reportedly agreed that property and debts should be equally divided between them.
Gino was asked to produce financial records that show income, compensation, payments and appearance fees, as well as residual earnings in connection with their time on 90 Day Fiance and media appearances for the show.
During an October 2025 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season, Gino consulted with a lawyer and claimed he had reported Jasmine for immigration fraud.
"She's pregnant with another guy during our two-year probationary period on her green card, and she moved to Florida with this guy -- and she's still married to me!" Gino vented to an attorney.
The attorney revealed that Gino -- not Matt -- was presumed to be the father of Jasmine's baby under Michigan law since they were still married.
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The lawyer explained that Gino was going to be financially responsible for this child until high school or the age of 18, and he may have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in child support if he didn't take action immediately.
Gino was therefore advised to demand a paternity test and fight this as soon as possible, including filing for divorce within three years.
But according to Us, Gino will not be granted time with Matilda and he wants Jasmine to have sole legal and physical custody of her daughter.
Jasmine confirmed that she was pregnant with Matt's baby in February 2025 following about a month of rumors.
Gino took to social media to throw shade at Jasmine after her pregnancy made headlines, including sharing footage of 90 Day: The Last Resort co-star Josh Weinstein calling Jasmine "a master puppeteer."
Josh shared on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast in the clip, "I feel like Jasmine led all of us on at this resort and she came up with this entire story because she was already cheating with [Matt]."
But earlier in 2025, Jasmine suggested that Gino had been online cheating on her prior to their apparent split.
Jasmine reshared a post from 90 Day Fiance blogger Alexa Pomegranate that featured screenshots of alleged messages Gino had sent another woman named Anna Rose.
"How are you gorgeous! So nice to hear from you! Did I tell you Jasmine and I separated? Please keep between us though please. I was actually thinking about you a few times lately," read one of the alleged messages from Gino.
During the Season 2 finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine and Gino agreed to stay together at the Recommitment Ceremony and have an open marriage. Gino claimed that he was going to allow Jasmine to have sex with Matt in order to fulfill her needs.
Gino, however, had asked Jasmine to have protected sex with Matt.
Jasmine then revealed she was pregnant -- and that Matt was the father -- during Part 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort's Season 2 Tell All.
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At the time the Tell-All filmed, Jasmine's baby bump was on full display. She appeared to be at least halfway through her pregnancy.
When host Shaun Robinson asked if anyone was surprised by this news, Gino raised his hand and said, "I'm surprised."
Jasmine admitted to Shaun that her pregnancy was not planned, and so Shaun asked Gino -- who had wanted a baby with Jasmine -- how he felt about the fact Jasmine was expecting a child with another man.
"Well, of course it's heartbreaking. I mean, we were talking about having a child together. But she told me, 'No, I do not want to have a child with you,' and now she's having a child with another man," Gino explained.