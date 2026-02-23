HOME > 90 Day Fiance > 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days TLC / Reality TV World

'90 Day Fiance': Forrest and Sheena get engaged, Ziad dumps Emma, Elise introduces new man, Stig denies cheating

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/23/2026



: Before the 90 Days featured Forrest and Sheena getting engaged and infuriating his mother, Ziad dumping Emma, Elise introducing her new Australian boyfriend to the world, and Stig denying cheating allegations during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



ADVERTISEMENT The new season of : Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love earlier this year. Elise is apparently hoping to settle down with a man named Joshua from Australia.



In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.



The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.



"These couples are stepping into the unknown, driven by love but challenged by distance, doubt, and deep cultural divides," TLC teased.



"From conflicting expectations and family pressure to hidden pasts and even surveillance-level possessiveness, the stakes have never been higher for these unconventional love stories."



In most : Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.



Below is what happened on Episode 11 of : Before the 90 Days' eighth season.





LISA and DANIEL Lisa shared with Daniel how the woman he had been in communication with online blocked her.



"I guess she's jealous of us, so I think I'm feeling better about it, thinking about it that way," Lisa told Daniel.



Because the woman blocked her, Lisa believed she was the one who was lying about Daniel.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW

See which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and who has split and broken up! (PHOTO GALLERY)

"Maybe she wanted to be with Daniel and so she reached out to me and called him a scammer to deter me away from Daniel. I think she's mad that Daniel chose me over her!" Lisa explained to the cameras.



Lisa chose to put that drama behind her because she was about to meet a king in Lagos, Nigeria.



The king -- an IGBO traditional monarch -- asked his ancestors, in a spiritual manner, whether Lisa and Daniel's relationship was going to work out.



"Are you sure you are going to take good care of him?" the king asked Lisa.



"Yes, my king," Lisa replied.



"Are you sure? I don't think so," the king responded.



Lisa laughed, which appeared to frustrate and anger the king.



Daniel said Lisa's behavior was "very disrespectful" to the king and his palace. Daniel said he didn't know what he'd do if he couldn't get the king's blessing to marry Lisa.



ADVERTISEMENT



The king ended up blessing the couple's relationship, giving them permission to wed, and so Lisa was very relieved.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



"But I'm still married to a woman, and [Daniel] doesn't know... It's weighing on me heavily and I have to tell him soon," Lisa told the cameras.



"I'm hoping he can understand and accept me for who I am and what my past is. I'm hoping we can live happily ever after, because I want this so bad!"





EMMA and ZIAD Emma had just broken the news to Ziad that she was previously engaged to another man from Morocco.



Ziad wondered if Emma just wanted to be engaged and she didn't really care about who popped the question.



"I feel like I don't know you. I feel like you are not good," Ziad told Emma.



Ziad said Emma had lied to him multiple times and every story she told was worse than the last.



"I can't be engaged with you, and I can't propose to you. I can't move on with you," Ziad told Emma.



"You can't move on? What do you mean? You're breaking up with me?" Emma asked.



"Yeah," Ziad replied.



"So you're breaking up with me because I was with a guy before you?" Emma asked for clarification.



ADVERTISEMENT



Emma thought Ziad dumping her over this was ridiculous because Ziad had allegedly messaged other girls -- asking them to visit him in Morocco -- when they were dating. Emma said she tried to see the best in Ziad and he was ready to end their relationship "over one little thing."



Emma broke down into tears and called Ziad "an assh-le" because she had done so much to be with him.



Emma wondered if Ziad had just been waiting for the right reason to walk away, and she was incredibly disappointed in him.



Ziad said he couldn't give Emma another chance because he felt "betrayed." Ziad said he just wanted to leave Emma and "forget her name, too."



But Emma wasn't going to allow Ziad to leave her that easily. Emma said she wanted to talk, but Ziad said it was just going to be a waste of time.



"What about the two weeks that I'm here?" Emma asked.



"You can call the [other] guy and have him come," Ziad responded.



Emma called Ziad an "assh-le" and "a liar," and she announced how he had lied about having sex.



"You want to act like you're perfect and put on this whole front, like you're this great guy, but you are a liar," Emma shouted.



"I will not continue. You can say anything you want to," Ziad noted. "For me, it's the end."



Ziad removed his microphone and then said goodbye to the production crew, leaving Emma alone and sobbing.



ADVERTISEMENT



Emma cried about how she just wanted to find love and get married, only to get dumped over and over again.





AVIVA and STIG Aviva's aunt Spring showed Stig a picture of him kissing another woman on the cheek about two months prior.



Spring was trying to catch Stig cheating, but he insisted that woman was just a fan .



"So why is there a text right here saying, 'Amma love u 4ever n ever?'" Spring asked.



This woman also apparently called Stig her man.



"These girls are super fans, and that's okay," Stig claimed.



Spring didn't believe Stig, and so she brought in her niece Corinth for some reinforcement.



Corinth said she was friends with this woman, who allegedly said she was dating Stig.



Corinth asked Stig where he was on February 7, and when Stig said "Hopkins," Corinth insisted he was in Placencia with that woman.



Aviva wasn't part of this conversation and she had no idea what was being said. Aviva could tell her aunt was talking to Stig about something important.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



ADVERTISEMENT



Stig said if he was with another girl, he wouldn't lie about it.



Corinth, knowing Aviva really loved Stig, didn't want to see Aviva getting hurt. Corinth said Stig was "definitely hooking up" with her friend and so he should let Aviva go.



Corinth said pictures and messages "don't lie," and she called Stig "pathetic."



Spring told Stig that she didn't believe him -- and that he was clearly living two different lives. Spring threatened to tell Aviva everything, but Stig continued to claim he had done nothing wrong.



Stig later told Aviva about how her aunt had threatened him over a picture with a fan. Stig said it was just a random girl, and he added, "I don't even know who the f-ck that is!"



Stig also denied ever sending that woman a message saying he'd love her forever.



Aviva didn't think her aunt and Corinth would lie about anything, but Stig claimed he had no reason to lie either.



Aviva said she needed to see the photo and text messages in order to make a decision on whether she could trust him and move forward with him.



Aviva said she was ready to start a family with Stig when she first came to Belize and so this new issue was upsetting.



"I can't be with someone who's been lying to and cheating on me the whole time. This really could be the end for me and Stig," Aviva said in a confessional.





FORREST and SHEENA Forrest and Sheena did some sightseeing in the Philippines, and Forrest said he was hoping that Sheena would promise him that she'd never lie to him again.



ADVERTISEMENT



Forrest and Sheena played dress up and had a good time together, but Forrest asked Sheena to tell him the truth going forward.



"I'm trying to open up to you [about] every single problem that you need to learn, but it's hard for me," Sheena said.



"And you know what? I have been waiting to tell you something."



Sheena told the cameras that there was something Forrest needed -- and deserved -- to know.



"It's really hard for me to talk about this. The truth is that most of the people I love happen to not be serious with me," Sheena explained to Forrest.



"They just wanted to play with my feelings, and my previous partner... he never loved me. He already had someone with him. He had been cheating on me for three years... I did that lie because I was afraid that I would lose you."



Sheena said she felt "unwanted" in her last relationship and she blamed herself for not being the perfect woman. Sheena therefore said she didn't want to do anything that would push Forrest away.



"I'm not like him. I won't be like him. I would never leave you for having issues... I'll be there to support you," Forrest replied.



"I hope you have the courage to come to me from now on, because I can't have you lying to me."



Sheena said she'd do her best and would prove change through her actions, not just her words.



Forrest apparently didn't know Sheena's past relationship had such a negative impact on her, and he said he was falling in love with her more and more every single day.



ADVERTISEMENT



While standing in a courtyard surrounded by balloons, Forrest told Sheena that she was his special person and he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.



Forrest got down on one knee and asked, "If you'd do me the honor, would you please marry me?"



"Oh my god!" Sheena replied. "I love you, baby. I love you. Yes I do!"



Forrest had been holding on that ring for six years, and Sheena gushed about how it was so beautiful.



Although Forrest was a little nervous to tell his mother Molly about his engagement, he said this was seven years in the making and Sheena was the love of his life.



Once the pair returned to Molly's hotel and revealed the news that he was engaged, Molly sarcastically said she was "ecstatic."



Molly had asked Forrest to give Sheena some time to prove herself to him.



"If you're not going to be willing to listen, what the f-ck am I doing sitting over here in this country then?!" Molly asked.



"I think you're just being a stubborn ass and you don't want to accept our happiness," Forrest countered.



"Excuse me?!" Molly replied.



Sheena reminded Molly that she and Forrest were adults who could make their own decisions, but Molly vented, "Now she's got the cat in the bag, doesn't she?! Forrest, your life is over."



ADVERTISEMENT

ELISE and JOSHUA Elise, a 32-year-old from Miami Beach, FL, was shown meditating in Cape Cod, MA.



Elise said she's never been married and has no kids, and she added, "I've made some poor choices with me."



Elise said she wanted to find The One but her track record was "horrible."



"I've been proposed to five times, and three of them, I said 'yes' to. And I've still never walked down the aisle!" Elise shared with the cameras.



"Recently, I decided to do something completely out of the box, and I went on a singles' retreat in Mexico. I had some fun in Mexico. I thought I found The One, but he showed his true colors and it ended up being another failed relationship."



Elise and Carlo tried to make it work after the singles' retreat, but she said it "didn't work out" and it "f-cking hurt."



Elise admitted it was hard to move on from that relationship but now she had a new sexy man in her life.



Elise said her parents wanted her to end up with a Jewish guy but they were probably losing hope that was going to happen.



Elise's parents, Woody and Beth, shared how Elise was always wild and they had bailed her out of many things.



Elise told her parents that she was going to visit a man named Joshua in Australia. Elise said she exhausted every option in Miami, and so her father teased her for bouncing from Florida to Australia.



Elise said Joshua was genuine, caring, attentive and acted like a golden retriever. Elise said Josh had messaged her on social media and that's how they met.



Joshua has a 12-year-old son, and so Elise said his lifestyle made her excited that maybe they could have a family of their own one day. In order to make those dreams come true, Elise was about to travel to Sydney, Australia to see him.



ADVERTISEMENT



A few years prior, Elise had dated a man who ended up stealing her identity, taking a credit card out in her name, and racking up $500,000.



"He conned me and completely broke my heart. I felt so foolish that I let a guy completely embarrass and demolish me. And the worst part is, who had to get me out of this trouble? My dad," Elise confessed.



Woody advised his daughter to have "an evacuation plan," and Elise was apparently afraid of getting hurt heart broken again.



Woody and Beth said they just wanted to see Elise happy and settled, but she apparently had some concerns about him. One of those concerns was that Joshua still lived with his parents, which made Elise assume he didn't have much money.



Elise said Joshua couldn't afford a rental by herself.



"I can work with a guy who doesn't have money. But... Josh makes me feel special and makes me feel important," Elise said, adding how emotional love meant more to her than financial support.



When Elise told her friends about this, they pointed out how there were some major red flags were her to pay attention to.



Elise also said Joshua had sent her an alarming text message that she hadn't shared with anyone yet. Elise apparently didn't want anyone to think negatively of Josh or tell her that she was making the wrong decision by going to Australia.





LAURA and BIRKAN Laura, feeling overwhelmed by Birkan's gambling and debt, decided to FaceTime with her best friend Michael, seeking advice and guidance.



Laura told Michael that she missed him, and he clearly missed her as well.



"I trust and respect him, and he has always given me really great and really sage advice. I feel like I need that now," Laura explained.



ADVERTISEMENT



"He'll have money, and instead of putting it towards his debt, he'll gamble it to try to win more," Laura shared. "I'm just so concerned -- what's he going to do in the States? Burn through my money gambling?"



Laura told Michael that Birkan cared for her, but Michael said he'd feel best if Laura came home.



"I feel you are emotionally compromised. I can tell you that he's running an incredible con game right now. His job is to woo you, to make you feel like the love of his life, and to make you feel incredibly special," Michael explained.



Michael told Laura there were higher quality men in the world who could also make her feel special without carrying such baggage. Michael told Laura not to sacrifice common sense just because she had enjoyed a romantic boat ride.



Michael said if Laura wanted to move forward with this man, she should let him travel to Turkey and meet Birkan.



Laura was afraid Michael visiting would cause more problems for her relationship and upset Birkan, but at the same time, she knew Michael would help her make a smart decision.



Laura admitted to the cameras that Michael also probably had hidden romantic feelings for her.



Laura told Michael that she'd talk to Birkan about it, and so Michael said he'd patiently wait for her response.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Want more spoilers or couples updates?

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS : Before the 90 Days featured Forrest and Sheena getting engaged and infuriating his mother, Ziad dumping Emma, Elise introducing her new Australian boyfriend to the world, and Stig denying cheating allegations during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.The new season of : Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love earlier this year. Elise is apparently hoping to settle down with a man named Joshua from Australia.In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria."These couples are stepping into the unknown, driven by love but challenged by distance, doubt, and deep cultural divides," TLC teased."From conflicting expectations and family pressure to hidden pasts and even surveillance-level possessiveness, the stakes have never been higher for these unconventional love stories."In most : Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.Below is what happened on Episode 11 of : Before the 90 Days' eighth season.Lisa shared with Daniel how the woman he had been in communication with online blocked her."I guess she's jealous of us, so I think I'm feeling better about it, thinking about it that way," Lisa told Daniel.Because the woman blocked her, Lisa believed she was the one who was lying about Daniel."Maybe she wanted to be with Daniel and so she reached out to me and called him a scammer to deter me away from Daniel. I think she's mad that Daniel chose me over her!" Lisa explained to the cameras.Lisa chose to put that drama behind her because she was about to meet a king in Lagos, Nigeria.The king -- an IGBO traditional monarch -- asked his ancestors, in a spiritual manner, whether Lisa and Daniel's relationship was going to work out."Are you sure you are going to take good care of him?" the king asked Lisa."Yes, my king," Lisa replied."Are you sure? I don't think so," the king responded.Lisa laughed, which appeared to frustrate and anger the king.Daniel said Lisa's behavior was "very disrespectful" to the king and his palace. Daniel said he didn't know what he'd do if he couldn't get the king's blessing to marry Lisa.Lisa explained how she laughs or cries when she gets nervous, and Daniel announced, "She's the wife I want to marry. She has been nervous, but she wants to honor our tradition and she's trying her best."The king ended up blessing the couple's relationship, giving them permission to wed, and so Lisa was very relieved."But I'm still married to a woman, and [Daniel] doesn't know... It's weighing on me heavily and I have to tell him soon," Lisa told the cameras."I'm hoping he can understand and accept me for who I am and what my past is. I'm hoping we can live happily ever after, because I want this so bad!"Emma had just broken the news to Ziad that she was previously engaged to another man from Morocco.Ziad wondered if Emma just wanted to be engaged and she didn't really care about who popped the question."I feel like I don't know you. I feel like you are not good," Ziad told Emma.Ziad said Emma had lied to him multiple times and every story she told was worse than the last."I can't be engaged with you, and I can't propose to you. I can't move on with you," Ziad told Emma."You can't move on? What do you mean? You're breaking up with me?" Emma asked."Yeah," Ziad replied."So you're breaking up with me because I was with a guy before you?" Emma asked for clarification."Because you're lying to me. That's the problem," Ziad clarified.Emma thought Ziad dumping her over this was ridiculous because Ziad had allegedly messaged other girls -- asking them to visit him in Morocco -- when they were dating. Emma said she tried to see the best in Ziad and he was ready to end their relationship "over one little thing."Emma broke down into tears and called Ziad "an assh-le" because she had done so much to be with him.Emma wondered if Ziad had just been waiting for the right reason to walk away, and she was incredibly disappointed in him.Ziad said he couldn't give Emma another chance because he felt "betrayed." Ziad said he just wanted to leave Emma and "forget her name, too."But Emma wasn't going to allow Ziad to leave her that easily. Emma said she wanted to talk, but Ziad said it was just going to be a waste of time."What about the two weeks that I'm here?" Emma asked."You can call the [other] guy and have him come," Ziad responded.Emma called Ziad an "assh-le" and "a liar," and she announced how he had lied about having sex."You want to act like you're perfect and put on this whole front, like you're this great guy, but you are a liar," Emma shouted."I will not continue. You can say anything you want to," Ziad noted. "For me, it's the end."Ziad removed his microphone and then said goodbye to the production crew, leaving Emma alone and sobbing.Emma lamented about how she had accepted Ziad for all of his mistakes -- when they were dating -- but he couldn't get over one thing she had done before they had met. On top of that, Ziad was leaving Emma in the desert alone with nowhere to go.Emma cried about how she just wanted to find love and get married, only to get dumped over and over again.Aviva's aunt Spring showed Stig a picture of him kissing another woman on the cheek about two months prior.Spring was trying to catch Stig cheating, but he insisted that woman was just a fan ."So why is there a text right here saying, 'Amma love u 4ever n ever?'" Spring asked.This woman also apparently called Stig her man."These girls are super fans, and that's okay," Stig claimed.Spring didn't believe Stig, and so she brought in her niece Corinth for some reinforcement.Corinth said she was friends with this woman, who allegedly said she was dating Stig.Corinth asked Stig where he was on February 7, and when Stig said "Hopkins," Corinth insisted he was in Placencia with that woman.Aviva wasn't part of this conversation and she had no idea what was being said. Aviva could tell her aunt was talking to Stig about something important."You guys were definitely together, on more than one [instance] and on different dates," Corinth insisted.Stig said if he was with another girl, he wouldn't lie about it.Corinth, knowing Aviva really loved Stig, didn't want to see Aviva getting hurt. Corinth said Stig was "definitely hooking up" with her friend and so he should let Aviva go.Corinth said pictures and messages "don't lie," and she called Stig "pathetic."Spring told Stig that she didn't believe him -- and that he was clearly living two different lives. Spring threatened to tell Aviva everything, but Stig continued to claim he had done nothing wrong.Stig later told Aviva about how her aunt had threatened him over a picture with a fan. Stig said it was just a random girl, and he added, "I don't even know who the f-ck that is!"Stig also denied ever sending that woman a message saying he'd love her forever.Aviva didn't think her aunt and Corinth would lie about anything, but Stig claimed he had no reason to lie either.Aviva said she needed to see the photo and text messages in order to make a decision on whether she could trust him and move forward with him.Aviva said she was ready to start a family with Stig when she first came to Belize and so this new issue was upsetting."I can't be with someone who's been lying to and cheating on me the whole time. This really could be the end for me and Stig," Aviva said in a confessional.Forrest and Sheena did some sightseeing in the Philippines, and Forrest said he was hoping that Sheena would promise him that she'd never lie to him again.Forrest was looking forward to a fun day alone with Sheena.Forrest and Sheena played dress up and had a good time together, but Forrest asked Sheena to tell him the truth going forward."I'm trying to open up to you [about] every single problem that you need to learn, but it's hard for me," Sheena said."And you know what? I have been waiting to tell you something."Sheena told the cameras that there was something Forrest needed -- and deserved -- to know."It's really hard for me to talk about this. The truth is that most of the people I love happen to not be serious with me," Sheena explained to Forrest."They just wanted to play with my feelings, and my previous partner... he never loved me. He already had someone with him. He had been cheating on me for three years... I did that lie because I was afraid that I would lose you."Sheena said she felt "unwanted" in her last relationship and she blamed herself for not being the perfect woman. Sheena therefore said she didn't want to do anything that would push Forrest away."I'm not like him. I won't be like him. I would never leave you for having issues... I'll be there to support you," Forrest replied."I hope you have the courage to come to me from now on, because I can't have you lying to me."Sheena said she'd do her best and would prove change through her actions, not just her words.Forrest apparently didn't know Sheena's past relationship had such a negative impact on her, and he said he was falling in love with her more and more every single day.Forrest and Sheena then took a romantic gondola ride, and Forrest said his love for Sheena was something he had never felt before.While standing in a courtyard surrounded by balloons, Forrest told Sheena that she was his special person and he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.Forrest got down on one knee and asked, "If you'd do me the honor, would you please marry me?""Oh my god!" Sheena replied. "I love you, baby. I love you. Yes I do!"Forrest had been holding on that ring for six years, and Sheena gushed about how it was so beautiful.Although Forrest was a little nervous to tell his mother Molly about his engagement, he said this was seven years in the making and Sheena was the love of his life.Once the pair returned to Molly's hotel and revealed the news that he was engaged, Molly sarcastically said she was "ecstatic."Molly had asked Forrest to give Sheena some time to prove herself to him."If you're not going to be willing to listen, what the f-ck am I doing sitting over here in this country then?!" Molly asked."I think you're just being a stubborn ass and you don't want to accept our happiness," Forrest countered."Excuse me?!" Molly replied.Sheena reminded Molly that she and Forrest were adults who could make their own decisions, but Molly vented, "Now she's got the cat in the bag, doesn't she?! Forrest, your life is over."Elise, a 32-year-old from Miami Beach, FL, was shown meditating in Cape Cod, MA.Elise said she's never been married and has no kids, and she added, "I've made some poor choices with me."Elise said she wanted to find The One but her track record was "horrible.""I've been proposed to five times, and three of them, I said 'yes' to. And I've still never walked down the aisle!" Elise shared with the cameras."Recently, I decided to do something completely out of the box, and I went on a singles' retreat in Mexico. I had some fun in Mexico. I thought I found The One, but he showed his true colors and it ended up being another failed relationship."Elise and Carlo tried to make it work after the singles' retreat, but she said it "didn't work out" and it "f-cking hurt."Elise admitted it was hard to move on from that relationship but now she had a new sexy man in her life.Elise said her parents wanted her to end up with a Jewish guy but they were probably losing hope that was going to happen.Elise's parents, Woody and Beth, shared how Elise was always wild and they had bailed her out of many things.Elise told her parents that she was going to visit a man named Joshua in Australia. Elise said she exhausted every option in Miami, and so her father teased her for bouncing from Florida to Australia.Elise said Joshua was genuine, caring, attentive and acted like a golden retriever. Elise said Josh had messaged her on social media and that's how they met.Joshua has a 12-year-old son, and so Elise said his lifestyle made her excited that maybe they could have a family of their own one day. In order to make those dreams come true, Elise was about to travel to Sydney, Australia to see him.Elise's parents admitted they were concerned about her dating choices, and Woody begged Elise to avoid potential gold diggers.A few years prior, Elise had dated a man who ended up stealing her identity, taking a credit card out in her name, and racking up $500,000."He conned me and completely broke my heart. I felt so foolish that I let a guy completely embarrass and demolish me. And the worst part is, who had to get me out of this trouble? My dad," Elise confessed.Woody advised his daughter to have "an evacuation plan," and Elise was apparently afraid of getting hurt heart broken again.Woody and Beth said they just wanted to see Elise happy and settled, but she apparently had some concerns about him. One of those concerns was that Joshua still lived with his parents, which made Elise assume he didn't have much money.Elise said Joshua couldn't afford a rental by herself."I can work with a guy who doesn't have money. But... Josh makes me feel special and makes me feel important," Elise said, adding how emotional love meant more to her than financial support.When Elise told her friends about this, they pointed out how there were some major red flags were her to pay attention to.Elise also said Joshua had sent her an alarming text message that she hadn't shared with anyone yet. Elise apparently didn't want anyone to think negatively of Josh or tell her that she was making the wrong decision by going to Australia.Laura, feeling overwhelmed by Birkan's gambling and debt, decided to FaceTime with her best friend Michael, seeking advice and guidance.Laura told Michael that she missed him, and he clearly missed her as well."I trust and respect him, and he has always given me really great and really sage advice. I feel like I need that now," Laura explained.Laura told Michael that Birkan was super sweet, thoughtful and intentional. She said Birkan made her feel special but he had admitted to being $50,000 in debt and having a gambling habit."He'll have money, and instead of putting it towards his debt, he'll gamble it to try to win more," Laura shared. "I'm just so concerned -- what's he going to do in the States? Burn through my money gambling?"Laura told Michael that Birkan cared for her, but Michael said he'd feel best if Laura came home."I feel you are emotionally compromised. I can tell you that he's running an incredible con game right now. His job is to woo you, to make you feel like the love of his life, and to make you feel incredibly special," Michael explained.Michael told Laura there were higher quality men in the world who could also make her feel special without carrying such baggage. Michael told Laura not to sacrifice common sense just because she had enjoyed a romantic boat ride.Michael said if Laura wanted to move forward with this man, she should let him travel to Turkey and meet Birkan.Laura was afraid Michael visiting would cause more problems for her relationship and upset Birkan, but at the same time, she knew Michael would help her make a smart decision.Laura admitted to the cameras that Michael also probably had hidden romantic feelings for her.Laura told Michael that she'd talk to Birkan about it, and so Michael said he'd patiently wait for her response.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage! 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'The Golden Bachelorette' couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple reveal possible wedding date and moving plans

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -







Page generated Mon Feb 23, 2026 17:57 pm in 0.71771287918091 seconds



