'90 Day Fiance' finale: Four couples wed, Amani and Any fall out, and Shawn doubts marriage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/16/2025
90 Day Fiance featured four weddings, an explosive fight between Amani and Any, and Shawn apparently having second thoughts about marrying Alliya during the Season 11 finale that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new 90 Day Fiance season stars three returning couples: Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.
The three new couples on the show are Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.
Once Shekinah started to get ready for her wedding, she couldn't reach Sarper on the phone and so she feared he was freaking out and spiraling.
"He is not answering me... He is kind of getting cold feet. He is kind of unstable," Shekinah complained to her hairstylist, before telling the cameras, "He needs to show up. Our relationship can't survive without this wedding today."
When Shekinah finally got in touch with Sarper, he assured her that everything was okay and she could leave all negativity behind her.
Sarper said Shekinah had changed him and made him into a better man, and so he knew in his heart on the morning of his wedding that he wanted to marry Shekinah.
Instead of wearing a ballgown or some elaborate dress, Shekinah put on a minidress that resembled lingerie for her wedding, and she gushed about how she absolutely loved it.
Sarper, for his part, wore a black vest with a bow tie. The pair got married in a bed while sitting under a chandelier and beside big bouquets of flowers.
In her wedding vows, Shekinah told her groom that she trusted him completely and would always be there for him, treating him like a king. She said she loved him with her mind, body and soul.
Sarper, in turn, recalled how he had lived a "dark, dirty and chaotic life" before finding Shekinah. He thanked her for never giving up on him, and then he promised to never cheat on her.
Shekinah and Sarper officially married with a kiss, and Sarper whispered, "I love you."
Shekinah and Sarper then kicked the officiant out of their room and popped some champagne. Shekinah gushed about how she was "floating," and Sarper noted, "I am married!"
Sarper proceeded to strip for his wife, and Shekinah confirmed that the couple was "meant to be."
ADVERTISEMENT
AMANI, MATT and ANY
An onscreen graphic read: "The production team arrived to document Amani, Matt and Any's last day together in Mexico. They found them in the middle of a fight."
Amani was then shown asking Any, "So you think I'm using money to control you?"
"All the time," Any replied.
Matt explained how Any was upset but he wasn't sure why. Matt and Amani were about to leave Mexico yet Any appeared fed up and annoyed.
Amani insisted she had treated Any well and wanted to make her happy, which prompted Any to call her "crazy."
Amani told the cameras how she was going to help Any with rent money but the wire transfer wasn't working and so she planned to try again once she returned to the United States.
Any, on the other hand, apparently thought that Amani had cut her off financially over her decision to marry Matt.
"Yes I can be petty, and yes I can be vindictive, but if she waited f-cking 48 hours, the money would be in her bank account," Amani insisted in a confessional.
Amani complained about how she had left her children for this "bullsh-t," and then she lashed out at Any, saying she had "zero self-respect" and was the one used to using -- and controlling -- men for money as an exotic dancer.
Matt tried to stop the argument, but things escalated and got very ugly quickly.
Any said words can hurt and that's why she had tried to protect and guard her life so much.
Amani cried to Matt about how Any wanted to be with him and she was apparently the problem. Amani and Matt were about to fly back to America on bad terms with Any.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amani therefore approached Any before leaving and apologized for bringing up her past and insulting her. Amani also thanked Any for letting the couple into her home and introducing them to her family.
Amani said she'd never have any regrets about their relationship, even if things didn't work out in the long-term.
Any, however, could barely look Amani in the eye as the women spoke, and Any admitted, "I don't like many things about you. You need to control yourself."
Amani gave Any a hug and wished a safe flight to her, but the air was thick and Any said she felt very stressed.
"Not all people are perfect, but she needs to show me that she can change. She needs to go to a psychologist first, because in this moment, I don't want that and I don't want this," Any told the cameras.
Amani cried about how she had tried so hard and didn't know what she could've done differently.
"I just hate myself right now. I am so hard to love," Amani sobbed to Matt.
But Matt promised Amani that he'd never leave her and they'd always be together.
JUAN and JESSICA
Jessica already had her wedding vows completed, but Juan, who said he hated writing, still had to finish his. Juan found himself procrastinating with only hours to go until his big day.
Jessica said she had been dreaming of marrying Juan for so long and he was such a big piece of her.
"He really is my rock," Jessica told the cameras.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica walked down the aisle in a form-fitted lace dress, and she said she loved the fact that her kids were part of the ceremony.
During his vows, Juan cried about how Jessica had supported him after his mother's death, and he promised to be her rock and her guy from that point forward.
In her vows, Jessica told Juan that he was her greatest adventure in life, and she spoke about how much she loved him in Spanish so that his family would understand what she was saying.
MARK and MINA
With two hours to go until Mark and Mina's wedding, Mark placed a photo of Clayton at the wedding so he could be there in spirit. Mark wanted the wedding to be perfect for Mina, but it wasn't going to be without her beloved son present.
Luckily, Mina had her sister with her on her big day.
Mark had been dating Mina for about five years, and so he couldn't believe this day had finally arrived. He said it was a "surreal" and "amazing" day for Mina and himself.
Before the wedding, Mina had signed a prenuptial agreement, and so that put Mark's daughter Jordan at ease.
Mark told his daughter that Mina had a good heart and was in it for the long haul, and so Jordan decided that she was happy because her father was clearly happy.
Mina walked down the aisle in a beautiful strapless, floral gown, and her daughter Maria served as the flower girl at the romantic outdoor wedding.
"Seeing her walk down the aisle, it's literally breathtaking. This has been a long... road to get here, so many obstacles and hurdles," Mark explained in a confessional.
Mark and Mina exchanged traditional vows and became husband and wife that day, and they were both beaming ear to ear with smiles.
Mark gushed about how it was a "fantastic" day," and he added, "I love this girl more than anything! She is my person!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Mark and Mina proceeded to celebrate with their guests at the reception, when Jordan noted that she would still be "very upset" if her dad decided to have more kids with her new wife.
SHAWN and ALLIYA
Shawn's mother was in the hospital because she had torn ligaments in her feet. Shawn and Alliya also slept in separate rooms after their wedding night.
Shawn expressed to Alliya how she had "taken all of the joy" out of their wedding for him.
Shawn said Alliya wasn't concerned about his mother, nor did she seem regretful or ashamed of her tardiness. Alliya had been two hours later for her wedding ceremony, which Shawn thought was completely unacceptable.
Alliya insisted she didn't know much about Shawn's mother on their wedding day, but Shawn recalled how Alliya never called him to check on her.
"I think I was just frozen inside and blind... I saw that you were not appreciating the day because of everything that was happening, and that was disappointing," Alliya told Shawn.
Alliya wished Shawn would be more grateful, even though things didn't go perfectly.
"I think we are very different, and [that] worries me," Alliya told the cameras.
"I am not going to be able to continue to love you if you are making me feel that you are selfish," Shawn told his wife.
"I just want to say sorry you are feeling this way and for what happened to your mom, and for being late to the wedding and ruining everything. That's all I can say now, is that I'm sorry," Alliya told her husband.
Shawn told Alliya that while he's a super generous person, he shuts down and removes himself from people who take advantage of him. Shawn therefore wondered if he needed to push Alliya away in order to save himself.
Alliya therefore felt "wrong and small." She cried about how she had no support in the United States and had a wedding that was very different from the one in her dreams.
ADVERTISEMENT
Before Mahdi and Stevi wed, Stevi surprised her groom with a haft-sin, which is an important symbol of Persian culture. It means seven things that start with "S," and so there was a full spread on a table of fruits and food.
This became a symbol of Mahdi's family being at the wedding with him, and the sweet gesture overwhelmed him and made him cry. The Persian New Year was coming up, and this was going to be the first one he'd spend without his family.