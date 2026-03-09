'90 Day Fiance': Emma goes back to Mohammed, Michael meets Birkan, Lisa confesses her final secret to Daniel
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/09/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Emma going back to Mohammed, Michael flying to Turkey and meeting Birkan, Lisa confessing her final secret to Daniel, and Elise playing hard to get with Joshua during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The new season of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love last year. Elise is apparently hoping to settle down with a man named Joshua from Australia.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
LISA and DANIEL
Lisa had told Daniel that she was still legally married and had wed a total of five times in the past. She felt guilty for lying to him and worried that Daniel had lost all respect for her and no longer wanted to be with her.
Daniel recalled Lisa getting drunk and leaving her the night prior. Daniel said he'd hear Lisa out but she needed to know how much she wronged him.
Lisa said she was going to fight for Daniel because their relationship was good, and so she when the pair met up again, she repeatedly apologized.
"I never expected you to behave the way you did," Daniel noted.
Lisa asked for another chance to see if they could rebuild their relationship, but Daniel said he had to speak to his uncle first.
Daniel said they broke the law by sleeping together when she was still married and so he needed an elder's approval to continue being with her. Daniel said he was afraid his ancestors would come after him.
Lisa then revealed how she had planned -- and already paid for -- a romantic getaway for them and she hoped he would still join her. Daniel agreed to go because he said he still loved Lisa and wanted to be with her.
But Lisa still had more truth to unveil -- that she was still married to a woman.
Once they checked into their hotel room at a "desolate" resort, Lisa asked Daniel to spend a couple of days with her before reaching out to his uncle, and he agreed to focus on her for a bit.
Daniel held Lisa in her sleep that night, so she felt happy and safe.
Daniel and Lisa reconnected during their trip, but Daniel asked Lisa to not keep any more secrets from him.
With that being said, Lisa shared how it's legal in America for same-sex couples to wed.
"My last marriage wasn't with a man. I'm divorcing a woman, Daniel, and I've been with more than one woman. You're the first man I've been with in 21 years," Lisa revealed.
Daniel looked absolutely stunned and disturbed.
"Don't come close to me!" Daniel shouted.
LAURA and BIRKAN
Laura thought it was so nice Birkan had planned things for them to do that she loved, including visiting ancient ruins in Turkey. Laura was excited to absorb more of Birkan's culture, but she admitted that she had something to come clean about.
Laura revealed how she had called her friend Michael to hear his opinion about her concerns and red flags.
"Now I have concerns -- because you are still communicating with Michael and talking about our relationship! He has no place in our relationship," Birkan explained.
Laura shared how Michael was going to visit to check out the situation, and Birkan seemed angry and annoyed.
"This is ridiculous," Birkan complained.
Laura explained how Michael was protective and already booked a flight to Turkey without her blessing. Laura said she needed her best friend's opinion, although it may complicate her relationship with Birkan.
Birkan thought Michael wanted to blow up their relationship so he could have a shot at dating her, but Laura insisted they were just friends and he's a logical and insightful man whose opinion she valued.
Birkan said he didn't trust Michael, who probably wanted to split them up when Laura was confused about them.
Laura asked Birkan to calm down because Michael just wanted to make sure that she wasn't making a bad choice. But Birkan felt ignored and disrespected.
"You don't respect me, and now I have doubts. When we get married, it will only get worse. That could be my worst mistake," Birkan said.
Laura couldn't believe that Michael was in Turkey. She said it felt great that someone care about her so much but the situation was going to be complicated.
Birkan told the cameras that if his relationship failed, he'd blame Laura for allowing Michael to visit -- not Michael.
Once Michael met Birkan, they shook hands and were polite to each other, but Birkan became very quiet. The dynamic between the guys was awkward, especially when he asked Michael if he liked watching violence.
Michael's first impression of Birkan was that he and Laura were more compatible.
"I hope she makes the right choice," Michael told the cameras.
ELISE and JOSHUA
Joshua and his roommate Chris had just picked Elise up from the airport and missed the Melbourne Cup due to airport delays and traffic; however, Joshua was just happy that she was in Australia with him.
The guys therefore brought Elise to a bar, and Joshua toasted to his buddy for being a good friend over Elise, which she thought was strange and surprising in the moment.
Elise said there was nothing wrong with going out and having a good time but she looked forward to cozy nights in, snuggling with her cat. She was also concerned that Joshua was partying so much when he was financially struggling.
"Is he really irresponsible? I just got here and I want to focus on the positives, but I worry about that," Elise told the cameras.
When the guys brought Elise back to their rental, Elise was missing items she had asked for. There were not enough towels and pillows for Elise, and it was clear that he hadn't prepared for her arrival.
Elise decided they should sleep in separate rooms to avoid having sex with right away. She wanted to kick off this relationship the right way, acting different than she had in her past relationships.
Joshua said he wanted to have sex with Elise immediately but was okay with waiting. He said he hoped Elise would accept his flaws and fall in love with him.
JOVON and ANALYN
Anna's mother was about to come over to spend some time with Jovon and get to know him better. They ate chicken adobe with boiled eggs.
Anna's mother was nervous about the relationship because Jovon had taken so long to come to the Philippines. She didn't want Anna to be married to someone who broke promises.
"He didn't even apply for a spousal visa. We can't be going on with this long-distance relationship for the rest of our lives. I don't want to. Right now, I don't feel secure about our future," Anna told the cameras.
EMMA and ZIAD
A couple of days after Ziad dumped her and left her in a desert alone, Emma took a taxi back to Marrakech. But she wasn't sure about what to do next.
Emma said Ziad was sending her "rage texts" and calling her a monster, and one of Emma's friends Maddie -- whom she FaceTimed in her hotel room -- asked her "to be done with the country of Morocco."
But then Emma revealed that she missed her ex-fiance Mohammed and had texted him. Emma wasn't sure what she wanted her relationship with Mohammed to be, and Maddie cried because she didn't want Emma to get hurt again. Maddie begged Emma to just come home because she thought Mohammed was just as bad as Ziad.
However, Emma called Mohammed on the phone, and he asked if she was single. When Emma insisted she didn't have a boyfriend, he asked her to join him for lunch, and she accepted his invitation.
"A lot of old feelings are coming back. Me and Mohammed have been through a lot, and we were madly in love for a lot of years, so that's something that doesn't just go away," Emma explained in a confessional.
"I think if I don't see him, I'm always going to regret it."
Later on, Anna took Jovon to a spa where they could have a pedicure. During the outing, he warned Anna to never get too comfortable and assume he'll always stick around.
Jovon complained that Anna wanted traditional gender and marriage roles when it benefited her.
Jovon said Anna had set him up by asking "dumb ass questions."
"If you don't want a bitchy wife, then don't be a f-cking assh-le. I don't want to see you ever again! Don't come home, ever! Jerk! You are disgusting," Anna said.
RICK and TRISHA
Rick accused Trisha of bringing up her ex at random times to make him jealous, but Trisha said she'd rather be single than go back to her ex.
"I'm not like you," Trisha snapped.
Rick then yelled at Trisha to stop talking about his ex and bringing him up.
Rick hoped Trisha would be able to trust him again and that her family would approve of him. He said he was feeling massive pressure in the moment.