'90 Day Fiance': Emma gets dumped again, Michael drops a bombshell, Aviva may be pregnant
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/23/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Emma receiving shocking news, Michael dropping a bombshell, Aviva and Stig facing a possible pregnancy, Daniel's uncle calling Lisa an "abomination," and Joshua questioning his future with Elise during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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The new season of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love last year.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
ELISE and JOSHUA
Elise said Joshua's place was "gross" and she wasn't used to living in "a frat house" with other men.
Elise said the fact Joshua's friend Nat was "financially supporting" him by letting him live in her place rent-free was "super f-cking weird" to her.
Elise didn't know what to think, and she complained about experiencing major highs and lows with Joshua.
"I'm going crazy! I don't know what the f-ck is going on with him! I just feel overwhelmed and I want to go home," Elise cried to the cameras.
"I just feel alone. I don't know, I woke up and he was gone... Where is he?!"
Joshua apparently walked into his apartment, saw Elise crying and then left.
Joshua told Elise that he thought she needed some time alone, and he asked her what was wrong.
Joshua, who clearly panicked, explained how he had gotten a few things done -- including some work -- while she slept in. He was also annoyed that Elise had texted him "a smart ass comment" about Nat.
Elise acknowledged that she was falling for Joshua and wanted things to work, and so he gave her a kiss and suggested it was a whole new day.
Elise, however, was nervous about what else she was going to discover about Joshua.
After enjoying a day of surfing and eating giant burgers, Joshua told Elise that he didn't want her to leave Australia in a week.
"I believe that you have an amazing heart. It just worries me that I feel like your life is unstable. There are just so many question marks, like, where you're going to live and the job stuff," Elise explained.
Joshua explained how his son leaving and moving a flight away really "rattled" him. Joshua said he started going out a lot and partying in order to take his mind off of things.
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Elise admitted she had "a wild streak" as well when looking for what she wanted in life and had been taken advantage of in the past. Elise said her ex had taken advantage of her and her family financially and she didn't want to let that happen again.
Joshua argued that he didn't make Elise pay for anything while she was there and accusing him of using her was "stupid." He said he wasn't going to play games with her and so if she wanted to leave, she should go.
Elise said Joshua had become very offended and defensive, but she thought she had every right to ask him questions. Elise said she was looking for stability.
Elise revealed how she had moved to Florida at a young age and lost her boyfriend to serious struggles. She said she struggled to trust men after that point and Joshua's lies scared her.
Elise FaceTimed with her parents, and they advised her to discover more and judge less with Joshua. They were positive about Joshua, even after hearing about his secrets, and so Elise decided to be more positive.
"But I still feel in my gut something is not right," Elise noted.
Meanwhile, Joshua thought Elise was jealous of Nat, and he said he hated being in a relationship with a jealous woman. He also accused Elise of attacking his integrity and wrongly questioning his intentions.
LISA and DANIEL
Daniel was still very upset Lisa had lied to him, but he pointed out how "everyone is a sinner" and it's okay to ask for forgiveness.
"I love Lisa, and she promised not to do it anymore. We all make mistakes, and I still want to marry her," Daniel told the cameras.
Daniel -- who felt "disgraced" for having slept with somebody's wife -- therefore returned to see his uncle to share the truth and hopefully receive his blessing, again, to marry Lisa.
"I had told you that she was divorced two times... but she told me that she had gotten married five times and she has not been divorced, legally. When I heard this, I was shocked," Daniel told the uncle.
"She also told me that she has been in a relationship with several women."
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Daniel's uncle called this "an abomination," but Lisa insisted she had stopped being a lesbian and that was just her past. Lisa also explained how the culture in America is very different from Nigeria.
"I don't believe you. You are just telling me lies. You are an abomination," Daniel's uncle repeated. "Because of this problem, your marriage will be over."
Lisa loudly sobbed and cried into her hands, but Daniel's uncle clearly felt angry and deceived.
Daniel's uncle thought Lisa was crying just to get sympathy from him, which he thought was another offense. He therefore removed his approval and blessing of their relationship.
Daniel's uncle accused Lisa of having "crocodile tears," but Daniel repeated how he loved Lisa and wanted to marry her.
Lisa said she had made mistakes in the past but she no longer behaved that way. Lisa insisted that Daniel was the man she was supposed to be with -- and that she wasn't going to leave without him.
Lisa promised that she was done lying and had no more secrets, and then she got down on her knees and begged for his forgiveness.
Daniel also begged his uncle, asking if there was any way they could solve this issue. Daniel's uncle said he'd talk to the elders and find out from them if this relationship could continue.
Lisa was pleased that Daniel's uncle was going to take things to the next step, but she only had one day left in Nigeria.
LAURA and BIRKAN
Michael had traveled to Turkey to check on Laura and see how she was doing, and the dynamic between Birkan and Michael was tense and awkward.
Michael brought Laura gifts, and Birkan sarcastically noted, "That's so nice of you. You're so thoughtful."
Laura thought Birkan was being "ridiculously cold" to Michael and that it was intentional and unnecessary.
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"Grow up!" Laura complained in a confessional of her boyfriend.
Birkan offered to show Michael around his city, but he said Michael needed to know his boundaries. Birkan was also after information and to find out Michael's motive for visiting Laura.
During the tour, Laura complained that Birkan was acting like "a tough guy," and so Birkan admitted to Michael afterward that he was sorry for acting like "a bastard."
Birkan explained how he didn't get into $50k of debt from gambling and that he wasn't an idiot.
"I know the system -- when to play and when to withdraw," Birkan claimed.
But Michael didn't think gambling was a good source of income, and he was worried that Laura was going to have to support Birkan in the United States.
"I don't see it working," Michael told the cameras.
Michael explained how people should marry their best friend but it seemed like Birkan and Laura had different sleeping habits and hobbies.
"So why didn't you fall in love with each other?" Birkan asked Laura and Michael.
"I don't have an answer for that," Michael replied.
Laura revealed there was more to her romantic history with Michael than what she had told Birkan.
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"You should know that I will fight, and nothing will f-ck over this relationship. You should know that," Birkan told Michael.
During some guy time later on, Birkan asked Michael to admit he was in love with Laura, but Michael said he had been hanging out with her for over a year and never made a move on her.
"Laura made a move on me -- a very strong move on me, one that you wouldn't misunderstand," Michael told Birkan.
"And I told her, 'I'm sorry, I cannot reciprocate it. I cannot give that back to you.'"
Michael claimed this incident happened long before Laura met Birkan, and he claimed that he would continue to say "no" to Laura.
"That opportunity was there, and I chose not to take it," Michael reiterated.
Birkan said Laura had never mentioned this before and it was a real problem -- not because of Michael.
Michael then added how he wasn't in Turkey to threaten Birkan or try to take Laura away from him.
"I believe you and I don't believe Laura anymore. My trust is broken now," Birkan told Michael.
"This is more than a lie. This is an intentional deception. She kept something from me. I don't know... if there is going to be a future.
EMMA
After her breakup with Ziad, Emma decided to go to Casablanca in Morocco to reunite with her ex-boyfriend Mohammed. She brought her engagement ring with her, just in case.
Emma claimed she had brought her engagement ring to Morocco to potentially return it to Mohammed and receive closure from that relationship, but she put the ring back on her finger and said it felt nice.
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While Emma was waiting to meet with Mohammed, she said she was extremely nervous and her heart was racing.
Mohammed was late for their lunch, but Emma could tell by looking at her phone that he was online. Emma called him on the phone as a result, and he didn't answer.
About 10 minutes later, Mohammed revealed to Emma that he had a fiancee. Emma was shocked because Mohammed was the one who had asked to meet up with her.
"He said, 'I don't want to hear from you anymore,'" Emma revealed.
"I am so done. I am f-cking done... This was a waste of my time. He invited me to Casablanca just to tell me he had a fiancee. Then why did you make me come here?!"
Emma said she was "so done" with these "pieces of sh-t men."
Emma vented about how she had wasted her time and her money. She let off some steam and told all of her exes and their partners to "f-ck" off.
"I know somebody is going to love me and appreciate the person that I am. I just want to go home now," Emma noted.
Emma proceeded to throw Mohammed's engagement ring in the ocean, saying she'd surely find love somewhere else.
AVIVA and STIG
Aviva said it was "hard and embarrassing" to hear those allegations and rumors about Stig cheating on her but she believed in her heart that he had been faithful to her.
Aviva told Stig that she was happy they were doing well and their relationship "was on the up."
Stig shared with Aviva how their relationship was "real" to him and he was grateful to have her in Belize with him. He also thanked her for staying by his side during good and bad times.
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"I just keep falling for you and falling for you. Aviva, I want you to know that I love you," Stig told his girlfriend.
"I feel like I fell in love on this trip."
Aviva expressed her love for Stig in reply, and then the pair hug and kissed on the beach.
That marked the first time Stig had ever said, "I love you," to Aviva, and he said it felt really good.
Aviva gushed about how the moment was special to her but she only had a few days left in Belize with Stig.
"I hope we are closer to a proposal because I want to be engaged before the end of the trip, and I hope that's what he wants to," Aviva said in a confessional.
Aviva and Stig then enjoyed a romantic getaway and learned how to make tortillas together.
Aviva and Stig had a lot of unprotected sex when she arrived in Belize, and she was still waiting for her period. Stig therefore suggested she should take a pregnancy test.
Aviva told the cameras that she'd be happy about being pregnant because that's what she wanted, and Stig also said he'd be excited about becoming a father.
"I want a future with you. I've been thinking about the future," Stig confirmed.
RICK and TRISHA
Waking up with Rick in her family's bunk beds made Trisha laugh. Trisha said Rick had shown respect for her father by sleeping in a separate bed and that he was clearly trying to get along with her family.
Rick knew that Trisha's family didn't appreciate his indecisiveness about having another child, but he set out to prove that he was a good partner for her.
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Trisha's father then told her that if Rick didn't want children, there was no point in continuing to date him. Trisha's family was expecting Rick to make a decision before he left about whether he'd have a baby with her.
Trisha said she loved Rick and could try to convince him to have children with her.
Trisha asked her dad if he was making her choose between her family and Rick, and her father replied, "Yes. I can't find any middle ground on this."
Trisha said it scared her because she didn't know how to convince Rick to have a baby. Trisha said she loved Rick a lot but she loved her family also.
"If he doesn't want a child, we will have to break up, and that will break my heart. I don't want that," Trisha lamented in a confessional.