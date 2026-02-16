'90 Day Fiance': Emma drops bombs on Ziad, Forrest considers dumping Sheena, Lisa melts down
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/16/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Lisa accusing Daniel of gaslighting her, Forrest thinking about dumping Sheena over her lies, and Emma's romantic birthday celebration crashing and burning during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to meet their online partners for the first time.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love earlier this year. Elise is apparently hoping to settle down with a man named Joshua from Australia.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show is also going to star Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
"These couples are stepping into the unknown, driven by love but challenged by distance, doubt, and deep cultural divides," TLC teased.
"From conflicting expectations and family pressure to hidden pasts and even surveillance-level possessiveness, the stakes have never been higher for these unconventional love stories."
In most90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
EMMA and ZIAD
Emma and Ziad were shown taking a romantic getaway outside of the city to Agafay Desert in Morocco, where Emma's dream of riding a camel was about to come true.
Emma said she and Ziad definitely had sparks when they had sex for the first time and so she was feeling much more confident in their relationship and that her trip was probably going to end with a marriage proposal.
Ziad wouldn't reveal in his own confessional that he and Emma had sex, but he revealed that he loved her and she made him feel so comfortable and at peace.
Ziad still wanted to sleep in separate bedrooms during their trip, but Emma hoped his mind set on that would change once they're engaged.
Emma absolutely loved riding the camel on her birthday, and she thanked Ziad for planning such a romantic excursion for her.
Emma then enjoyed tangine on the beach, but Ziad wasn't eating. Emma wondered if Ziad was acting nervous because he planned to pop the question.
Ziad told Emma that he felt lucky to be with her and he loved her a lot, and then he surprised her with a birthday cake at sunset.
"I know she didn't tell me everything about her. I've always had suspicions. I think it's impossible to move forward if she's hiding a lot from me, so that's why I will take my time, and I will see what's the truth," Ziad told the cameras.
Ziad walked Emma to her tent after dinner, and Emma confessed that it was "a sh-tty feeling" to end the night in a tent by herself with no proposal.
"It's almost with Ziad, we take two steps forward and then 10 steps back. I'm really sad because I'm starting to think this proposal might never happened," Emma explained.
The next day, Emma confessed to Ziad that she had been hoping for a proposal, but Ziad said he felt like he didn't know her completely yet.
Ziad brought up the time when Emma had ghosted him, for example. Ziad asked for more details about that time, and so Emma finally decided to come clean.
"The last time I was here in Morocco, I wasn't here with my friend. I was coming to visit the guy that I was dating, and he was from Morcco," Emma revealed. "I wasn't planning on dating a second Moroccan guy -- it just happened."
Emma continued, "Over a year ago, I found out that he was talking to other girls, and I made an account on the dating app just to try to see if he was on there, and I ended up matching with you. I was interested in you, but then, me and Mohammed got back together, so I had to ghost you."
Ziad couldn't believe that Emma was with another guy in his country and in his city, and then she teased that there was something else she had to tell him.
"During my last trip, when we were in Marrakesh, we got engaged," Emma revealed.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest thought his meeting with Sheena's parents went well, but his mother, Molly, apparently felt differently.
Molly complained about how there was nothing great about the day because Sheena had lied to him as well as her parents. Molly thought Forrest should be "horrified" about the woman he was dating.
Forrest, however, said he thought he could trust Sheena going forward because she got very emotional about her mistakes and promised that she was going to change.
Sheena's father also seemed shocked and disappointed that Sheena had claimed he was forcefully taking money from her and intimidating her.
Sheena's father said Sheena needed to tell Forrest the truth and he'd probably understand that people in their culture voluntarily help their parents and there's nothing wrong with that.
Sheena said she felt stuck between two worlds because Forrest wanted to cut her family off financially.
Forrest told his mother that he was ready to get married, but Molly reminded her son that Sheena had told "big" lies and he needed to be more concerned about this.
Molly was afraid Sheena would take advantage of Forrest, whom she claimed was extremely trusting of everyone due to his autism.
"She did lie about almost everything," Forrest said, breaking down into tears.
"What's making me emotional right now is the thought of not having her in my life anymore. It hurts me deeply, to my core, but I can't be with someone who's constantly going to lie to me. It's going to take a heavy toll."
Sheena planned to tell Forrest that she was never going to stop giving money to her family, and so she feared Forrest and his mother would never trust her again.
Before Forrest left Sheena's family's home, Forrest brought up how he and Sheena planned to have a shared account in which they put all of their money.
Forrest explained how a visa was going to be expensive and Sheena needed to help save up for it. Sheena told Forrest that she could send him screenshots of her bank account weekly, but Sheena's father still wanted some control over her finances.
Sheena's father didn't want the couple to share a bank account, and Sheena was going along with it.
"I'm worried," Molly admitted.
Forrest said he wasn't sure if he could propose to Sheena if he couldn't trust her.
LAURA and BIRKAN
After a long day, Laura was upset about Birkan's gambling problem and the fact he was $50,000 in debt. Laura wasn't sure she'd be able to have a successful future with Birkan due to this habit.
"You can't stop something that is destined," Birkan told Laura.
But Laura realized that she needed to protect herself in the best way that she could. Laura was previously married to a man who allegedly took all of the money out of their joint bank account when he left her for another woman.
As a result, Laura said she couldn't set herself up to be taken advantage of.
Birkan promised Laura that he wouldn't hurt her and that he'd always try to be perfect for her, but he noted, "Don't try to change me."
Laura didn't know what Birkan was trying to say exactly, but he did say that he'd try to stop gambling.
"Since I've been in Turkey, I have fallen more in love with Birkan, and so I don't want to go home heartbroken and devastated," Laura told the cameras.
Later on, Birkan surprised Laura with a boat ride, and she laughed about how she could never stay mad at her man for long.
The pair had a very romantic day in the Aegean Sea, and Birkan joked, "I am a good gambler. Just go with the flow and like the boat."
Birkan shared with Laura how he had played professional soccer and got injured, ruining his ability to play in the future. Shortly after Birkan's athletic career ended, Birkan said his serious girlfriend at the time broke up with him via text when he was in the hospital.
Birkan described that as a very low point in his life, and he told Laura that he needed her.
"I want to live again. A part of me is alive because of you," Birkan told Laura.
He added, "I know it's hard to understand my lifestyle... but even if we have problems, we will find solution. And I love that you are involved in my life and in my choices."
"I love that, too. You make me happier than I've ever been. I feel special and important to someone," Laura replied.
Hearing that she was bringing Birkan out of his darkness made her feel so good. Birkan then gave Laura a big bouquet of flowers, and she gushed about how Birkan truly loved her and valued her.
LISA and DANIEL
Lisa said she was still processing that Daniel had lied to his friends about having communicated with another woman on social media when he was dating Laura.
Laura was angry because she didn't want to be used or become Daniel's sugar mama.
"What are Daniel's intentions? Does Daniel love me or is he just after citizenship in America? Does he just want a visa?" Lisa questioned in a confessional.
Daniel told Lisa that he wasn't lying about anything, but Lisa recalled how the woman in question had told her that Daniel was talking to multiple American women and aggressively pursuing them.
"I don't remember," Daniel said.
"I sent you to screenshots!" Lisa argued.
Daniel asked for proof, and when Lisa showed him the woman's profile picture, he denied knowing her or ever speaking to her.
Daniel had confirmed to his friends that he had spoken to another woman on social media, so Lisa couldn't believe that Daniel was suddenly acting like he had no idea what she was talking about.
Lisa therefore wrote a message to the woman, asking her to send screenshots of her past conversation with Daniel again.
The more Daniel denied his past with this woman, the angrier Lisa became -- and she eventually stormed off.
Lisa felt like Daniel was gaslighting her, and she was furious because he could've just told her the truth and said he no longer spoke to that woman and she was no longer in his life.
The woman Lisa had texted responded and insisted that she and Daniel talked a lot and he really seemed interested in her. However, the woman no longer had the screenshots as evidence.
Lisa wondered if Daniel had been talking to multiple white American women, hoping to move to the United States and receive a green card.
Lisa showed Daniel more pictures of the woman, and then he suddenly recognized her in one picture and said, "I know her. It's been a long time since I talked to her because you came into my life and you changed my life."
Daniel told the cameras he had met this American woman months before he met Lisa. Daniel said he had messaged this woman every day until he met Lisa, which is when all communication with that woman ended.
"I am being caught. I didn't want to hurt her, but I was trying to date an American woman," Daniel admitted to the cameras.
Daniel apologized to Lisa and begged her not to let this American woman ruin their relationship.
Lisa gave Daniel a kiss, but she said she was very reluctant to forgive him completely.
"If I can let this go, maybe he'll forgive me when I tell him everything," Lisa reasoned.
ANNALYN "ANNA" and JOVON
Anna and Jovon finally arrived in Manila to meet Anna's mother in-person. Anna said it would be "very difficult" for her to remain married to Jovon if she didn't have her mother's support.
Anna revealed that her mother liked Jovon over FaceTime and the phone but things could be different in-person.
When Jovon saw Anna's big house, he was very surprised about how nice it was. Anna had travel photos everywhere and a lot of clothes, and so Jovon noted that his wife wasn't going to have to downgrade a bit.
"She could definitely live a more modest life," Jovon said.
Anna's mother was very affectionate towards Jovon, and this warmed Anna's heart.
AVIVA and STIG
Stig was very upset with Aviva for being on her phone a lot during his big performance.
Aviva said she and Stig just needed to get over this hurdle, but she wasn't sure how they were going to do it.
"We are not in the best place... and I am in my head," Stig acknowledged.
But Stig took Aviva to one of his favorite spots at the beach, and he hoped they could have fun.
While enjoying cocktails in the water, Aviva admitted that she shouldn't have been on her phone and they needed to work on their trust issues.
Stig admitted he was frustrated about the fact Aviva had texted another guy, and Aviva didn't understand why he was turning things around on her.
"We're not having safe sex. What if you're pregnant? Are we moving too fast? I don't know. Maybe we should use protection just to be safe, because I've got to be sure, and you've got to be sure, too," Stig told his girlfriend.
Aviva felt like Stig was pulling back in their relationship.
"It makes me feel like there's something he's not telling me. Maybe he's putting the blame on me to hide something he's doing," Aviva told the cameras, adding how she planned to find out.
Stig then met Aviva's "Auntie Spring" in-person, and she was very skeptical of his intentions and loyalty. Aviva's aunt called Stig out for not dating Aviva seriously, and she showed him a photo that appeared to shock him.