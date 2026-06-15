'90 Day Fiance': Debby tells Mido they're over, Catie and Josh argue, Thomas flips out over perfume
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/15/2026
90 Day Fiance featured Debby questioning Mido's love for her, Catie and Josh arguing over finances, Anabelle considering calling off her wedding, Thomas flipping out over perfume, and Rasit pissing off Mallorie's ex during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.
The seven 90 Day Fiance couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the90 Day Fiance couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.
The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.
Each 90 Day Fiance couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.
Below is what happened on Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.
CATIE and JOSH
Josh and Catie were shown spending their first morning together in their new apartment. Josh thought the mattress was gross, and he complained about how the garage door was really noisy.
Josh had made Catie a list of furniture and "essentials" they needed in their new place -- including a table to eat at -- but Catie didn't seem to want to buy new things.
"I'm doing the best I can," Catie lamented in a confessional.
Josh asked for a dining table and chairs, which Catie called "stupid," as well as an iron.
Josh said he wasn't trying to blow money and he didn't appreciate how Catie was treating him. Josh told the cameras that he didn't want to feel micromanaged in his relationship either.
Catie found a friend who was offering them free furniture, but Josh said Catie was still being too frugal with money and she needed to trust him more with finances.
"You just waste money all the time!" Catie snapped at him.
Josh knew Catie had some savings to fall back on, and so he just hoped she'd come around.
The pair continued to bicker in a furniture store, with Josh telling Catie that she was not being a reliable partner.
Catie complained that when Josh wanted something, he wanted it right away, but Josh said he had left everything behind for her and she wasn't doing anything to make him feel comfortable and secure.
MALLORIE and RASIT
While attending a "White Trash Bash," Rasit admitted he had "a problem" with his fiancee's ex-boyfriend Brandon.
Rasit told Brandon that he didn't want him calling or texting Mallorie.
Rasit said Brandon looked like a caveman but he still wanted to be friendly with him for Mallorie's sake.
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Brandon told Rasit that he respected Mallorie's new relationship but he still cared for her and was going to be there for her. It was clear Brandon's friendship with Mallorie made Rasit feel uncomfortable.
Rasit said he wasn't going to stop talking to Mallorie but he still respected him as a man.
"You act like you have a choice in this, but you don't have a choice," Brandon said.
"I am the boss in my house. She wants to listen to me," Rasit fired back.
Brandon told the cameras, "We don't do ultimatums here!"
Brandon explained to Rasit, "I'm like the government. Me and taxes -- we're here forever... You're sitting on my f-cking [truck] without an invitation and demanding things. Once you start getting the respect that you want, then get the f-ck off my tailgate."
Brandon gave Rasit "one free pass" by letting him go without a bigger fight.
"I'm still going to text her and call her," Brandon said.
Rasit then slammed the trunk of Brandon's beloved truck, and Brandon angrily yelled from a distance, "Really?!"
DEBBY and MIDO
Mido refused to help Debby with the dishes, and he explained how women take care of their homes in Egypt.
"I understand what you mean, but it's not Egypt," Debby said.
Debby had found Mido an acting coach named Jimmy, and so Mido said he was "very excited" to meet with him and have his first class in the U.S.
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Mido had never acting using English before, and so he confessed he was a bit nervous.
During an exercise, Mido asked if he could do something different.
Jimmy explained to the cameras how he was the class leader, and he added, "You do what the director says or you get fired."
Jimmy thought Mido had delivered a "very, very nice" scene, but he only gave him a C+ for his participation. Jimmy said there was much room for improvement and Mido needed to be more coachable.
Jimmy also let Mido know that it's extremely difficult to become a famous Hollywood actor and so it would probably be best for him to find some type of side gig.
Mido, however, said he was ready to play a character in the movies and didn't want a job to ruin his focus.
Later on, Mido got dressed up and enjoyed his first Halloween in America, and Debby said she was nervous about Mido meeting her protective friends -- Astra, Derek, Laura and Jef -- for the first time.
Mido wasn't afraid of the haunted house at all because he had seen so many American movies. Debby's friends noticed that Mido wasn't comforting Debby in the haunted house, and they felt like he was putting on an act.
Debby's friends questioned if Mido truly loved Debby and had moved to America for the right reasons.
Mido was also allegedly on his phone a lot during the gathering.
Debby asked Mido to have a conversation with her in the car, but he immediately seemed annoyed.
Mido said he had made sacrifices for Debby and so he should be the one bothered -- not her. As the fight progressed, Debby scolded Mido for lacking compassion, and she told him to book a flight and go home.
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Mido yelled at Debby to shut her mouth, and when Debby's friends stood up for Debby, Mido got louder and shouted at her friends to be quiet.
Debby's friends called Mido "an assh-le," and they asked Debby to not allow Mido to talk to her like that.
Debby eventually left Mido in a parking lot for him to get his own Uber ride home. Debby said she didn't need a thing from Mido and if he couldn't respect her and talk to her, she wanted nothing to do with him.
SHEA and ANABELLE
Shea had told Anabelle about the episode in which he flirted with another woman -- and arguably cheated -- on Anabelle at a party, and there was clearly a lot of tension in Shea's house.
Shea acknowledged that the vibe wasn't good, and Anabelle wasn't speaking to him.
Shea admitted he had asked to look at a woman's new fake breasts, being a smartass, but he promised that he didn't touch her.
"It went a little further than anticipated. It's just the lifestyle parties that we do. You overreacted a little bit, baby," Shea told Anabelle.
"Overreacted?! You cheated on me! You hurt my feelings!" Anabelle said.
Shea apologized for his actions, but he also pointed out how he didn't think he had cheated on her.
"I can't tell if I can continue this wedding," Anabelle stated.
Shea said they should take things slow and he wanted to prove to her that his antics were innocent and just having a little fun at the party. Shea also made Anabelle arrangements to have a spa day so she could be pampered.
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During the spa day, Anabelle told Shea's daughter Allison that she was upset because she had heard Angie was having an affair with Shea. Anabelle therefore confronted Angie, who was also at the appointment.
Angie promised there was nothing going on with Shea and that they were just friends.
Anabelle vented to the women about how Shea had betrayed her, but the women insisted that Shea was prideful and happy of his new relationship.
Shea's daughter said she relieved that her dad had come clean to Anabelle, but there was apparently much more Shea could share.
"I don't think Anabelle knows everything," Allison said.
EDWARD and MARISSA
Edward was shown helping Marissa make her kids dinner, but Marissa was annoyed that Edward was calling and FaceTiming his mother so much.
Edward complained that Marissa could be bossy sometimes, but Marissa argued that she didn't have a choice if she wanted to get things done a certain way.
Edward played a game in which he was giving Marissa's kids money, but one of her sons, Derek, refused to accept it. Edward thought Derek should've been grateful for the cash, and he realized that they were probably going to have a tough time bonding.
Marissa hoped her kids were going to initiate more interactions with Edward, who promised the boys that he'd make Dominican food for them soon.
"This is more difficult than I thought [it would be]," Edward said of stepping into a father figure role for Marissa's children.
Marissa later explained to Edward how she didn't like the fact he was on her phone all the time because it felt like she had another child in the house.
Marissa tried to be honest with Edward, and he said he understood.
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"I know if I don't say it now, it's going to fester and live inside me and then, one day, I'm just going to explode and it's not going to be pretty," Marissa told the cameras.
PAULA and THOMAS
Paula and Thomas were shown cooking each other something different for breakfast.
Thomas noted how he couldn't give up meat and so he hoped Paula would be okay with that.
"I feel emotional because I've been visualizing and manifesting this life for so long," Paula told the cameras.
"Finally this is real. Here I am!... Of course we have our challenges. Tom is super picky and spoiled and he's pretty stubborn, but I am so grateful for everything we are building. Let's do it!"
But Paula laughed because Thomas was apparently a really bad cook.
Later on, Paula sprayed perfume in the house, and Thomas said he's allergic to artificial fragrance. The mistake made Thomas really angry and he admitted, "It makes me want to kick her out of the house!"
The pair got into a fight over the perfume, and Thomas vented, "You're not taking me seriously! If you don't want to take me seriously, then just stop talking to me."
Paula said, "I'm sorry," but Thomas accused her of mocking him and not being sincere.
Thomas then decided to leave the apartment, saying he couldn't breathe, and Paula said he had an extreme reaction and this was "a bad sign" for their future together.
Thomas took it upon himself to throw Paula's perfume away, and she couldn't believe he was so focused on this.
"Maybe we are too different to live together. Maybe this whole thing was a mistake," Paula lamented in a confessional.