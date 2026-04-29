Debbie allowed Colt to live with her for quite some time, and she seemed to have Colt's back through all the ups and downs of his failed relationships. He previously dated Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Vanessa Guerra, and Jess Caroline.
Colt was also shown dating Cortney Reardanz on TLC's 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which aired last year.
Towards the end of filming the Hunt for Love spinoff, Colt fell down the stairs and suffered a serious leg injury that later required surgery. Cortney made an effort to be there for him, and their friendship slowly grew into a romance.
Colt and Cortney's relationship continued on the currently-airing season of 90 Day: The Single Life.
Cortney -- who allowed Colt to move into her parents' Florida home -- was shown nursing Colt back to health and supporting his recovery, but she dumped him when she discovered he'd been sexting a Brazilian woman named Diana behind her back.
Debbie made an appearance on the show when she attempted to convince Cortney to take Colt back.
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Cortney, admitting Colt had embarrassed her and used her family, respectfully declined and ignored Debbie's advice.
While Cortney was doing her best to heal and move on from the devastating breakup, Colt traveled to Brazil to get to know Diana better.
Colt said his chemistry with Diana was strong but they fought multiple times during his short stay. He also told the cameras that he missed Cortney and their deep connection.
Colt then returned to Orlando, FL, because doctors told him that he needed to have another surgery. Cortney, who still had a soft spot for Colt in her heart, picked her ex up at the airport and agreed to drop him off at his hotel.
Colt confessed he had sex with Diana in Brazil, but then he professed his love to Cortney and begged for a second chance.
Cortney refused Colt's advances and explained to the cameras how she'd never be able to trust him again.
Cortney apparently believed that letting Colt back into her life would ultimately result in disappointment and more heartbreak down the road.