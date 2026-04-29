90 Day: The Single Life star Colt Johnson's mother, Debbie Johnson, has addressed fans' concerns about why she was recently in the hospital.

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This past weekend, Debbie posted a photo of herself in the hospital via Instagram without explaining what was wrong with her.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Debbie captioned her cryptic upload at the time, "When you're with the ones you love."

In the photo, Debbie was holding Colt's hand while her bearded boyfriend was smiling in the background. Colt also had a huge grin on his face while Debbie appeared to be prepped for surgery.

Fans rushed to the comments to find out what happened to Debbie, but she noticeably dodged questions about her health or condition.

Debbie therefore faced some backlash for her alleged attention-seeking tactics.

However, on Monday, April 27, Debbie finally revealed why exactly she was hospitalized.

"I would love to thank all of you that sent prayers and best wishes. I had knee replacement surgery on my right knee," Debbie wrote in an image.

"I had my left knee done in January. Piece of cake. Unfortunately this one is not quite the same."

Debbie then thanked her followers for "being patient" while waiting for this explanation.

"I just felt I needed to wait," she noted without elaboration as to why. "That's my bad. I will post again in a day or so. Again, thank you all for your love."

Debbie captioned her latest Instagram post, "Thank you all for your prayers. I will keep you updated on my progress."

Colt has starred on multiple 90 Day Fiance spinoffs -- including Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- and Debbie has made many appearances on his seasons.

Debbie allowed Colt to live with her for quite some time, and she seemed to have Colt's back through all the ups and downs of his failed relationships. He previously dated Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Vanessa Guerra, and Jess Caroline.

Colt was also shown dating Cortney Reardanz on TLC's 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which aired last year.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Towards the end of filming the Hunt for Love spinoff, Colt fell down the stairs and suffered a serious leg injury that later required surgery. Cortney made an effort to be there for him, and their friendship slowly grew into a romance.

Colt and Cortney's relationship continued on the currently-airing season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Cortney -- who allowed Colt to move into her parents' Florida home -- was shown nursing Colt back to health and supporting his recovery, but she dumped him when she discovered he'd been sexting a Brazilian woman named Diana behind her back.

Debbie made an appearance on the show when she attempted to convince Cortney to take Colt back.

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Cortney, admitting Colt had embarrassed her and used her family, respectfully declined and ignored Debbie's advice.

While Cortney was doing her best to heal and move on from the devastating breakup, Colt traveled to Brazil to get to know Diana better.

Colt said his chemistry with Diana was strong but they fought multiple times during his short stay. He also told the cameras that he missed Cortney and their deep connection.

Colt then returned to Orlando, FL, because doctors told him that he needed to have another surgery. Cortney, who still had a soft spot for Colt in her heart, picked her ex up at the airport and agreed to drop him off at his hotel.

Colt confessed he had sex with Diana in Brazil, but then he professed his love to Cortney and begged for a second chance.

Cortney refused Colt's advances and explained to the cameras how she'd never be able to trust him again.

Cortney apparently believed that letting Colt back into her life would ultimately result in disappointment and more heartbreak down the road.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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