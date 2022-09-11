90 Day Fiance's ninth season recently wrapped up TLC -- so which former 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and which 90 Day Fiance couples have split up? And where are they now?

ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC  in 2014 and followed the love lives of 46 Americans and their foreign romantic partners over the course of its first eight seasons.

After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, 90 Day Fiance's couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.

While many of the couples met online or via dating apps, they found true love overseas and are still together and married to this day. In fact, many of the couples now even have children, believe it or not!

90 Day Fiance chronicles the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work. But there are also memorable highs and beautiful moments shared.

90 Day Fiance is so popular in fact, it has also spawned an ever-growing family of spinoffs on TLC -- including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, The Family Chantel, Darcey & Stacey, Loren & Alexei, and David & Annie -- plus numerous additional spinoffs on discovery+, the streaming service launched by TLC's parent company.

Which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and what 90 Day Fiance couples have split up and divorced? And where are they now?

Viewers likely more familiar with the statuses of former 90 Day Fiance couples who have returned to star in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? like Russ Mayfield and Paola "Pao" Mayfield, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, or Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou.

However, what happened to the rest of 90 Day Fiance's early-season couples -- such as Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez Zermeno from Season 5, Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk from Season 4, Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik or Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters from Season 3, Danielle Mullins and Mohammed Jbali or Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares from Season 2, or Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox or Aziza Eloshway and Mike Eloshway from Season 1?

And how about some of 90 Day Fiance's more recent couples -- couples like Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha, or Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova? What is the current status of their relationships, or who are they dating now?

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to look through all the couples of 90 Day Fiance and learn who is still together, who has split up and split, and where they are now!

BEGIN GALLERY >>

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9) NEWS