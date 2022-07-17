90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC in 2014 and followed the love lives of 46 Americans and their foreign romantic partners over the course of its first eight seasons.
After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, 90 Day Fiance's couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.
While many of the couples met online or via dating apps, they found true love overseas and are still together and married to this day. In fact, many of the couples now even have children, believe it or not!
90 Day Fiance chronicles the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work. But there are also memorable highs and beautiful moments shared.
90 Day Fiance is so popular in fact, it has also spawned an ever-growing family of spinoffs on TLC -- including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, The Family Chantel, Darcey & Stacey, Loren & Alexei, and David & Annie -- plus numerous additional spinoffs on discovery+, the streaming service launched by TLC's parent company.
Which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and what 90 Day Fiance couples have split up and divorced? And where are they now?