'90 Day Fiance' Couples Now: Who's still together? Where are they now? Which couples have split up and divorced? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 03/26/2023
90 Day Fiance has aired on TLC for nine seasons -- so which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together and married, and which couples have broken up and divorced? And where are they all now?
ADVERTISEMENT
Fifty-three different couples appeared on 90 Day Fiance's nine seasons, including seven couples that appeared on Season 9.
90 Day Fiance follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners. After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, the 90 Day Fiance couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.
90 Day Fiance's cameras chronicle the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work, including both the memorable highs and cringe-inducing lows.
90 Day Fiance's first season launched on TLC in January 2014 and featured just four couples and only consisted of six one-hour episodes.
However, 90 Day Fiancebecame so popular for TLC that it was quickly renewed with a longer episode order and extended episodes.
In addition, the show has also spawned a whole family of spinoffs on TLC -- including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?,90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?,90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Darcey & Stacey, and The Family Chantel -- as well as numerous others on discovery+, the new streaming service launched by TLC's parent company.
So which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together? Which 90 Day Fiance couples have split up and divorced? And where are they now?