'90 Day Fiance' Couples Now: Who is still together? Where are they now? What couples have split up? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 01/03/2021
90 Day Fiance's eighth season is currently airing on TLC -- so which former 90 Day Fiance couples are still together and happily married, and which couples have split up and divorced? And where are they all now?
Forty different couples appeared on the first seven seasons of 90 Day Fiance, including eight couples on Season 7.
90 Day Fiance follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners. After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, the 90 Day Fiance couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.
90 Day Fiance's cameras chronicle the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work, including both the memorable highs and cringe-inducing lows.
90 Day Fiance's first season premiered on TLC in January 2014 and featured just four couples and only consisted of six one-hour episodes.
However, 90 Day Fiancebecame so popular for TLC that it was quickly renewed with a longer episode order and extended episodes.