'90 Day Fiance' Couples Now: Where are they now? Who's still together? Which couples have broken up or divorced? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 07/18/2021
90 Day Fiance's eighth season wrapped up airing TLC earlier this year, so which former 90 Day Fiance couples are still together now and which couples have split up? And where are they now?
Forty-six different couples appeared on the first eight seasons of 90 Day Fiance, including seven couples that appeared on Season 8.
90 Day Fiance follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners. After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, the 90 Day Fiance couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.
90 Day Fiance's cameras chronicle the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work, including both the memorable highs and cringe-inducing lows.
90 Day Fiance's first season aired on TLC in 2014 and consisted of only six one-hour episodes that followed just four couples.
However, 90 Day Fiancebecame so popular for TLC that it was quickly renewed with a larger episode order and longer episodes.
In addition, the show has also already spawned numerous spinoffs on TLC -- including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?,90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?,90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined, Darcey & Stacey, and The Family Chantel -- as well as several additional spinoffs on discovery+, the streaming service launched by TLC's parent company this year.