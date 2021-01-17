90 Day Fiance's eighth season is airing on TLC -- so which former 90 Day Fiance couples are still together now and what couples have broken up? And where are they now?

Forty different couples appeared on 90 Day Fiance's first seven seasons, including eight couples that appeared on Season 7.

90 Day Fiance follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners. After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, the 90 Day Fiance couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.

90 Day Fiance's cameras chronicle the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work, including both the memorable highs and cringe-inducing lows.

90 Day Fiance's first season aired on TLC in 2014 and consisted of only six one-hour episodes that followed just four couples.

However, 90 Day Fiance became so popular for TLC that it was quickly renewed with a larger episode order and extended episodes.

In addition, the show has also already spawned numerous spinoffs on TLC -- including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined, Darcey & Stacey, and The Family Chantel.

So which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together? What 90 Day Fiance couples have split up and divorced? And where are they now?

Viewers likely recall former 90 Day Fiance couples that have returned to appear on recent seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? --  couples like Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, Colt Johnson and Larissa Christina Dos Santos Lima, Russ Mayfield and Paola "Pao" Mayfield, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, and Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet.

Or maybe even other memorable former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples like Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Danielle Mullins and Mohammed Jbali, and Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez.

However, what happened to the rest of 90 Day Fiance's earlier couples -- such as Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez Zermeno from Season 5, Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk from Season 4, Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares from Season 2, or Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox and Aziza Eloshway and Mike Eloshway from Season 1?

And how about more recent 90 Day Fiance couples that didn't ever return for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? such as Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores, Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha, and Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova?

What is the current status of these 90 Day Fiance couples' relationships??

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to browse through all of 90 Day Fiance's couples and learn which couples are still together, who has split, and where they are now!

BEGIN GALLERY >>


