'90 Day Fiance' Couples Now: Where are they now? Who is still together? What couples have split up? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 12/27/2020
90 Day Fiance's eighth season is currently airing on TLC -- so which former 90 Day Fiance couples are still together now, and which couples have split up? And where are they now?
ADVERTISEMENT
Forty different couples appeared on 90 Day Fiance's first seven seasons, including eight couples that appeared on Season 7.
90 Day Fiance follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners. After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, the 90 Day Fiance couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.
90 Day Fiance's cameras chronicle the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work, including both the memorable highs and cringe-inducing lows.
90 Day Fiance's first season aired on TLC in 2014 and consisted of only six one-hour episodes that followed just four couples.
However, 90 Day Fiancebecame so popular for TLC that it was quickly renewed with a longer episode order and extended episodes.