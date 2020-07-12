'90 Day Fiance' Couples Now: Where are they now? Which couples are still together? What couples have broken up and split? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 07/12/2020
90 Day Fiance has aired on TLC for seven seasons -- so which former 90 Day Fiance couples are still together now, and which couples have gone their separate ways and split up? And where are they now?
A total of forty couples have appeared on 90 Day Fiance's seven seasons, including eight couples which appeared on the show's most recent season.
90 Day Fiance follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners. After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, the 90 Day Fiance couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.
90 Day Fiance's cameras chronicle the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work, including both the memorable highs and cringe-inducing lows.
90 Day Fiance's first season premiered on TLC in January 2014 and followed just four couples and only consisted of six one-hour episodes.
However, 90 Day Fiancebecame so popular for TLC that it was quickly renewed with a longer episode order and extended episodes.