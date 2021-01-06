90 Day Fiance: Love Games, a new spinoff starring two dozen 90 Day Fiance franchise couples competing in an elimination-style game show, is coming to discovery+ next month.

Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service, which launched on January 4, has announced a brand new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, will add to its roster of original series and new content.

90 Day Fiance: Love Games premieres February 8 with 24 couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise -- including spouses Rachel Bear and Jon Walters, spouses Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield, and spouses Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi -- going head-to-head in matchups in which the couples are asked questions designed to expose everything from their juicy secrets to annoying habits.

The game will test how well the 90 Day Fiance couples really know each other, as discovery+ teases questions will include, "If I could date anyone from the 90 Day Fiance universe other than my partner, who would it be?"

90 Day Fiance: Love Games will be hosted by Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan, who recently hosted TLC's late-night relationship series, Find Love Live.

The new Love Games spinoff was self-shot with couples competing from the comfort of their own homes.

The game show's format is comprised of three preliminary rounds of questions before a grand finale in which four couples face off against each other to win the first-ever 90 Day championship and Love Games trophy. 

In Round 1 -- which will air over the course of eight episodes -- three couples compete in each episode and will earn points for correct answers. The winning pair advances straight to the semi-finals, with the second-place team advancing to a Wild Card Round and the third-place team being eliminated.

In the second round, which will take place over four episodes, two couples compete in each episode, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals and the second-place couple getting eliminated.

The third round of competition, otherwise known as the semi-finals, will feature three couples in each episode. The winner will move on to the finals while the other two couples get eliminated. The semi-finals will also air as four episodes.

And finally, the one-episode finals will feature the top four pairs duking it out for the trophy and 90 Day Fiance bragging rights.

90 Day Fiance: Love Games is produced by Sharp Entertainment, the same production company behind 90 Day Fiance.

All of the competing couples either starred on one or more seasons of 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, or 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

They may also have made appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiance: What Now?.

In addition to Rachel and Jon, Russ and Paola, and Angela and Michael, the series will also feature spouses Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, spouses Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, and recently-split spouses Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova.

More participating couples are recently-split dating couple Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Eric Nichols, spouses Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen, spouses Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox, spouses Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj, and spouses Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

Additional couples include spouses Larry Passariello and Jenny Torres, spouses Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, spouses Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, spouses Kyle Huckabee and Noon, Colt Johnson and his mother Debbie, spouses Brett Otto and Daya De Arce, and spouses Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez Zermeno.

The remaining couples to star on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games are Darcey Silva and fiance Georgi Rusev, Benjamin Taylor and fiance Akinyi Obala, spouses Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, spouses Emily Larina and Sasha Larin, Corey Rathgeber and fiancee Evelin Villegas, and spouses David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

The discovery+ streaming service is also airing new original series 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Journey, and The Other Way Strikes Back!.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads. Verizon customers are also eligible to receive 12 months of discovery+ for free.

Watch a preview of 90 Day Fiance: Love Games below!

