'90 Day Fiance' couples to compete on new '90 Day Fiance: Love Games' spinoff on discovery+
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/06/2021
90 Day Fiance: Love Games, a new spinoff starring two dozen 90 Day Fiance franchise couples competing in an elimination-style game show, is coming to discovery+ next month.
Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service, which launched on January 4, has announced a brand new90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, will add to its roster of original series and new content.
The game will test how well the 90 Day Fiance couples really know each other, as discovery+ teases questions will include, "If I could date anyone from the 90 Day Fiance universe other than my partner, who would it be?"
90 Day Fiance: Love Games will be hosted by Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan, who recently hosted TLC's late-night relationship series, Find Love Live.
The new Love Games spinoff was self-shot with couples competing from the comfort of their own homes.
The game show's format is comprised of three preliminary rounds of questions before a grand finale in which four couples face off against each other to win the first-ever 90 Day championship and Love Games trophy.
In Round 1 -- which will air over the course of eight episodes -- three couples compete in each episode and will earn points for correct answers. The winning pair advances straight to the semi-finals, with the second-place team advancing to a Wild Card Round and the third-place team being eliminated.
In the second round, which will take place over four episodes, two couples compete in each episode, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals and the second-place couple getting eliminated.
The third round of competition, otherwise known as the semi-finals, will feature three couples in each episode. The winner will move on to the finals while the other two couples get eliminated. The semi-finals will also air as four episodes.
And finally, the one-episode finals will feature the top four pairs duking it out for the trophy and 90 Day Fiance bragging rights.