90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren reportedly welcomed their first child together last year!

[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Jovi and Yara ever got married and are still together].

Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, reportedly had a baby only a few months before Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC in December, In Touch Weekly reported.

It appears Yara delivered the couple's child in September 2020.

Pregnancy rumors have been floating around ever since Yara posted a December 31 Instagram photo that appeared to show two unique ornaments on a Christmas tree she was posing next to.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed one of the ornaments was a baby and the other was a pink heart with the word "mom" written on it.

Yara also reportedly created an Amazon baby registry last year under the name "Yara Dufren," which would seem to not only provide evidence that she was expecting a child, but also that the couple got married during her K-1 visa trip to the United States.

The baby registry was posted on January 4, 2020, according to In Touch, and the items Yara listed were for a baby girl due in September 2020.

The registry has since been removed from Amazon.

According to the magazine, Yara and Jovi got married in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, in February 2020.

As shown on the eighth season of 90 Day Fiance, Yara wanted to have a small, intimate ceremony in Las Vegas without a bridal party and Jovi's family members in attendance, much to the dismay of Jovi's New Orleans-based mother Gwen.

Yara told the cameras that if her own family members couldn't attend and be a part of the wedding, then she didn't want to exchange vows with Jovi just for his family and friends.

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, which aired Sunday night on TLC, teased that Yara might be pregnant with Jovi's child while she was still trying to adjust to life in Louisiana.

Yara complained to a friend on FaceTime while Jovi was away for work that she was feeling nauseous and sick all the time, and the friend questioned whether Yara could be pregnant.

Yara said she wasn't ready to have a child and hadn't been throwing up.

Yara also pointed out she hadn't even been in the United States for a month yet and she and Jovi had been "careful."

"I cannot even [think] about having a baby right now. I am not ready yet. I don't even know if I want to get married and live here," Yara complained.

Part of the reason Yara didn't seem ready for a baby at the time was because she and Jovi had previously suffered through a miscarriage.

The miscarriage appeared to be a traumatizing event for Yara, especially because she said Jovi had left her alone in Albania to return to work.

Yara felt totally neglected during her time of need and had to undergo a medical procedure that Jovi wasn't around for after she lost the baby.

Jovi said on 90 Day Fiance that he never intended to treat Yara that way and had no idea the miscarriage would result in complications or require subsequent medical attention.

Based on Jovi and Yara's Instagram accounts, it appears they are still together.

To read more spoilers on the current status of their relationship, click here.

