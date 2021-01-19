[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Jovi and Yara ever got married and are still together].
Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, reportedly had a baby only a few months before Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC in December, In Touch Weekly reported.
It appears Yara delivered the couple's child in September 2020.
Pregnancy rumors have been floating around ever since Yara posted a December 31 Instagram photo that appeared to show two unique ornaments on a Christmas tree she was posing next to.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed one of the ornaments was a baby and the other was a pink heart with the word "mom" written on it.
Yara also reportedly created an Amazon baby registry last year under the name "Yara Dufren," which would seem to not only provide evidence that she was expecting a child, but also that the couple got married during her K-1 visa trip to the United States.
The baby registry was posted on January 4, 2020, according to In Touch, and the items Yara listed were for a baby girl due in September 2020.
The registry has since been removed from Amazon.
According to the magazine, Yara and Jovi got married in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, in February 2020.
As shown on the eighth season of 90 Day Fiance, Yara wanted to have a small, intimate ceremony in Las Vegas without a bridal party and Jovi's family members in attendance, much to the dismay of Jovi's New Orleans-based mother Gwen.