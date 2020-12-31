Tiffany posted a family photo of Ronald, Daniel, Carley and herself outdoors on a bench this past weekend, and she captioned it, "Family," along with a red heart emoticon.
"Such amazing holidays with the family," she captioned another photo of herself and Ronald earlier this week.
Ronald, 30, also posted a montage of pictures on his own Instagram account and confirmed they're not "old" or throwback photos. One of the pictures was the same family photo Tiffany had posted on the same day.
"Merry Christmas to everyone and your family hope you all enjoy it as much as i do. No its not old pictures... but just wanted to show everyone how blessed i am to be with my family and to be able to spend such a happy time with them and make memories, having fun, playing around, and just spending quality time as a family together hehe," Ronald wrote.
"Hope everyone is doing well in the pandemic and you all had a good Christmas and got spoiled with so may you all be blessed in abundance and have fun this holiday stay safe #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetellall #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancewhatnow @90dayfiance #90dayfiancenews."
Tiffany also posted a selfie with Ronald Monday on Instagram Stories, according toIn Touch Weekly, and 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates shared a photo of the smiling family enjoying time together in Ronald's native country on Sunday.
On January 28, Tiffany told her Instagram followers in regards to her marriage "some things are just irreparable," and Ronald claimed on social media at the time he'd be "filing for divorce in South Africa" after a year-and-a-half of marriage.
But rumors of a reconciliation began to swirl on March 5, when Ronald posted adorable snapshots of Tiffany and himself.
During a May episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Tiffany was living with her Carley, Daniel and Maggie.
Tiffany was 28 years old at the time, Carley -- who was born in July 2019 -- was nine months, and Daniel was nine years old.
Tiffany said she was waiting for Ronald to get approved for a spousal visa so he could move to the United States and the last time they had all been together as a family was six months prior.
"We got married over a year ago, but we only applied for his spousal visa four months ago. The coronavirus has affected the whole process of the visa. This virus is stopping everything, including my family being together," Tiffany told the cameras.
Meanwhile, Ronald was living in Victoria, South Africa, and apparently FaceTimed or Skyped with his family in America often. Ronald said he desperately missed his family in the United States.
On top of the distance and coronavirus "craziness," Tiffany said there were trust issues in her relationship but she and Ronald were trying to get past it. She therefore set up a video call with a marriage counselor for Ronald and herself.
Tiffany explained to the counselor she and Ronald clashed over certain aspects of life, and Ronald confessed to losing Tiffany's trust through gambling and not being honest about his whereabouts.
"Every time there is an argument, I feel like I'm forcing him to apologize and forcing him to tell me, 'Okay, I was wrong.' I wish he could understand, 'I am hurting this person that is doing nothing to me,'" Tiffany cried to the counselor over videochat.
Tiffany expressed frustration, saying Ronald just never changed -- no matter how many times she had asked him to do and be better. Ronald said they needed to work on their connection but it was hard sometimes.
When Tiffany announced back in January she and Ronald were separating less than seven months after welcoming Carley together, Ronald accused Tiffany of "adultery."
Tiffany therefore lashed out on Instagram and called Ronald, whom she married in October 2018, "toxic" and manipulative, although she didn't name him directly in that part of her post.
Tiffany insisted she had "made a big mistake with" Ronald because he "messed up time and time again."
"He has never stopped lying and I've been trying to work things out... But he is just not really there. He is just interested in other things," Tiffany claimed in the comments section.
"He worked after I left [South Africa] and lost the job -- never sent money to Carley [and] only messed up time and time again."
Tiffany also claimed the former gambling addict had suffered multiple relapses and his addiction had continued to be an issue in their relationship after 90 Day Fiance's cameras stopped following the couple.
"You guys see one tiny piece of a very complicated story it never ever ever stopped it just kept going and going and going," she continued in response to people's comments.
"It was my mistake my very enormous mistake thinking everything was OK After the wellness center it was absolutely not."
In addition, Tiffany claimed Ronald's relapses began before she even left South Africa and returned to the United States to give birth to their child and also occurred while 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was filming.
"People have called me controlling for so long because of the scenes in the show where I'm lashing out on him telling him I don't trust him. What they don't know is a few days before filming that saying he had relapsed," Tiffany wrote on Instagram comment.
She added, "I had to take his daughter and give birth to her in a safe place... He got very used to making a very big mess and to [mistreating] me very badly to the point that it was second nature to him and he didn't even feel the need to apologize anymore."
Ronald subsequently apologized to Tiffany for falsely accusing her of cheating on him during their marriage.
"[Let me] set something straight. Me and Tiff, yes we [are] going through some sh-t that got out of hand and went viral," Ronald wrote on Instagram Stories.
"It's a personal feeling I had because [our] marriage is not registered in the USA, so I felt like idk insecure, which was wrong from me! I was an assh-le towards Tiff and even though we [are] having a hard time, I'll still stand up for her [and] still love her."
He added in his lengthy post, "Tiff only tried to do good, not really control me but more protect me from wrong [people], places and temptations, and the more I think about it now, it makes sense... She was more the victim and I'll admit here I was a dick to her at times, worrying about me, me, me and not looking after her feelings or needs."
Ronald called Tiffany "a true gem" and admitted he was willing to take all the fault for the demise of their relationship.
"So if it comes down to who's to blame, I'll take it full on. Tiffany is [a] wonderful woman... Fact is she's still my wife. I love her no matter what, and I will stand up for her where need be," he wrote.
Tiffany was a 27-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald was a 29-year-old from South Africa when they starred on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season last year.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way followed American citizens moving across the globe and living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future partners.
The Americans had 90 days to wed in order to stay in their new countries, and Tiffany and Ronald's October 20, 2018 wedding was shown on the TLC reality series.
But Tiffany said because South Africa turned out to be a dangerous place to live for her young children, she wanted to move back to the United States and attempt to relocate Ronald to America on a spousal visa.
After giving birth to Carley in Summer 2019, Tiffany revealed on Part 1 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Tell-All special, which aired in October 2019, that life in the U.S. was "so much harder" than she could have ever anticipated without her husband by her side.
In Part 2 of the Tell-All special, Tiffany revealed she had already purchased plane tickets so she and her children could visit Ronald again in South Africa soon.
Ronald, however, had yet to apply for the visa because he said it was going to cost him a lot of money.
"If Ronald's visa does not get approved, that's something we're going to have to face if it happens, but I'm not making a plan for that," Tiffany explained on the show.
Tiffany said at the time she wouldn't accept anything other than Ronald coming to the United States because she simply wasn't ready to move her kids to another country. However, Ronald had a prior lengthy criminal record standing in his way stemming from his gambling addiction.
Although the couple continued to live apart after the show, they documented their love story on social media, and there didn't appear to be any real trouble in paradise until earlier this year.