Thais and Patrick's "little love bug" arrived after 23 hours of labor and a slight panic attack on Thais' part from the epidural.
"We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!" the pair toldUs Weekly in a statement.
"As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way."
Thais enjoyed a big sushi dinner in the hospital after giving birth, according to a picture she had posted on Instagram Stories.
She and Patrick, who starred on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance earlier this year, announced in August that they were expecting a baby girl.
"We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!" the couple told Us this past summer.
Patrick and Thais got married in February, but their ceremony didn't air on 90 Day Fiance until late August.
"FINALLY MARRIED!!!!" Thais wrote on Instagram alongside photos from her wedding day.
"Thank you for all your love, patience and every effort to make our dream come true. 'Love is strong and brave' and I'm here to support you in everything. Our story is just starting... love you forever."
Fellow 90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer also currently have a baby on the way.
Patrick from Austin, TX, and Thais from Brazil, met when Patrick had traveled to Brazil to reconnect with his father's side of the family.
Patrick had searched for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps and swiped right for Thais, who jumped at the chance to help him out.
Patrick proceeded to court Thais over several trips to Brazil, and the couple fell in love. Patrick proposed marriage and announced their engagement in November 2020.
"I've been grateful for this moment ever since our first date, and even before that I've had [an immense] amount of gratitude knowing that one day I'd find someone that would show me a love exactly how you do each and every day," Patrick wrote on social media at the time.
"With a swipe right, a few dates, learning how to speak Portuguese, over 100,000 air miles back and forth to Brazil, countless video calls and endless amounts of patience and love, we are engaged!!!"
Despite never having been to the United States before, Thais moved to be with her fiance, but the pair had to face some obstacles on their way to getting married.
For instance, Thais hid her wedding from her beloved father because he did not approve of his daughter marrying an American man. And Patrick's brother John and Thais constantly butted heads when they were forced to live together under the same roof.