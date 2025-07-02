Tension was high when Sarper and Shekinah reunited with the other couples on 90 Day Fiance's Tell All, but Sarper insisted they are "good with real couples."
Sarper -- seemingly taking a dig at the throuple comprised of Amani, Any and Matt -- explained, "Sincere, real couples. Everyone, maybe millions, have fantasies of threesomes. That's a fantasy of people, but after this [season], even I don't want one."
Sarper was shown moving from Turkey to Los Angeles to be with Shekinah on 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.