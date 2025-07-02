90 Day Fiance couple Shekinah and Sarper have revealed where their relationship stands after the explosive Season 11 Tell-All event.

ADVERTISEMENT
"We're together," Shekinah confirmed to Us Weekly recently.

"Listen, we're a real couple, so we go through real ups and downs. Right now, we're up. Tomorrow we might be down. We don't know."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Shekinah and Sarper had apparently started that day "down" but they got back on track before heading to dinner at STK Restaurant in Westwood, CA.

"We're Scorpios, so it makes perfect sense, right?" Shekinah quipped of her marriage struggles. "We love hard, fight hard."

The couple said they are trying to remain optimistic and focus on the positive aspects of their relationship.

"Our ideal date night is in bed," Shekinah shared.

"We're doing a hardcore bed rot. We're literally watching our trashiest shows, eating the most disgusting American snacks."

Shekinah and Sarper revealed how they love to watch Love After Lockup while enjoying frozen yogurt.

When asked to reveal what they admired most about each other, Sarper hinted that Shekinah is a challenge.

"I call her evil baby," Sarper joked. "Sometimes so innocent, sometimes can be an evil b-tch. I don't know what I'm dealing with. I love her."

Shekinah added, "I love his cute little face. He's just such a little baby right now. He can turn very evil, very fast. Don't be disguised by this sweet face."

Tension was high when Sarper and Shekinah reunited with the other couples on 90 Day Fiance's Tell All, but Sarper insisted they are "good with real couples."

Sarper -- seemingly taking a dig at the throuple comprised of Amani, Any and Matt -- explained, "Sincere, real couples. Everyone, maybe millions, have fantasies of threesomes. That's a fantasy of people, but after this [season], even I don't want one."

Sarper was shown moving from Turkey to Los Angeles to be with Shekinah on 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Although they often argued and questioned whether they truly had a future together, the pair got married at the end of the season.

But just a few short weeks after their wedding, Shekinah kicked Sarper out of her home during a fight and Sarper spent 10 days in a rental, according to Us.

Shekinah later revealed on Part 1 of the Tell All that she and Sarper had driven separately and also slept in different hotel rooms the night before.

During a filming break, Sarper told the cameras, "We are just, like, enemies to each other. She doesn't even want to sit with me... and that feeling sucks."

ADVERTISEMENT
Shekinah said nothing she did could make Sarper happy and he wasn't a supportive partner for her.

"I feel alone," Shekinah cried, adding how Sarper had "zero compassion" for her emotional state.

Sarper admitted he has a short temper and Shekinah made him crazy, and Shekinah told her husband to seek therapy.

"You will lose me just because of you, and you will regret [it] like a dog," Sarper told his wife.

"You called me a dog? What's wrong with you?! How can you talk to me that way?" Shekinah asked.

"You are completely spoiled," Sarper complained.

However, on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All that aired on Sunday, June 29, Sarper presented Shekinah with a wedding band as well as what appeared to be a big diamond ring.

Shekinah thought the rings were gorgeous, and she hoped these gifts would be a sign of better times to come.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Shekinah acknowledged how she and Sarper had to work on their communication, and she asked Sarper to be more protective and supportive of her.

Sarper called Shekinah "f-cking impossible" in a confessional, and Shekinah continued to cry about how Sarper "was not capable" of giving her what she needed.

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9) NEWS