"As you know, I'm a horny freak as shown, and we're actually expecting right now," Sam said, before Citra revealed that she was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of filming.
And Sam told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that the couple is expecting a daughter.
"I've always thought about having a boy and was convinced we were pregnant with a son, only to be delighted by the news of our daughter," Sam toldET. "I'm so ready to be a girl dad."
The 90 Day Fiance couple also posted a pregnancy announcement via TikTok on March 3.
Sam and Citra shared a video set to "Wide Awake" by Katy Perry that flashed three photos -- one from 2019, one from their wedding day in 2023, and one of the spouses sitting together on a picnic blanket while holding a strip of sonogram images.
"2024: It's gonna be 3 of us," the pair wrote on the last slide.
The 90 Day Fiance lovebirds captioned the post, "Are we late for this trend yet? We are pregnant. Baby Wilson is coming June 2024. Feel so free no more secret."
Sam and Citra starred on 90 Day Fiance's tenth season, which is nearing its end on TLC.
The TLC reality series showed Citra moving away from her home country -- and beloved family -- in Indonesia to Cameron, Missouri, where Sam resides.