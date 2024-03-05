90 Day Fiance couple Sam Wilson and Citra Herani have announced whether they have a little boy or girl on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sam and Citra announced on 90 Day Fiance's Season 10 Tell-All special, which aired Sunday night on TLC, that Citra is pregnant with their first child.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"As you know, I'm a horny freak as shown, and we're actually expecting right now," Sam said, before Citra revealed that she was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of filming.

And Sam told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that the couple is expecting a daughter.

"I've always thought about having a boy and was convinced we were pregnant with a son, only to be delighted by the news of our daughter," Sam told ET. "I'm so ready to be a girl dad."

The 90 Day Fiance couple also posted a pregnancy announcement via TikTok on March 3.

Sam and Citra shared a video set to "Wide Awake" by Katy Perry that flashed three photos -- one from 2019, one from their wedding day in 2023, and one of the spouses sitting together on a picnic blanket while holding a strip of sonogram images.

"2024: It's gonna be 3 of us," the pair wrote on the last slide.

The 90 Day Fiance lovebirds captioned the post, "Are we late for this trend yet? We are pregnant. Baby Wilson is coming June 2024. Feel so free no more secret."

Sam and Citra starred on 90 Day Fiance's tenth season, which is nearing its end on TLC.

The TLC reality series showed Citra moving away from her home country -- and beloved family -- in Indonesia to Cameron, Missouri, where Sam resides.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

During the 90 days on Citra's K-1 visa, Citra discovered that Sam could face jail time stemming from a prior arrest for having pills in his car without a proper prescription.

And Sam, a recovering drug addict, had to convert to Islam in order to please Citra and her strict Muslim father. Sam also had to wait until marriage to have sex with his virgin fiancee.

Sam ultimately converted for Citra, who in turn decided that she loved Sam and would stick by him through thick and thin.

The pair officially got married on September 10, 2023, in a small farmhouse ceremony in Missouri, according to People.

"We wanted an intimate wedding with both of our families in attendance so we could feel supported and celebrate with our loved ones," Citra told the magazine at the time.

"We were so happy that both of our parents were able to attend and left their own religious beliefs to the side to celebrate our union wholeheartedly."

Prior to converting, Sam did not consider himself a religious man, and his father believed more in aliens than God.

While Sam and Citra are thrilled to be expecting, 90 Day Fiance has teased Citra discovering Sam had cheated on her.

ADVERTISEMENT
In a preview of what's to come on 90 Day Fiance's Season 10 Tell-All, host Shaun Robinson asks Sam about his one-night stand.

"It was just a quick little fling," Sam says in the preview. "It meant nothing to me."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

After his co-star Nikki notes that she'd never be able to trust Sam again, Citra says, "I just want to know if, like, he's not messing around behind my back."

"Well, have you ever cheated on anybody, though?" Sam asks Nikki.

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9) NEWS