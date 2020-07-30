Robert Springs and his wife, Anny, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

The 90 Day Fiance couple welcomed a daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, on Tuesday, TLC confirmed.

Anny also shared the news on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world my princess, I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life, my gift from God was born July 28," she wrote.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance alums Loren Brovarnik, Benjamin Taylor, Varya Malina and Syngin Colchester were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations, so happy for you both @anny_dr02 & @robert90days7," Taylor wrote.

"Congratulations welcome to this world," Malina said.

Springs thanked friends and fans for their support in a post on his own account.

"Thank you all for your love and support your love is overwhelming thank you ALL," he wrote.

Springs has five other children from previous relationships. He and Anny announced in April that they were expecting.

Springs and Anny, who is from the Dominican Republic, originally met online. The couple starred in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, which features couples where one partner is seeking or has a K-1 visa.