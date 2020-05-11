Rachel and her daughter Lucy flew to England in January to visit Jon, who currently lives in Weston-super-Mare, but the reunion only lasted a couple of weeks, as Rachel returned home to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in early February.
After Rachel and Jon appeared on three Season 4 episodes of TLC's 90 Day Fiance: What Now? that were released online in early April, Rachel took to Instagram and posted a sweet message to her husband.
"I love you, Jon. I miss you so much. #90dayfiance #beforethe90days #rachelandjon #tlc #jeansarelife," Rachel, 35, captioned a photo of the pair's wedding rings on April 27.
And late last week, Rachel shared a picture of a white-flower bouquet and wrote alongside it, "I just received some beautiful flowers from the hubby for my birthday today. Thank you, @jonjwalters, this was a nice surprise. I love you."
Rachel revealed her trip to London had come to an end on February 2. She captioned a selfie of the couple on Instagram, "Trips to England never seem to last long enough. However, I know to enjoy every single moment. I love you so much, @jonjwalters and I'll miss you every second I'm away."
"Every day is another day closer to being together again. I love you," she added. "#tripover #england #90dayfiance #beforethe90days #untilnexttime #illmissyou #iloveyou #onedayoneway #ldrmarriage #ldrsucks #smulecouple."
90 Day Fiance: What Now? featured Rachel and Jon's latest reunion in London, England.
Once Rachel and Lucy arrived, they were shown seeing Jon at Paddington Station, where Rachel and Jon first met, according toIn Touch Weekly.
"I want it every day for the rest of my life," Rachel added.
However, Rachel reportedly revealed she had been let go from her job of seven years. If Rachel cannot find a way to financially support Jon in the United States until he's able to secure a job of his own, Jon's visa application would be automatically denied.
The couple also discussed potentially having children together down the road. (Jon is not Lucy's biological father).
When asked about their loss of income on social media, the couple told a fan, according to In Touch, "We went straight from filming into quarantine. Things are hard for a lot of people right now. But it will pass."
Rachel and Jon, 36, are set to appear on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which airs its next episode Monday night on TLC.
In December 2019, Jon revealed he and Rachel had finally submitted his spousal-visa application when commenting on one of Rachel's Instagram photos.
"Where does his visa stand? [Were] you able to save up the $11,000 [necessary to apply]?" one follower reportedly asked Rachel.
Jon then commented, "Yes we did," and added, "Our visa application is in -- it's a long wait now, but the hard part is over. Thanks for asking."
Prior to Rachel's January trip, she and Jon appear to have last reunited in the UK in May 2019, where they celebrated their wedding anniversary.
"Happy 1 year wedding anniversary to me and my baby. I love you @jonjwalters -- It's good to be back," Rachel captioned an Instagram photo at the time. "#ivemissedyou #anniversary #oneyear #england #sand #iloveyou."
Rachel was 33 years old when she became acquainted with Jon, who was 34, for the first time on a karaoke-singing app.
Jon and Rachel were first introduced to fans on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but the pair had already established a relationship through video chatting and phone calls.
Rachel was pregnant at the time and never disclosed the biological father's identity, but Jon couldn't wait to become a part of the child's life and serve as the father figure.
The pair met for the first time in England in late 2017 after getting to know each other from different countries for a year-and-a-half.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' second season documented Rachel and Jon meeting, getting engaged, and tying the knot in May 2018, but Jon's criminal past has prevented him from relocating to the United States with ease.
Jon explained on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days there are numerous assault charges and five convictions under his belt from younger years when he would get into physical fights with people.
In October 2018, Rachel told90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates in an Instagram Live session that she and Jon were working very hard to save the money needed for a K-3 or immigrant visa processing.
Rachel and Jon then announced in March 2019 they had finally saved enough money to begin the visa process.
When a fan asked Rachel and Jon last year in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories whether they'd ever appear on a future season of 90 Day Fiance, they replied, "A happily married couple doesn't make great TV. It makes even worse TV if they are just working and saving for a visa."
"Maybe in the future," they continued, "Until then, subscribe to our YouTube."
Rachel and Jon added it would be "boring" for people to watch them on 90 Day Fiance given there is no baby, engagement or wedding storyline to share.