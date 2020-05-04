In his Instagram Stories, Paul posted a photo of Karine, with a noticeable baby bump, taking a mirror selfie in her pajamas. Paul drew a pink heart around Karine's stomach and wrote the word "Baby" in pink above her head, according to reports.
It appears Karine is pretty far into her pregnancy, and the @Fraudedbytlc Instagram account wrote late last week she is several months along.
Karine hasn't shared a photo of herself on Instagram in well over a month. The last video she posted on March 19 featured herself and son Pierre riding a "PonyCycle," a horse on wheels, together down a hallway. Since Pierre was sitting in front, fans couldn't see Karine's belly.
It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Karine wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first several months of her pregnancy considering she has a history of miscarriage and could be superstitious.
Paul also hasn't posted anything else of Karine since March 25, when their family of three declared they'd be doing Cameo videos for fans at a discounted price during these tough economic times.
The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced, but fans may read into Paul's pink writing in the announcement. Could Karine be pregnant with a girl?
Paul and Karine appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and then also returned for a new spinoff, the debut season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.
The couple welcomed Pierre into the world in March 2019, and a few months after Karine gave birth, she obtained a CR-1 spousal visa and moved to the United States to live with Paul in Kentucky.
Paul and Karin just celebrated their second wedding anniversary in early November, but then they open discussed filing for divorce in November. It wasn't the first -- or even the second time -- Karine had threatened Paul with divorce, however.
Paul and Karine have had a tumultuous relationship ever since meeting in person, with multiple breakups and makeups along the way.
In December, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
