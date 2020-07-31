'90 Day Fiance' couple Paul and Karine have explosive fight with assault allegations and police involvement -- Paul claims he wants full custody of son
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/31/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins had an explosive fight on Thursday in which they made assault allegations, involved the police, and Paul said he may file for full custody of their son Pierre after Karine allegedly cheated on Paul and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
Paul, 35, posted a lengthy Instagram Live video on Thursday afternoon that documented his argument with Karine, 23, at what appeared to be their new home in Kentucky and all the drama that went down once authorities arrived on the scene.
Paul claimed that Karine called 911, and he told the police he had "no idea" why.
"I don't know what I've done. I'm pro-police I have nothing against you guys. I just want to know what's going on," Paul said, according toThe Blast.
The police reportedly asked what was going on and Paul replied, "We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce. I asked her what's going on with this."
Karine got very upset when Paul asked her about the text, according to The Blast, probably because the couple has a history of trust issues and jealousy on Paul's part.
"You're not taking my son out of the country. Absolutely not!" Paul yelled at Karine at one point in his Instagram Live session.
"You're not taking my son and running off... You can talk to a lawyer. If I have to, I'll release him to a judge, or I'll put him in custody of a detective. But I'm not giving you my son's documents -- absolutely not. No, not happening."
Paul was seemingly refusing to give Pierre's passport to Karine, which would allow her to fly him out of the United States and possibly back to her native country of Brazil.
Paul then said Child Protective Services already has "a case open against" Karine.
Paul later snapped at Karine -- who can faintly be heard in the background -- "I am not giving you Pierre's documents -- absolutely not."
"Why?! He's my baby too!" Karine argued.
Paul subsequently repeated how his wife wasn't going to take his son out of the country, and then Paul alleged, "You want to run off with a man?! You want to do things like that? My son is not going out of this country. Okay? I'm not doing that."
Karine apparently threatened to talk to a judge, but then Paul dared her to do it, saying he had already spoken to "a Brazilian lawyer."
Police could be heard in the background, and Paul apparently told the officers Karine wanted to involve them in the first place -- not him.
"The Brazilian lawyer told me I could file and get full custody, okay?" Paul told Karine. "What are you accusing me of? Why did you call the cops? I want to know why you called the cops?"
Karine told Paul that he had been "bad" and she was "not safe."
"Why are you not safe? Have I hit you? Have I assaulted you?! No," Paul said, before repeating Karine wanted to take his baby and "run off."
"I have cameras in my house. You can see the cameras. I did nothing wrong," Paul subsequently told the police.
"I'm not being robbed of my son, not again. She ran off, drank beer and had sex with a random guy before with my son. I had to fight for him. CPS has an open case... You can look it up in CPS computers and see the open CPS case."
A police officer told Paul and Karine that they do not deal with custody cases and that is something for the court to determine.
Another woman, possibly on speakerphone, can then be overheard appearing to translate for Karine and telling the police Karine wanted to be taken to a "shelter" where someone could "help her."
The woman said Karine depended on Paul for everything, including money, and so Karine basically didn't have a way out.
Karine yelled that Paul was "bad" and then the woman can be heard saying in Karine's defense that Paul had been "pushing" Karine and "saying bad things to her" when Karine is pregnant and nursing.
The officer explained, "I can't take the child from him and I can't take the child from her... I don't know enough about the CPS case, but [Paul] said his kid isn't going anywhere."
Pierre started to cry and the woman can be heard insisting it wasn't safe for Karine to stay in her home with Paul because Paul has a "hoarding problem."
Paul and Karine then argued over who cleaned the house more and Paul insisted Karine had allegedly called another man. A police officer then told the couple he didn't come to listen to them bicker over cleaning the house.
Paul told Karine that he had a camera on her and so if she assaulted him, he'd have it recorded.
Paul's mother was also present at the scene, and she didn't seem to understand why the couple was fighting when they were fine the previous day.
Paul told his mom that Karine had "assaulted [him] on camera" a night or two ago -- yet she was the one who called the police.
Paul's mother accused him of being "one sided," but Paul insisted he was being accused of things he didn't do and Karine is "bipolar" and had cheated on him with the "random guy" with whom she allegedly drank beer with.
"I'm always 'the bad guy,' mom," Paul griped. "I need to make sure my son is safe. That's all I care about, is that my son is safe."
Later that night, at around 4AM on Friday, Paul posted another video on his Instagram Stories and seemed to claim the police were called again.
"I apologize to you guys for earlier. It's been crazy here. I did not get arrested. The cops did come back," Paul said.
"We had a storm and Karine got on her cell phone and called the police because the WIFI disconnected. She said I was halting her communications... which didn't make any sense to me because she had her phone the whole time and the WIFI just randomly went out."
"Sometimes Internet goes out in our houses -- it happens right?! But you're going to call the cops? For that? The cops weren't too happy about it."
Paul added it's "been stressful" for the couple and they "need prayers."
"That's the big thing," Paul noted. "Everybody, pray for us. And like I said... I don't want Pierre in dangerous situations. Pierre has been in a very dangerous situation before and that's why things happened."
Pierre also claimed Karine had lied about Paul blocking her from being able to use Uber on her phone.
Paul from Louisville, KY, and Karine from Tonantins, Brazil, met on a dating app and talked for over a year before Paul finally flew to Brazil to meet her in person and see if there was potential for a long-term romance.
After starring on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the pair also appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Paul and Karine got married in 2017 and announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant with their first child after she had suffered multiple miscarriages. Karine then she gave birth to son Pierre in Brazil on March 22, 2019.
But shortly before welcoming Pierre into the world, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because she was tired of fighting with him and dealing with the stress and tension caused from their financial struggles.
Karine wanted to feel supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband. Paul felt his efforts were never enough for his wife.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season even featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
However, Karine decided to give Paul another chance because she loved him and thought he'd be a good father to her son.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which is currently airing on TLC, Paul and Karine were shown planning a huge move to the United States after spending over a year in Brazil. Paul wanted to get a job where he could make more money.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras.
"She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident."
Once Paul and Karine moved, Paul has been shown trying to make Karine happy as they attempt to settle into a new life in the United States. Paul for instance, found a shed for Karine that was converted into a tiny home, and Karine said on the latest episode that she liked it.
But the pair have been fighting, breaking up and making up for almost a year now.
In early September 2019, Paul claimed Karine had threatened to file for divorce again over his mother allegedly spoiling their son.
Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce. Paul claimed on Facebook at the time that Karine didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer.
The pair openly discussed filing for divorce -- yet another time -- in November, shortly after celebrating their second wedding anniversary.
Paul claimed Karine had "started divorce proceedings in Manaus," and Karine told Us Weekly on November 12 that she was "looking for a lawyer."
And in December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
All seemed fine in the world when Paul took to Instagram in early May to announce Karine is pregnant with the couple's second child, but then in mid-July, Paul lashed out at his wife on Instagram for allegedly calling Paul a "horrible father and husband."
Paul blasted Karine on July 15 in saying, "Yelling at me in public calling me horrible father and husband. We spend every penny we have on bills and designer [clothes] and video games for you. I did not buy anything for myself."
"I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want and I bought nothing for myself. I try to show my family USA History and I get shunned. Because only your country and culture matter," Paul continued.
"I take you to the hospital and stay by your side, make sure [you're] at all your doctors appointments and let you spend all your money only on what you want -- but I am a Bad Father and Husband you yell in public."